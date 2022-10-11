ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Speaks Out on a Potential Shohei Ohtani Extension

By Noah Camras
He doesn't usually speak about contract negotiations.

It's no secret the Angels would love to have Shohei Ohtani on the team for the forseeable future. It's also no secret Ohtani will command one of the largest contracts in MLB history.

But it's been pretty apparent that the Angels will do whatever it takes to keep Ohtani in Angel red for the majority of his career. At least that's what Angels GM Perry Minasian has tried to do.

At a press conference, Minasian was asked about the potential extension talks between the two sides.

Minasian, who is notorious for not speaking out on these types of matters, gave a pretty telling response regarding his two-way superstar.

“All I can say is he’s very respected,” Minasian said. “And I think that’s something that we showed with what we agreed upon. We love the player and nothing would make me more happy than bringing him back.”

Minasian of course was referring to the MLB-record $30 million agreement the two sides reached to avoid arbitration.

The Angels gave Ohtani the largest contract ever for an arbitration-eligible player after his historic 2022 season .

It's safe to say Minasian is letting his actions do the talking in terms of extension negotiations with Ohtani. What's that old saying about money talking?

