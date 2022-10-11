Read full article on original website
Related
The Wait Is Over: Target Dropped Its Fall Designer Collection Full of Flattering Dresses and Cozy Accessories
And prices start at just $8.
I’m a fashion expert – 5 Winter fashion mistakes that make you look old and dated & why knitted tights are a big NO
COLDER temperatures are here which means it's time to dig out the winter wardrobe - but some things should stay away for good. For autumn/ winter, little changes from year to year in terms of trends and staples you need to get you through the season. For example you can...
hypebeast.com
Levi's® Vintage Clothing Reissues 1963 Model 501®
Following the popularity of the “Inside-Out” 501® jeans, Levi’s Vintage Clothing returns with another pair of 1963 501®s featuring another light-side-out design. Crafted from deadstock Cone Mills White Oak® fabric from the last industrial-scale selvedge denim operation in the U.S., the new 501® silhouette arrives in dark wash 12 Oz. shrink-to-fit red selvedge denim with distinct details including off-center belt loops, hidden rivets, and traditional twin-needle arcuates on the back pockets. Additional features include limited-edition tags resting below the inner beltline, double-sided “Big E” red tabs, and red ink “Two Horse” leather-like jacrons.
hypebeast.com
No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Corteiz Is Showing That Leather Works in Yellow
If you’re a streetwear enthusiast from the U.K., the chances are that you’re aware of the work that Corteiz, and its owner Clint419 have been up to. And while Corteiz has been making plenty of noise throughout London and the U.K.’s underground scene, the brand got its first batch of “mainstream” attention when the label hosted “Da Great Bolo Exchange,” an event where attendees were instructed to bring along a puffer jacket from brands such as The North Face, Stüssy, Moncler, or Supreme to trade for an unreleased Corteiz style aptly dubbed the “Bolo Jacket.” The event understandably went viral on social media, but along with the attention, Clint’s label donated the £16,000 worth of coats they received to homeless charities around the capital and beyond.
Sick of Jeans? Check Out These Flowy Palazzo Pants for Your Fall Wardrobe
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One thing we know a lot of people dread about summer coming to an end is having to make the switch from shorts and skirts to jeans. We’ll always have an appreciation for denim, but we don’t want […]
RS Recommends: A Guide to the Best Running Shoes for Men and Women
The best running shoes may not give you instant Olympian speed, but the right pair can improve your stride and prevent injuries. Shopping for athletic footwear isn’t just about finding a shoe that fits — you also need to make sure that your kicks suit your foot shape, your body mechanics, the terrain, and the mileage you plan to cover. Whether your feet are pounding the pavement or running off-road, note that you should replace your running shoes every 300 to 500 miles. Keep in mind that unlike other types of footwear (such as hiking boots), you shouldn’t need to...
hypebeast.com
RIMOWA's New Luggage Harness Offers Extra Layer of Storage
Following the introduction of an eroded Pilot Case in collaboration with Daniel Arsham, RIMOWA now introduces a new Cabin Luggage Harness built to streamline the experience of traveling with handheld luggage. While doubling as a regular hand-carry bag, secured via a magnetic system on the inner panels, adjustable straps allow for the travel accessory to conveniently fit different RIMOWA suitcases including options from the Original, Classic, Essential, Essential Lite, and Hybrid collections.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
It's Checkmate for Percival’s “The Chess Club” Collection This Fall
Contemporary British brand Percival is keeping busy. Recently, the London-based imprint has collaborated with Levenham for an outerwear collection and has also worked with CAMPARI for a capsule that was submerged in autumnal design cues. Now, the English brand has presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and it’s inspired by the game of chess.
hypebeast.com
MAXIME's "CARVED" Collection Explores the Power of Wood
The U.K. is currently bursting with emerging fashion brands that are proving that independence is the way forward. And while the streetwear scene is currently the healthiest its ever been — thanks to brands such as Corteiz, Unknown, and PICANTE — there’s also a bunch of contemporary designers that are showcasing their talents on social media and thus, garnering big followings across the country and beyond. One contemporary label that is doing things in its unique way is MAXIME. Earlier this year, the London-based imprint presented “THE ESCAPE” which was a collection that made its debut at Pitti Uomo’s Spring Summer 2022 Sustainability Showcase, as well as at Paris Fashion Week. Now, the label has unveiled its latest drop entitled “CARVED” and it’s a celebration of wood and the material serenity, adaptability, and warmth that is associated with the material.
hypebeast.com
Hit the Slopes With Dior’s Ski Capsule
Kim Jones’ always unearths new methods in exploring luxury fashion. The creative’s latest effort heads to the mountaintop with a new ski capsule. As the house continues its journey into sportswear, the new capsule couples this mission with its luxury-focused prowess. Comprising the collection is an array of pieces for the winter sport, including body armor, ski suits, down jackets, pants, helmets and masks.
hypebeast.com
Acne Studios and KERO Bring On the Fun With New Footwear Capsule
Acne Studios has joined forces with heritage brand KERO for a collaborative footwear capsule. By uniting the styles of two Swedish brands, the collaboration makes for a fun and culturally expansive offering. The collaboration made its soft debut with Acne Studios men’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection and now everyone is getting...
