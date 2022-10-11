ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

nbcrightnow.com

U.S. Attorney Waldref to open Richland office

RICHLAND, Wash. — U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref will open a staffed office in Richland, adding to the Attorney’s Office’s presence in Tri-Cities, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. She will hold a press conference officially announcing the office at 10 a.m. on October 14 in front of the Richland Courthouse and Federal Building.
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspect identified in Kennewick homicide

KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Kennewick Police Department have identified a suspect in the murder of Brandy Ebanez, 34, of Kennewick. Her remains were found by a fisherman in the Columbia River on Sept. 27. The suspect was known to Ebanez and has been taken into custody in Oregon...
KENNEWICK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two Washington men arrested for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men from the state of Washington were arrested on Wednesday for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The two men arrested were 40-year-old Richard Slaughter from Orting, and 20-year-old Caden Paul Gottfried. Gottfried is the stepson of Slaughter. Gottfried was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers,...
TACOMA, WA
KEPR

Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Several law enforcement agencies arrested a suspect in Walla Walla, who is accused of a murder in Wenatchee on Aug. 12. Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, Officers of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the United States Marshals Service arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez in the 300 block of N. 9th Ave. in Walla Walla.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Woman found in river was pregnant, wrapped, bound; suspect in custody

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-12-22 A suspect in the murder of 34 year old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been arrested in Oregon. According to Benton County Superior Court documents an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer found Ebanez's body covered in plastic sheeting...
elkhornmediagroup.com

Kennewick man enters plea for his role in a staged accident scheme, other charges

SPOKANE – Vanessa R. Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced this week that Ali Abed Yaser, 52, of Kennewick pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, making false statements to the FBI, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, and two counts of mail fraud.
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Trucker Loses Load of Apples at SR 240 & SR 24 Wednesday Morning [VIDEO]

Washington State Patrol was quick to the scene after a trucker lost a load of apples Wednesday morning. It happened at the intersection of SR 240 and SR 24 in Benton County. The semi and trailer overturned with the apples spilling onto the roadway. The minor injury crash closed SR 24 for quite some time. SR 240 is open, however, WSP Trooper Chris Thorson said that "clean-up could take several hours" on SR 24.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

The 9 Strangest Street Names That Exist in Washington State

Here Are Some Of The Weirdest Street Names In Washington State. Driving down the street, you see all sorts of different street names. Most of them are named after things like presidents, important landmarks, or local figures. But every now and then, you'll see a street name that makes you do a double-take.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

What to do if you're worried someone will break a No-Contact Order

KENNEWICK, Wash. - No-contact orders and protections orders are for people who need legal boundaries to help them feel separated and safe. Those no-contact or protection orders don't provide a physical boundary however. Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller says most no-contact orders have consequences that come after the order has...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Local Bounti resumes development in Pasco

Local Bounti Inc., the Montana-based ag tech startup, resumed construction of its $40 million greenhouse complex in east Pasco in September. The company paused the project in April, when it closed a deal to acquire the parent company of Pete’s, a California indoor grower. It disclosed plans to restart...
nbcrightnow.com

Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington

RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

