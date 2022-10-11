The Thorndale Bulldogs football team went on the road to take on the Weimar Wildcats on Friday. The Bulldogs defeated the Wildcats 34-26. Weimar took the lead in the first quarter with a 26-yard touchdown run for a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point. Thorndale took the lead with a Aiden McRae 30-yard touchdown run to make the score 7-6. The Bulldogs expanded their lead to 14-6 in the second quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run from Coy Stutts. Thorndale increased their lead even more with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Stutts to Clason Beasley to make the score 21-6 going into halftime.

THORNDALE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO