fox9.com
Murder charges: 20-year-old fatally shot man during Minneapolis drug deal
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 20-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly shot another man during a drug deal gone wrong in Minneapolis on Oct 6. Jacob Jon Lewis, 20, of St. Francis, was charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent in the death of 34-year-old Haywood Jones near the 2000 block of 30th Avenue North in Minneapolis.
valleynewslive.com
MOTLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 12-year-old boy who was shot in a hunting accident in rural Motley, Minnesota, has died from his injuries. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said on Sunday, October 9 at 8:19 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township in rural Motley. Deputies arrived on scene and learned that a family from St. Paul was in the area, on public land, hunting squirrels when a 12-year-old was accidently shot by his uncle, age 47 of St. Paul.
'Armed and dangerous' Minneapolis murder suspect may be in St. Cloud
Minneapolis police have issued an alert concerning an "armed and dangerous" woman wanted for a murder. Police say Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, has been charged in the fatal shooting of Tanasha Austin on March 18, and there is an active warrant for her arrest in Hennepin County. Authorities say she...
Search for Minnesota mother accused of abducting daughter to prevent vaccination
A search is underway for a New Hope mother who is accused of abducting her daughter from her ex-husband's custody to prevent her from getting vaccinated. Deanna Konz, 47, has an active warrant issued for her arrest as of Wednesday on two parental rights charges. The whereabouts of Konz and her 9-year-old daughter are unknown at this time.
fox9.com
(FOX 9) - A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was shot by his uncle while they were squirrel hunting near Motley, Minnesota, on Sunday morning. The Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township at 8:19 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies arrived and learned a family from St. Paul was hunting squirrels in a wooded area on public land when a 47-year-old man accidentally shot his 12-year-old nephew, a news release says.
21-year-old dies in crash during thunderstorm near Twin Cities
A 21-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night, and authorities believe inclement weather may have played a role. According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, the 21-year-old was headed east on 249th Ave. in Athens Township when he left the road and rolled the vehicle near Verdin Ave. NW, which is rural area southwest of Isanti and between Bethel and St. Francis.
16-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal St. Paul shooting
A 16-year-old boy has been identified as the victim in a fatal alleyway shooting in St. Paul Monday. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has confirmed that Antwan C. Watson, of St. Paul, was found dead on the 1000 block of York Ave. The St. Paul Police Department said a 16-year-old...
CASS COUNTY, Minn. – A 12-year-old boy has died after an accident during a hunting trip with his uncle. The Cass County Sheriff's Office say the 47-year-old man accidentally shot the boy while they were hunting squirrels on public land near Motley Sunday morning.The boy was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital with serious injuries. On Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirmed that the boy had died as a result of his injuries.The sheriff's office is still investigating. An autopsy is pending.The boy's sister has started a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.
Isanti Co. sheriff: Alcohol and weather may have been factors in crash that killed 21-year-old driver
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 21-year-old driver is dead following a crash in Isanti County Tuesday evening.According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, the single-vehicle rollover crash was reported around 10:40 p.m. in the area of 249th Avenue and Verdin Street in Athens Township. Deputies arrived and found a single occupant, a 21-year-old man, trapped inside the crashed vehicle. Despite life-saving efforts from emergency responders, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say the motorist was traveling eastbound on 249th Avenue when it left the roadway. Both alcohol and weather may have been contributing factors, officials said. The crash is under investigation.
fox9.com
1 dead after shooting in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood. Officers responded around 6:35 p.m. to the intersection of Thomas and Grotto Street North where they found a man who had been shot. The victim was quickly transported to the hospital but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
Person found shot dead in St. Paul alley
St. Paul Police are investigating after someone was found shot dead in an alley in the Payne-Palen neighborhood Monday. Officers were called after the body was discovered in the 1000 block of York Ave. E, according to the St. Paul Police Department. The victim was found alone in an alley...
gowatertown.net
MOTLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old boy who he was shot by his uncle while hunting in northern Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the boy, from St. Paul, was hunting squirrels on public land near Motley, Minnesota when he was shot by accident by his 47-year-old uncle. The boy was airlifted to the Twin Cities where he died of his injuries.
FHP confirms driver dead in I-95 crash in St. Augustine
ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that the driver of a pickup truck is dead from the I-95 accident that Action News Jax first alerted earlier. The FHP report stated that for an unknown reason, the pickup truck drifted across the southbound lanes and...
Charges: Man covered sprinklers, fire detector before setting Twin Cities hotel room fire
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Investigators think a man who was seen "nearly naked" in a Twin Cities hotel hallway tried to burn the place down.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged Tony Boos with arson Monday after a fire at the Super 8 in Bloomington early Friday morning.Investigators say Boos was staying in the room where the fire started, then asked the hotel to move him. Before he left, investigators say Boos covered up the sprinkler heads and smoke detectors, then set a sheet on fire.Everyone staying in the hotel had to evacuate, including a family who had just escaped Hurricane Ian.Boos could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Woman killed in St. Paul head-on collision identified
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) A woman who was killed in a head-on collision Friday in St. Paul has been identified. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner said 64-year-old Theresa Shively, from St. Paul, died in the crash. The St. Paul Police Department said the crash happened...
Appeal made to find missing southern Minnesota man
Police have put out a public appeal to find a missing 28-year-old man in southern Minnesota. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office said Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, from Nicollet, hasn't been seen or heard from since Sept. 30. Jeffrey is described as 5-foot 9-inches tall, weighing 144 lbs. with brown hair and...
fox9.com
Ohio fishing scandal: 2 men caught cheating at tournament charged, prosecutors say
CLEVELAND - Two men accused of cheating at a fishing tournament in Ohio by stuffing walleye with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win the cash grand prize have been charged, authorities announced on Wednesday. The anglers, Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominski, 35,...
valleynewslive.com
Bemidji man serious hurt in rollover crash near Fosston
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Bemidji man was seriously hurt in a rollover crash near Fosston Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. near 39351 350th Avenue SE in Brandsvold Township near Fosston. The man was driving a semi which was pulling a trailer filled with asphalt...
740thefan.com
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
