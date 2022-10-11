Read full article on original website
27 First News
Frank R. Naypaver, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank R. Naypaver, 76 of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home. Frank was born March 12, 1946, in Macon, Georgia, the son of the late Frank J. Naypaver and the late A. Lorell (Coley) Naypaver. He was employed and retired...
27 First News
Mary G. Kerensky, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary G. Kerensky, 62 of Struthers, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Mary was born on January 31, 1960, in Youngstown, daughter of the late William and Mary (Cruze) Harvischak, Sr. Mary worked as a clerk for...
27 First News
Linda H. Komara, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda H. Komara, 75 of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, where she was a lifelong resident for 70 years, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Linda was born July 9, 1947 in Youngstown to Frank and Mary Laska Mayoras. She attended...
27 First News
Joseph L. Yochman, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph L. Yochman, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Joe was born on February 16, 1959 in Warren, Ohio the son of Leonard W. and Arlene (Morris) Yochman. A lifelong resident of the area and a second generation graduate of Jackson-Milton...
27 First News
Rose Marie (Mastrodonato) Prislipsky, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There were private services on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the Clemente Funeral Home (Struthers), for Rose Marie (Mastrodonato) Prislipsky, 96 who passed away on Tuesday, October 4 due to complications from a brief illness. Rose was born March 24, 1926 in the Smokey Hollow...
27 First News
Billy Kidd, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billy Kidd passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Billy Kidd, please visit our floral store.
27 First News
Lennett Hammond, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lennett Hammond, 66, transitioned from this life to her heavenly home Sunday, September 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at Greenbrier Healthcare Center. Lennett was born December 18, 1955 in Whitehall Alabama, the daughter of late David Griffin and Daria Lou Ball Hooks. Lennett...
27 First News
Charles “Chuck” M. Winchell, Jr., North Bloomfield, Ohio
NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles M. “Chuck” Winchell, Jr., 54, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. He was born November 11, 1967 in Ashtabula, the son of Charles M. and Sarah A. (Poff) Winchell, Sr. Chuck was employed with Mercury Plastics. He attended Maplewood High School...
27 First News
Richard A. Perrine, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Perrine, 88, passed away early Sunday morning, October 9, 2022, at Austinwoods Nursing Center. Richard was born July 10, 1934, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Alfred D. Perrine and Pearl Null Perrine and lived in the Youngstown area most of his life.
27 First News
Janet Lee Clay, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lee Clay, 55 of 131 West Boardman Street, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at her residence, following a cardiac arrest. She was born February 6, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Alvin Salter and Burena Rose...
27 First News
James “Mike” Petridis, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Mike” Petridis died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. He was born May 17, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Nicholas and Helen Petridis, who both preceded him in death. Mike graduated from Warren G. Harding High...
27 First News
Rosanne Rossi, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosanne Rossi, 74, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022. On July 9, 1948, the oldest child of James and Maryanne Bernard burst into the world with a Tide stick in one hand and an etiquette book in the other. Rosanne graduated from Howland High School...
27 First News
Jeannie Mae Oliver, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeannie Mae Oliver, 67 of 4420 Youngstown Warren Road, Warren, Ohio departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022 at 4:50 p.m. at her residence, following a brief illness. She was born July 29, 1955 in Glenwood, Alabama, the daughter of Leon and Lizzie Mae Wilson...
27 First News
Max Ruby, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Max Ruby, 89 of Austintown, passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2022, at Windsor in Canfield, Ohio. Born June 30, 1933 in Woodvale, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Eldon and Elizabeth (Rabenstein) Ruby. Max was a graduate of Saxton-Liberty High School in Saxton, Pennsylvania.
27 First News
Cassandra Ingram-Campbell, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cassandra Ingram-Campbell, 48 of Warren, Ohio, departed this life on Monday, September 26, 2022. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 28, 1974 to James and Mildred Ingram. She went to Howland High School and was an Honor Student and was a Trumbull Career...
27 First News
Lillian Michelle Higgins, New Rochester, Ohio
NEW ROCHESTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian Higgins of East Rochester, Ohio passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 15, 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, where a funeral service will begin at 5:00 p.m. To send flowers to the family...
27 First News
George A. Ludwig, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George A. Ludwig, age 68 of Columbiana, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 21, 1954, in Salem, a son of the late Flossie Kay Ludwig. George was a veteran of the United States Navy and was...
27 First News
William Arthur Leach, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Arthur Leach, 63, of Warren, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Hospital. Born March 18, 1959 in Youngstown, he is the son of William A. Leach and the late Donna (Davison) Leach. Affectionately known as Billy, he was a graduate...
27 First News
Thomas Ray Johnson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Ray Johnson, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. He was born on October 20, 1959 to the late Ray and Phyliss (Stone) Johnson. Thomas worked for several different companies as a commercial hauling driver. He enjoyed what he did for a...
27 First News
Gary Andrews, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Andrews, 75, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. Gary was born May 24, 1947, the son of Robert A. and Agnes P. Ples Andrews. He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. At the age of 16, Gary worked at Adams School. After...
