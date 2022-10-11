ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

oldschool
2d ago

Sad but he will never know it’s his birthday unless he is told and then May forget it. It’s sad all the things his administration is doing and he has no clue. This is not the way the world was intended. However if the Vice got it things would go like a kindergarten class. Really Sad!

China @ Trader Joe's
1d ago

I heard the WH is only going to put eight candles on Biden's birthday cake because counting anything higher than that he gets frustrated and starts yelling at reporters 😱

Nick
2d ago

He has no clue he’s turning 80! Give him his bib, birthday hat and a piece of soft cake

Fox News

Karine Jean-Pierre called out for 'embarrassing' answers after Biden's gaffe about late congresswoman

Former National Republican Congressional Committee communications director Matt Gorman called out White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday after she refused to admit President Biden had made a gaffe at a speaking event. Gorman reacted on "The Faulkner Focus" after Biden looked in the crowd for deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., sparking a flurry of questions from reporters to Jean-Pierre.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says

The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
DELAWARE STATE
Fox News

Bill Maher clashes with liberal journalist who claimed Trump supporters 'have a lot to repent for'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher had a tense exchange with Puck News correspondent Julia Ioffe after she claimed that Trump supporters "have a lot to repent for." During the "Overtime" segment where viewer questions are answered after the show on YouTube, Maher complained about the political polarization that has taken place across the country in recent years and how he doesn't want to be forced to "choose sides" since he finds things disagreeable with both parties.
POTUS
WKRG News 5

President caught on hot mic: ‘No one f—- with a Biden’

President Biden appeared to share a lighthearted, R-rated exchange while caught on a hot mic as he met with Florida officials and residents affected by Hurricane Ian. “No one f—- with a Biden,” the president appeared to say with a laugh as he had a seemingly friendly conversation with Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state

A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
