Massachusetts furniture store closing its doors after more than 60 years in business

WORCESTER, Mass. — An iconic Massachusetts furniture store known for its sprawling five-acre warehouse and showroom is closing its doors after more than 60 years of serving residents of New England.

Rotmans Furniture, of Worcester, announced Tuesday that it will begin total liquidation on Friday with the retirement of its president and CEO Steve Rotman.

The going-out-of-business sale at 725 Southbridge Street includes over $20 million of furniture, mattresses and heirloom-quality rugs that will be deeply discounted at close-out prices, according to the store.

“We’ve had the honor of serving countless families in this region for over 60 years, and I’m proud of earning their loyalty based on providing the best products, service and value overall, which continues until the last piece of merchandise leaves our store,” Steve Rotman said in a news release.

Customers can expect major markdowns in living room, dining room, bedroom, home office, entertainment and more, including brands such as Southern Motion, Leather Italia, Best Home, Kuka, Fusion, Klaussner, Steve Silver, Howard Miller, AAmerica, Beautyrest, Sealy, Serta, and Tempur-Pedic.

Rotman, 83, has spent his entire life and career in the furniture industry and will be concentrating on his role as CEO of Vystar Corp. His parents, Murray and Ida Rotman, founded Rotmans Furniture in 1956.

Additional announcements on the liquidation can be found on Rotmans website.