The Best Knee-High Boots For Strutting into Fall With Style
The weather may be trending cooler, but the season’s best boot style is turning up the heat. Knee-high boots have emerged as a top trend for fall, with options ranging from cowboy-inspired Western takes to ’90s raver platforms. Whether your style is timeless sophisticate or the latest TikTok-core, there’s a great pair of knee-high boots for you. Related: The Best Comfortable Flats for WomenMore from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Sale Finds at Target's Deal Days, From Holiday Gifts and Tech to Home EssentialsAmazon's Pre-Black Friday Deals Start Next Week-- Here's Everything to Know Before You ShopThe Best Amazon Deals on Apple's...
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon FW22 Footwear Lineup
After introducing experimental thigh-high boots for Spring/Summer 2023, MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon reconnect in Fall/Winter 2022 for a more wearable series featuring low-top laceless hiking runners and high-top lightweight boots. MM6 is known for its imaginative collaborations which most recently include warped padded backpacks with Eastpak and Roly-Poly garment styles with The North Face, delivering innovative and accessible pieces for everyday life. With Salomon already in the limelight, thanks to its distinctive styles which straddle the line between footwear for outdoor adventure and urban exploration, MM6 Maison Margiela delivers eye-catching renditions of the functional silhouettes.
hypebeast.com
Teddy Santis and New Balance Present Second "MADE in the USA" Collection
Following the success of the first collection, New Balance is releasing a second “MADE in the USA” series with Aimé Leon Dore founder Teddy Santis as creative director. The upcoming series draws from outdoor influences to craft cozy wardrobe staples and footwear incorporating seasonal colors of “Rich Oak” and “Midnight Green.”
Brunello Cucinelli’s Exclusive New Capsule Collection for Mr Porter Is a Complete Fall Wardrobe
Brunello Cucinelli is a year-round delight. But given that cashmere remains its calling card, the ultra-luxe Italian label truly shines in its fall and winter collections. Thankfully, there’ll be a little more Cucinelli to go around this season, due to a 41-piece capsule collection themed around “Unexpected Elegance” that made its exclusive debut on Mr Porter this week. The assortment, which includes ready-to-wear clothing, footwear and accessories, is pegged to our transitional moment and available in shades that might be described as a “Cucinelli coloring box”: slate gray, camel tan, snow white, eggshell blue and dark navy. This isn’t first time Cucinelli...
hypebeast.com
Malbon Golf and Dockers Team Up for a Second Time
For its latest collaborative endeavor, Malbon Golf has linked up with Dockers once again on a 24 item collection that takes cues from American prep and workwear. The range includes both traditional golf staples like pique polos and crewneck sweaters, as well as less familiar silhouettes like overalls and chore coats.
hypebeast.com
Byredo Unveils Romantic Fall Fragrance "Eyes Closed"
Revered Stockholm perfumery Byredo has dropped a new fall fragrance, dubbed “Eyes Closed.”. Inspired by the works of British photographer Alasdair McLellan, whose portfolio encompasses decades’ worth of music, fashion and pop cultural portraits, the fragrance “configures a world where love eclipses all difference and division,” in the words of the brand. Specifically, “Eyes Closed” looks to McLellan’s famous photograph of two boys kissing, titled “The Perfect Kiss,” which was published in the 2012 Gay Issue of Man About Town, for sartorial influences.
hypebeast.com
HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Launches AW22 "LANTERN" Capsule
Debuted in January of this year, HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE‘s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection, dubbed “A Work of Arc,” adapts the concept of a tent, as a structure composed of both fabric and frame, and transforms its elements into clothes. Exploring new three-dimensional forms, the collection is divided into several subsections dedicated to individual components: among them, “LANTERN,” a print series exuding the warmth of a tent’s glowing light, launches today.
Warm up with these outerwear picks on sale now
Shop wrap coats, quilted jackets and more on sale online.
Comments / 0