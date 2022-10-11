Read full article on original website
Joseph Karr
Joseph Daniel Karr of Kansas City, MO passed away on October 9th at the age of eighty-two. He was born and raised near Quitman, MO to Ferman and Ellen, and was one of nine children. Joe spent over thirty years as an educator, mostly in public secondary teaching. He attained...
Auffert Leads Maryville To Class 2 MSHSAA District 4 Golf Title
9 Caitlin Garlick St. Michael the Archangel +23 97. 25 Isabel Miller St. Michael the Archangel +42 116. 40 Makenzie Jordan Leake Lafayette (St. Joseph) +50 124.
King City Man Injured Following Monday Afternoon Accident
A King City resident was injured following an accident just south of King City Monday afternoon. The Patrol’s reports says 56 year old Tim Walters of King City was stopped in traffic between two small hills and attempting to let another vehicle make a left turn when another vehicle crested a hill and began skidding. A 17 year old juvenile was driving that vehicle which struck the back of Walters’ vehicle. Walters was taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries. his vehicle sustained moderate damage.
Two Holt County Routes to Close Next Week For Railroad Maintenance
Railroad maintenance will close Holt County Missouri Route 111 just north of U.S. Route 159 and Route P in Fortescue next week. Contractors working with BNSF Railroad, under a permit from the Missouri Department of Transportation, will perform the work. Route 111 will close at the crossing just north of...
Bond Modifications Denied For Country Club Man Charged With Making a Terrorist Threat
A Country Club man charged with making a terrorist threat in Andrew County will appear in court next month for a case review. Court documents say Guy Garrett Johnson faces a felony charge of first-degree making a terrorist threat. Records list that charge from August 21. Johnson is in custody...
