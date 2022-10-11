A King City resident was injured following an accident just south of King City Monday afternoon. The Patrol’s reports says 56 year old Tim Walters of King City was stopped in traffic between two small hills and attempting to let another vehicle make a left turn when another vehicle crested a hill and began skidding. A 17 year old juvenile was driving that vehicle which struck the back of Walters’ vehicle. Walters was taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries. his vehicle sustained moderate damage.

KING CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO