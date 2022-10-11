Stormzy is officially making his return to music with the announcement of his upcoming album, This Is What I Mean. Set to release on November 25 via 0207 Def Jam/Interscope Records, the project will mark his third full-length studio effort and will include a total of 12 tracks. This Is What I Mean is Stormzy’s first studio album in three years following 2019’s Heavy Is the Head, and is billed as “an intimate love letter to music,” as the 29-year-old rapper shares his “vulnerabilities, regret, frailties, healing, joy and triumph in a manner and to an extent that reframes the notion of what rap artists traditionally might do and be.”

