When does ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3 come out? Release date, TV rating and more

By Natalie Issa
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, Heather Headley as Helen Decatur, Joanna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend in “Sweet Magnolias.” | Richard Ducree, Netflix

Based on a book of the same name, Season 2 of the hit Netflix show “Sweet Magnolias” premiered earlier this year. After the show ended on a few (massive!) cliffhangers, when can fans expect “Sweet Magnolias” Season 3?

Driving the news: According to Variety , “Sweet Magnolias” was officially renewed for Season 3 earlier this year. Season 2 premiered in February.

  • Dan Paul, an executive producer of “Sweet Magnolias,” said in a statement : “We’re thrilled to be embarking on our third season for Netflix, and we’re looking forward to returning to Serenity.”

What they’re saying: While the “Sweet Magnolias” Season 3 release date hasn’t been announced yet, fans can likely expect it to be released early next year.

  • According to the “Sweet Magnolias” Twitter account , the third season began filming in July of this year.
  • Joanna Garcia Swisher, who plays Maddie, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about what fans can expect from Maddie next season. “She is more present and a lot more brave,” Garcia Swisher explains. “Given where Season 2 leaves her, she’ll need all strength she can muster.”

Details: “Sweet Magnolias” Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger — after struggling with anger issues all Season 2, Cal gets in a fight and is arrested. Meanwhile, Maddie discovers that her ex-husband, Bill, is Isaac’s father.

  • ”I don’t know how easy it’s going to be to put the pieces back together after this one,” Garcia Swisher told Entertainment Weekly .

What it’s rated and why: Common Sense Media says that the show is appropriate for children aged 13 and up.

  • The show has some language.
  • There is no nudity or sexual content — just kissing.
  • There is mild violence — punches, some fighting, etc.

Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

