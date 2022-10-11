Read full article on original website
Queen releases previously unheard song featuring late Freddie Mercury
Legendary British rock band Queen released a lyric video Thursday for a previously unheard song called "Face it Alone," featuring late lead singer Freddie Mercury.
hypebeast.com
Stormzy Announces First Album in Three Years, 'This Is What I Mean'
Stormzy is officially making his return to music with the announcement of his upcoming album, This Is What I Mean. Set to release on November 25 via 0207 Def Jam/Interscope Records, the project will mark his third full-length studio effort and will include a total of 12 tracks. This Is What I Mean is Stormzy’s first studio album in three years following 2019’s Heavy Is the Head, and is billed as “an intimate love letter to music,” as the 29-year-old rapper shares his “vulnerabilities, regret, frailties, healing, joy and triumph in a manner and to an extent that reframes the notion of what rap artists traditionally might do and be.”
hypebeast.com
Robert Glasper Drops New Song “Therapy Pt. 2” With Mac Miller
Robert Glasper has enlisted the late rapper, Mac Miller, for a new track. Titled “Therapy Pt. 2,” the song appears on Glasper’s forthcoming album, Black Radio III: Supreme Edition. The forthcoming deluxe album expands the foundation of Black Radio III, which was released this past February. In...
Nina Hagen Announces New Album Unity, Shares “16 Tons” Video: Watch
German punk icon Nina Hagen has announced her first new album in 11 years. It’s called Unity and it’s due out December 9 via Grönland. She’s shared the lead single, “16 Tons,” alongside a music video directed by Sebastian Vogt. Check it out below.
NME
The 1975 respond to rumours of Taylor Swift collaboration
Matty Healy has responded to recent speculation surrounding a potential collaboration between The 1975 and Taylor Swift. Back in 2019, Healy said he wanted to produce an “intimate acoustic album” for Swift. Later, the frontman explained that he didn’t take the opportunity to ask the pop star to team-up on a project when the pair crossed paths at the NME Awards 2020.
soultracks.com
Brownstone returns after more than two decades with new song
(October 6, 2022) Although Brownstone’s time at the top of the charts was brief, the impact of the trio’s musical output from the mid-1990s has been long-lasting. Sporting a distinctive sound which melded gospel influences with sassy soul-diva fire, original members Nicci Gilbert, Charmayne Maxwell, and Mimi Doby appealed to R&B and pop listeners alike with tunes released on Michael Jackson’s MJJ label ranging from the passionate “If You Love Me” to a sultry rendition of The Eagles’ “I Can’t Tell You Why.”
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
The FADER
Sade is back in the studio
A new Sade album is reportedly in the works for the first time in over a decade. The news broke Monday (October 10), not via the Nigerian-born, Essex-bred soul superstar or her band, but in a Billboard cover interview with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard on their reopening and renovation of the historic Miraval Studios. Sade had already been announced as a slated future resident of the room, but Pitt and Quintard have now confirmed that — less than a year after the rebuild was announced — recording is already underway, and that Sade and her backing band are the space’s first official guests.
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
Cardi B Rings In 30th Birthday With A Burlesque Celebration
Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday with a burlesque-themed spectacle dubbed the “Dirty Thirty Cabaret.” On Tuesday (Oct. 11), the Bronx artist partied the night away at the Poppy Nightclub in Los Angeles, with her and her guests dressed in elegant garments and costumes, a la Josephine Baker. More from VIBE.comQuavo And Takeoff Have One Mission With 'Only Built For Infinity Links'Quavo Implies Saweetie Cheated In New "Messy" SongKanye West Wants Jamie Foxx To Play Him In A Biopic Cardi hired actors and performers to help capture the feeling and atmosphere of an authentic burlesque event, with performers dressed in shiny silver and...
Murder, She Wrote's Angela Lansbury, Star of Stage and Screen, Dead at 96
Angela Lansbury, a TV legend thanks to her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, passed away Tuesday at the age of 96. Broadway World has a statement from Lansbury’s family: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was...
BET
Sade Is Recording New Music
According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
George Harrison Once Revealed Which of His Songs Was a Good Stadium Tune
George Harrison thought one of his songs was a good stadium tune. However, George didn't really enjoy playing stadiums.
Someone Crowdsurfed a Baby Over to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Onstage
You'll likely never forget the first time you crowdsurfed, but you might if you were under six months old. As tends to happen, there's quite a bit of commentary over a newly surfaced video on Reddit that appears to show a baby being "crowdsurfed" to a stage for a photo op with actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
hypebeast.com
Montell Fish Announces New EP Leading Up to ‘CHARLOTTE’ Album Release
Montell Fish is following up the recent release of his album JAMIE with a new EP. The Brooklyn-based singer will be putting out the 7-track project, entitled Her Love Still Haunts Me Like A Ghost, at the tail end of this month. The EP will hear Fish build on his...
Norah Jones Makes Your Wishes Come True by Announcing New Christmas Album, Podcast
Fans of Norah Jones will be having themselves a merry little Christmas this holiday season (assuming they celebrate on December 25) with the release of a new Norah Jones album. That’s right, Jones has announced a new festive deluxe LP, which is slated to drop on October 21. Her new...
American Music Awards Nominations: Bad Bunny Leads Field With Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Drake Right Behind
Rapper, singer and rising actor Bad Bunny scored a leading eight nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards, which will be handed out next month. Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift are next with six noms each, followed by Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd with five apiece. ABC will air the show live at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and delayed at 8 p.m. PT in the West. Bad Bunny picked up his first AMA nom for Artist of the Year, where he’ll face the sextet named above. Swift has taken home that marquee award a record...
15 Times TV Shows Said "Screw Storyboarding" And Clearly Invented The Plot As They Went Along
Sometimes, when a TV series is on the air for a long time, it starts to seem like the writers are running out of ideas. As a result, these shows get the Riverdale treatment, and they add storylines that are so convoluted it feels like they belong to a different show entirely.
hypebeast.com
Rick Owens and Dr. Martens Are Back Together Again
Rick Owens and Dr. Martens are back with their third collaboration, building on Owens’ signature subversion with two new footwear offerings taking over the forms of the footwear brand’s 1460 and 1918 boots. Following on from the first release that brought crisscrossed lacing to the 1460 Bex Platform boot and a second collaboration that reworked the boot as well as a pair of sandals, the duo now turns its attention once again to the iconic boot and also something more daring.
hypebeast.com
Moncler Enlists Photographer Platon for Monumental "Maya 70 Collaborations" Fashion Film
In celebration of 70 years, has opened its latest celebratory showcase, The Extraordinary Expedition, in London. The exhibition, which takes viewers on a journey through the brand’s past, present and future, features the work of renowned photographer Platon — specifically, his lens on Moncler’s latest campaign and seven portraits spotlighting London creatives.
