BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Investigators think a man who was seen "nearly naked" in a Twin Cities hotel hallway tried to burn the place down.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged Tony Boos with arson Monday after a fire at the Super 8 in Bloomington early Friday morning.Investigators say Boos was staying in the room where the fire started, then asked the hotel to move him. Before he left, investigators say Boos covered up the sprinkler heads and smoke detectors, then set a sheet on fire.Everyone staying in the hotel had to evacuate, including a family who had just escaped Hurricane Ian.Boos could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO