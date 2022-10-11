ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Port, MO

Joseph Karr

Joseph Daniel Karr of Kansas City, MO passed away on October 9th at the age of eighty-two. He was born and raised near Quitman, MO to Ferman and Ellen, and was one of nine children. Joe spent over thirty years as an educator, mostly in public secondary teaching. He attained...
KANSAS CITY, MO
King City Man Injured Following Monday Afternoon Accident

A King City resident was injured following an accident just south of King City Monday afternoon. The Patrol’s reports says 56 year old Tim Walters of King City was stopped in traffic between two small hills and attempting to let another vehicle make a left turn when another vehicle crested a hill and began skidding. A 17 year old juvenile was driving that vehicle which struck the back of Walters’ vehicle. Walters was taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries. his vehicle sustained moderate damage.
KING CITY, MO
Two Holt County Routes to Close Next Week For Railroad Maintenance

Railroad maintenance will close Holt County Missouri Route 111 just north of U.S. Route 159 and Route P in Fortescue next week. Contractors working with BNSF Railroad, under a permit from the Missouri Department of Transportation, will perform the work. Route 111 will close at the crossing just north of...
HOLT COUNTY, MO
