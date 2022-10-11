Read full article on original website
Related
What’s the Most Popular Road Sign in Washington State To Steal?
What Are The Most Popular Road Signs That Get Stolen Each Year In Washington?. If you've ever been driving down the street and seen a road sign that's been bent, spray-painted, or otherwise damaged, you may have wondered who would do such a thing. Believe it or not, there are...
nbcrightnow.com
U.S. Attorney Waldref to open Richland office
RICHLAND, Wash. — U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref will open a staffed office in Richland, adding to the Attorney’s Office’s presence in Tri-Cities, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. She will hold a press conference officially announcing the office at 10 a.m. on October 14 in front of the Richland Courthouse and Federal Building.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Suspect identified in Kennewick homicide
KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Kennewick Police Department have identified a suspect in the murder of Brandy Ebanez, 34, of Kennewick. Her remains were found by a fisherman in the Columbia River on Sept. 27. The suspect was known to Ebanez and has been taken into custody in Oregon...
Two Washington men arrested for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men from the state of Washington were arrested on Wednesday for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The two men arrested were 40-year-old Richard Slaughter from Orting, and 20-year-old Caden Paul Gottfried. Gottfried is the stepson of Slaughter. Gottfried was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEPR
Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Several law enforcement agencies arrested a suspect in Walla Walla, who is accused of a murder in Wenatchee on Aug. 12. Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, Officers of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the United States Marshals Service arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez in the 300 block of N. 9th Ave. in Walla Walla.
Faking Accidents for Money Could Get Kennewick Man 95 Years
Officials with the US Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern WA (Federal) say a Kennewick man will learn how many years he will spend in prison when he is sentenced in January of 2023. Man pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, actual wire fraud, and...
nbcrightnow.com
Woman found in river was pregnant, wrapped, bound; suspect in custody
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-12-22 A suspect in the murder of 34 year old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been arrested in Oregon. According to Benton County Superior Court documents an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer found Ebanez's body covered in plastic sheeting...
Suspect Caught in Kennewick Woman’s Murder-Body Found in River
The search for a suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman has gone to Oregon. Suspect arrested, awaiting extradition to Benton County. Lt. Aaron Klem of the Kennewick Police Department, by way of Sgt. Joe Santoy has released new information on the homicide of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. The 34-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
elkhornmediagroup.com
Kennewick man enters plea for his role in a staged accident scheme, other charges
SPOKANE – Vanessa R. Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced this week that Ali Abed Yaser, 52, of Kennewick pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, making false statements to the FBI, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, and two counts of mail fraud.
Trucker Loses Load of Apples at SR 240 & SR 24 Wednesday Morning [VIDEO]
Washington State Patrol was quick to the scene after a trucker lost a load of apples Wednesday morning. It happened at the intersection of SR 240 and SR 24 in Benton County. The semi and trailer overturned with the apples spilling onto the roadway. The minor injury crash closed SR 24 for quite some time. SR 240 is open, however, WSP Trooper Chris Thorson said that "clean-up could take several hours" on SR 24.
KREM
Central Washington police officer shot in Yakima County
A Sunnyside police officer was shot on Monday night. The officer is now being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The 9 Strangest Street Names That Exist in Washington State
Here Are Some Of The Weirdest Street Names In Washington State. Driving down the street, you see all sorts of different street names. Most of them are named after things like presidents, important landmarks, or local figures. But every now and then, you'll see a street name that makes you do a double-take.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcrightnow.com
What to do if you're worried someone will break a No-Contact Order
KENNEWICK, Wash. - No-contact orders and protections orders are for people who need legal boundaries to help them feel separated and safe. Those no-contact or protection orders don't provide a physical boundary however. Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller says most no-contact orders have consequences that come after the order has...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Local Bounti resumes development in Pasco
Local Bounti Inc., the Montana-based ag tech startup, resumed construction of its $40 million greenhouse complex in east Pasco in September. The company paused the project in April, when it closed a deal to acquire the parent company of Pete’s, a California indoor grower. It disclosed plans to restart...
Kennewick man pleads guilty to charges stemming from staged crash
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges relating to a staged car accident scene in 2019. Ali Abed Yaser, 52, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, making false statements to the FBI, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and two counts of mail fraud. ...
KIMA TV
Man arrested for impersonating FBI agent in Granger at scene of drive by
Granger, Wash.—A man was arrested and charged for impersonating an FBI agent at the scene of a drive-by shooting on Monday, Oct. 10. Police say officials were collecting shell casing from a drive-by shooting that happened earlier in the night when a man walked into their crime scene. The...
Teenage Hiker Falls To Their Death After Slipping At Waterfall
Authorities don't suspect any foul play in the young hiker's death.
23 years later, WSP & Pasco Police honor Trooper who died in line of duty
PASCO, Wash. — It’s been 23 years since Trooper Jim Saunders of the Washington State Patrol was killed while on duty in the Tri-Cities. To honor his life and legacy, people gathered at his memorial in Pasco and paid respects. Trooper Saunders was killed on October 7, 1999,...
Millions in Washington may have accidentally enrolled in a subscription service
Have you seen pre-checked boxes when making an online purchase? You may have accidentally enrolled in a subscription service according to new data.
nbcrightnow.com
Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington
RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
97 Rock
Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0