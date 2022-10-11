WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cassandra Ingram-Campbell, 48 of Warren, Ohio, departed this life on Monday, September 26, 2022. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 28, 1974 to James and Mildred Ingram. She went to Howland High School and was an Honor Student and was a Trumbull Career...

WARREN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO