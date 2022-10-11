Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango
A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
The Future of Cryptocurrency Trading
Cryptocurrency is one of the most in-demand assets to have in your portfolio right now. Since their appearance on the market a little over a decade ago, digital coins have continued to evolve and attract an ever-increasing number of traders. It’s not difficult to see why given the way in which advances to the blockchain made it so that crypto isn’t something you invest in just for the sake of it or because it is a popular fad at the moment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
u.today
Crypto Hack: Tron's JUST Ecosystem Reportedly Hit with 4,600 BNB Exploit
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Listed on This Major Cryptocurrency Exchange: Details
One of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, announced that six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on its platform. Among others, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, will be available for trading on BitMex. Thanks to the listing, users will be able to convert, deposit and withdraw SHIB to their...
boundingintocrypto.com
Coin Center Sues US Treasury Over Tornado Cash Ban — Lawsuit Says Government’s Action ‘Was Unlawful’ – Bitcoin News
The non-profit that focuses on policy issues facing cryptocurrencies, Coin Center, has filed a lawsuit against the Treasury department, the secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, and the Office of Foreign Assets Control’s (OFAC) director Andrea Gacki. Coin Center’s court filing says that the government’s sanctioning of Tornado Cash exceeds the Treasury’s statutory authority. The Coin Center lawsuit insists that Americans have a right to privacy and a right to protect their property, as Tornado Cash can be used for these benefits in a legitimate fashion.
LAW・
Coinbase Receives Digital Payments Token License to Operate in Singapore
Coinbase has received preliminary approval from Singapore’s monetary authority. Coinbase will now be able to offer “regulated digital payment token products and services in the island state.”. Singapore’s central bank, The Monetary Authority of Singapore, has granted in-principle approval to Coinbase, permitting the firm to offer its services...
IN THIS ARTICLE
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Lightning Network Misses Block After Enormous Multi-Sig Transaction
A validation bug caused by a complex multi-sig transaction temporarily disrupted a popular implementation of Bitcoin’s Lightning Network. Lightning Network's experimental nature, a layer-2 network built on top of Bitcoin that allows for faster, low-fee transactions, is one of the reasons developers have warned users not to risk large amounts when sending and receiving funds.
financefeeds.com
Blockchain.com wins coveted license to operate in Singapore
Singapore continues to issue approvals to more cryptocurrency firms to provide digital asset services in the city-state even as it maintains a stringent licensing regime. Cryptocurrency wallet provider Blockchain.com was the latest company to get the nod from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, according to a statement on Wednesday. The in-principal approval allows the firm to conduct a spectrum of virtual assets business under the Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence.
TechCrunch
Roboadvisor Betterment launches crypto offering with four themed portfolios
Crypto Investing by Betterment, as the new offering is called, debuts to Betterment’s retail and advisor customers today with four themed, customizable portfolios that will allow users to invest in curated selections of digital assets, the company’s VP of crypto, Jesse Proudman, told TechCrunch in an interview. Betterment has over 730,000 customers across all of its business lines and offerings, he added.
binbits.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techaiapp.com
Visa, FTX Exchange Team Up to Bring Crypto Debit Cards in Over 40 Nations
Thirteen years after Bitcoin was created as the first ever cryptocurrency, the digital assets sector has boomed into a full-fledged industry these past years. Payments giant Visa has now teamed up with FTX crypto exchange to bring crypto services to its users in over 40 nations. Visa, that has been in the financial business since 1958, believes that virtual currencies are here to stay and will eventually have a lasting impact on the future of financial services around the world.
forkast.news
Indian investors allegedly duped in crypto cloud mining scam
About thirty investors in India have been allegedly duped of US$54,653 through a crypto cloud mining app, local media reported. Investors from Solapur city in India’s Maharashtra state were allegedly duped by fraudsters who lured them to download the CCH Cloud Miner app and put in money for hefty returns, the report said, citing an unidentified police official.
cryptoslate.com
Girles sets the trend with the girles token (GIRLES) against Doge and Ada
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. It is looking like the dawn of a new beginning for crypto enthusiasts across the globe as the Girles Token – GIRLES practically raises the bar, with reports that holders of trending coins such as Cardano (ADA) and DogeCoin (DOGE) are selling to purchase the versatile, utility token. Girles Token is the major currency of the Girles Metaverse, which consists of NFT Metaverse, P2E Alliance, and free-to-play servers.
techaiapp.com
Binance-Backed Blockchain Completes Hard Fork to Mitigate Future Cross-Chain Bridge Hacks – Bitcoin News
The Bnb Smart Chain commenced the blockchain’s hard fork on October 12, at block height 22,107,423, in order to add a security patch to “mitigate the cross-chain infrastructure between [the] Beacon Chain and Smart Chain.” Binance and the Bnb Smart Chain suspended withdrawals and deposits on Wednesday in order to execute the upgrade. Not too long after, Binance noted that the upgrade was complete a touch after 5 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday morning.
u.today
Charles Hoskinson Believes XRP to Be Commodity, Shiba Eternity Sets Historic Record, Ripple Keeps Hiring Amid Bear Market: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto over the weekend with U.Today’s top four news stories. Cardano founder says XRP should be regulated as commodity, here’s why. Cardano and IOG founder Charles Hoskinson expressed his opinion on the legal status of XRP. He believes...
techaiapp.com
Value Held by Blockchain Oracles Slides 61% in 7 Months, Chainlink Dominates by 45% – Defi Bitcoin News
While the crypto economy has shed significant value, losing more than $2 trillion since the highs recorded at the end of 2021, a great deal of value was erased from smart contract platform tokens and decentralized finance (defi) protocols. One sector of the defi ecosystem that’s recorded heavy losses this year is the blockchain oracles space, as a great number of oracles secure a lot less value than they did seven months ago. While there are more than two dozen oracles today and there were only 17 at the beginning of the year, the total value secured by oracles has decreased by 61.74% since mid-February.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Analysts Believe That It is Only a Matter of Time Before Big Eyes Coin Overtakes Solana and Dai
Cryptocurrencies began as a way to take financial power away from centralized systems like banks and other institutions and give that power back to the people. The launch of Bitcoin (BTC) started a true revolution. A lot has changed within finance since then, and now the masses have control over their currency and don’t have to depend on these financial institutions. Solana (SOL) and Dai (DAI) have built strong followings within the crypto industry because of all they have to offer, but Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin, is set to outperform them with all it has to offer.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Grayscale taking SEC to court over spot BTC ETF, CoinCenter sues US Treasury for Tornado Cash ban
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Oct. 12 includes Grayscale’s lawsuit against the SEC for not approving a U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF, CoinCenter’s lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury for overstepping its legal authority by banning Tornado Cash, and Arbitrium’s parent company Offchain Labs’ acquisition of leading Ethereum client Prysmatic Labs.
Comments / 0