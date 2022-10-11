ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Stormzy Announces First Album in Three Years, 'This Is What I Mean'

Stormzy is officially making his return to music with the announcement of his upcoming album, This Is What I Mean. Set to release on November 25 via 0207 Def Jam/Interscope Records, the project will mark his third full-length studio effort and will include a total of 12 tracks. This Is What I Mean is Stormzy’s first studio album in three years following 2019’s Heavy Is the Head, and is billed as “an intimate love letter to music,” as the 29-year-old rapper shares his “vulnerabilities, regret, frailties, healing, joy and triumph in a manner and to an extent that reframes the notion of what rap artists traditionally might do and be.”
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Robert Glasper Drops New Song “Therapy Pt. 2” With Mac Miller

Robert Glasper has enlisted the late rapper, Mac Miller, for a new track. Titled “Therapy Pt. 2,” the song appears on Glasper’s forthcoming album, Black Radio III: Supreme Edition. The forthcoming deluxe album expands the foundation of Black Radio III, which was released this past February. In...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
NME

The 1975 respond to rumours of Taylor Swift collaboration

Matty Healy has responded to recent speculation surrounding a potential collaboration between The 1975 and Taylor Swift. Back in 2019, Healy said he wanted to produce an “intimate acoustic album” for Swift. Later, the frontman explained that he didn’t take the opportunity to ask the pop star to team-up on a project when the pair crossed paths at the NME Awards 2020.
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

Brownstone returns after more than two decades with new song

(October 6, 2022) Although Brownstone’s time at the top of the charts was brief, the impact of the trio’s musical output from the mid-1990s has been long-lasting. Sporting a distinctive sound which melded gospel influences with sassy soul-diva fire, original members Nicci Gilbert, Charmayne Maxwell, and Mimi Doby appealed to R&B and pop listeners alike with tunes released on Michael Jackson’s MJJ label ranging from the passionate “If You Love Me” to a sultry rendition of The Eagles’ “I Can’t Tell You Why.”
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
MUSIC
The FADER

Sade is back in the studio

A new Sade album is reportedly in the works for the first time in over a decade. The news broke Monday (October 10), not via the Nigerian-born, Essex-bred soul superstar or her band, but in a Billboard cover interview with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard on their reopening and renovation of the historic Miraval Studios. Sade had already been announced as a slated future resident of the room, but Pitt and Quintard have now confirmed that — less than a year after the rebuild was announced — recording is already underway, and that Sade and her backing band are the space’s first official guests.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#The 1975#Performing#Concert#Bbc Radio 1#Montage#Poetic Performance#Live Lounge#The Maida Vale Studios#British
Vibe

Cardi B Rings In 30th Birthday With A Burlesque Celebration

Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday with a burlesque-themed spectacle dubbed the “Dirty Thirty Cabaret.”  On Tuesday (Oct. 11), the Bronx artist partied the night away at the Poppy Nightclub in Los Angeles, with her and her guests dressed in elegant garments and costumes, a la Josephine Baker. More from VIBE.comQuavo And Takeoff Have One Mission With 'Only Built For Infinity Links'Quavo Implies Saweetie Cheated In New "Messy" SongKanye West Wants Jamie Foxx To Play Him In A Biopic Cardi hired actors and performers to help capture the feeling and atmosphere of an authentic burlesque event, with performers dressed in shiny silver and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

Murder, She Wrote's Angela Lansbury, Star of Stage and Screen, Dead at 96

Angela Lansbury, a TV legend thanks to her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, passed away Tuesday at the age of 96. Broadway World has a statement from Lansbury’s family: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Sade Is Recording New Music

According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Deadline

American Music Awards Nominations: Bad Bunny Leads Field With Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Drake Right Behind

Rapper, singer and rising actor Bad Bunny scored a leading eight nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards, which will be handed out next month. Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift are next with six noms each, followed by Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd with five apiece. ABC will air the show live at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and delayed at 8 p.m. PT in the West. Bad Bunny picked up his first AMA nom for Artist of the Year, where he’ll face the sextet named above. Swift has taken home that marquee award a record...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Rick Owens and Dr. Martens Are Back Together Again

Rick Owens and Dr. Martens are back with their third collaboration, building on Owens’ signature subversion with two new footwear offerings taking over the forms of the footwear brand’s 1460 and 1918 boots. Following on from the first release that brought crisscrossed lacing to the 1460 Bex Platform boot and a second collaboration that reworked the boot as well as a pair of sandals, the duo now turns its attention once again to the iconic boot and also something more daring.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Moncler Enlists Photographer Platon for Monumental "Maya 70 Collaborations" Fashion Film

In celebration of 70 years, has opened its latest celebratory showcase, The Extraordinary Expedition, in London. The exhibition, which takes viewers on a journey through the brand’s past, present and future, features the work of renowned photographer Platon — specifically, his lens on Moncler’s latest campaign and seven portraits spotlighting London creatives.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy