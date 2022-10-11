Read full article on original website
One of the Most Affordable Cities in Texas Might Surprise You
The cost of living just keeps rising, and if you're thinking about moving to a less expensive area to help your budget, you might want to see this first. A recent list reveals that two of the cities with the lowest cost of living nationwide are in Texas. A second...
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?
In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
Copperas Cove police reunite lost tortoise who was on the run
Copperas Cove police were able to reunite a lost tortoise who was on the run Monday. The police department said the tortoise was having a "shell of a time" before patrol found him.
Suspect barricading self causes 'shelter-in-place' order for City of Bartlett
BARTLETT, Texas — Thursday's "shelter-in-place" for the City of Bartlett was due to a suspect barricading himself in a home as officials tried to serve him an arrest warrant, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office revealed. The sheriff's office said around 2 p.m., the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force tried...
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple on Sunday said 15-year-old Abigail Kane, sought by police earlier in the day, is no longer in the city. “It has been determined that Abigail Kane is not in Temple,” police said in an updated social media post. Police did not clarify...
Fort Hood set to be renamed after Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
FORT HOOD, Texas — The U.S. Department of Defense is set to change the name of Texas’ Fort Hood, America’s largest active-duty armored military post, to pay homage to a four-star Hispanic general instead of its original namesake, a Confederate general. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced...
I-35 traffic snarled near Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on southbound I-35 slowed to a crawl near the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview line Tuesday morning after a traffic crash blocked all of the southbound traffic lanes. The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked north of Loop 340 and traffic was diverted...
2 killed in crash near Del Valle identified; 3rd person taken to hospital
Multiple agencies responded to a call for a vehicle rescue in the 14000 block of Pearce Lane early Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
Vehicle of missing Belton man located, human remains found in wooded area
Central Texas police are investigating after the human remains of a Belton man were found near a wooded area in Temple.
‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
Fight Involving Multiple People At A Bryan City Park Ends With Two Arrests
Four Bryan police officers responding to a fight involving multiple people last Saturday night at Sadie Thomas Park ended with the arrests of two Bryan men. 21 year old Paul Parnell, who is on probation for resisting arrest almost two years ago, is out of jail after posting bond on a new charge of obstructing officers as they were taking the other man into custody.
BRENHAM POLICE ARREST FOUR FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION
Three Brenham traffic stops over the weekend led to the arrest of four people for marijuana possession. Just after midnight Saturday, Brenham Police Officer Crystal Bucker stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of Highway 290 East for defective equipment. Police detected the odor of burnt marijuana from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. Marijuana was found in the center console between the driver and passenger, as well as paraphernalia found in a bag belonging to the driver. 18-year-old Kevon Dewayne Provo of Rosenberg was arrested for Possession of Marijuana under 2 oz and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, while 18-year-old Ayomide Joseph Oladeinde of Richmond was charged with Possession of Marijuana under 2 oz. Both were transported to the Washington County Jail.
Woman found guilty of 2019 murder in Cedar Park, sentenced to life in prison
A woman was convicted Monday for her part in the murder of an active-duty airman that happened in Cedar Park in January 2019.
Human remains found in Temple
Temple (FOX 44) — Police are investigating human remains found in Temple Monday morning. The search started after a vehicle registered to 39-year-old Kenneth Corwin of Belton was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple. Bell County Game Wardens joined with Temple and Belton police...
Temple police investigating aggravated assault initially reported as accident
Police said a woman with a gunshot wound initially reported that her injury was self-inflicted but later said her significant other shot her.
Man faces more than $150,000 in bills after shooting nearly took his life
A survivor of a shooting outside a Waco bar is looking for answers and asking for support as he continues his journey to recovery.
Bulldogs defeat Weimar
The Thorndale Bulldogs football team went on the road to take on the Weimar Wildcats on Friday. The Bulldogs defeated the Wildcats 34-26. Weimar took the lead in the first quarter with a 26-yard touchdown run for a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point. Thorndale took the lead with a Aiden McRae 30-yard touchdown run to make the score 7-6. The Bulldogs expanded their lead to 14-6 in the second quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run from Coy Stutts. Thorndale increased their lead even more with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Stutts to Clason Beasley to make the score 21-6 going into halftime.
