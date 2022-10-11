Read full article on original website
Related
Cameron Herald
Bulldogs defeat Weimar
The Thorndale Bulldogs football team went on the road to take on the Weimar Wildcats on Friday. The Bulldogs defeated the Wildcats 34-26. Weimar took the lead in the first quarter with a 26-yard touchdown run for a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point. Thorndale took the lead with a Aiden McRae 30-yard touchdown run to make the score 7-6. The Bulldogs expanded their lead to 14-6 in the second quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run from Coy Stutts. Thorndale increased their lead even more with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Stutts to Clason Beasley to make the score 21-6 going into halftime.
Comments / 0