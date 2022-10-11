When does ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3 come out? Release date, TV rating and more

Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, Heather Headley as Helen Decatur, Joanna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend in “Sweet Magnolias.” | Richard Ducree, Netflix

Based on a book of the same name, Season 2 of the hit Netflix show “Sweet Magnolias” premiered earlier this year. After the show ended on a few (massive!) cliffhangers, when can fans expect “Sweet Magnolias” Season 3?

Driving the news: According to Variety , “Sweet Magnolias” was officially renewed for Season 3 earlier this year. Season 2 premiered in February.

Dan Paul, an executive producer of “Sweet Magnolias,” said in a statement : “We’re thrilled to be embarking on our third season for Netflix, and we’re looking forward to returning to Serenity.”

What they’re saying: While the “Sweet Magnolias” Season 3 release date hasn’t been announced yet, fans can likely expect it to be released early next year.

According to the “Sweet Magnolias” Twitter account , the third season began filming in July of this year.

Joanna Garcia Swisher, who plays Maddie, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about what fans can expect from Maddie next season. “She is more present and a lot more brave,” Garcia Swisher explains. “Given where Season 2 leaves her, she’ll need all strength she can muster.”

Details: “Sweet Magnolias” Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger — after struggling with anger issues all Season 2, Cal gets in a fight and is arrested. Meanwhile, Maddie discovers that her ex-husband, Bill, is Isaac’s father.

”I don’t know how easy it’s going to be to put the pieces back together after this one,” Garcia Swisher told Entertainment Weekly .

What it’s rated and why: Common Sense Media says that the show is appropriate for children aged 13 and up.