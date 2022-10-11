Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Cybersecurity Firm KnowBe4 to Go Private in $4.6 Billion Deal With Vista Equity Partners
(Reuters) -KnowBe4 Inc on Wednesday agreed to go private in a sweetened $4.6 billion deal with Vista Equity Partners, the latest cybersecurity firm to be snapped up by private equity in this year's market downturn. The offer values each share of KnowBe4 at $24.90, compared with the $24 Vista had...
World Screen News
Hackman Capital Sets $1.6 Billion Fund for Studio Investments
Hackman Capital Partners has raised $1.6 billion as part of its HCP Studio Fund to invest in studio and media assets around the world. HCP Studio Fund has closed on $1.4 billion of commitments, exceeding its initial target of $1 billion, and $200 million in co-investment commitments. The financing will be used to acquire studio and media assets in key production markets. HCP owns The MBS Group, a studio advisory and production and equipment services company, and has invested in The Culver Studios, Silvercup Studios, Eastbrook & The Wharf Studios in London, Kaufman Astoria Studios, Radford Studio Center and Television City Studios. Other assets in the fund include the Raleigh & Saticoy Studios in Los Angeles; Ardmore & Troy Studios in Limerick and Bray, Ireland; Wardpark Studios in Cumbernauld, Scotland; and the Greystones Media Campus in Greystones, Ireland. HCP acquired each of these assets with its joint venture partner, Square Mile Capital Management. The fund is approximately 50 percent invested and committed.
scaffoldmag.com
Interview: John Bureau on Volaris and rental software acquisitions
Volaris is a leader in software for equipment rental and part of the US$5 billion revenue Constellation Software business in Canada. Murray Pollok spoke to John Bureau, a Group Leader at Volaris, about the company’s strategy. Volaris operates 120 separate software companies in more than 30 markets, of which...
fintechfutures.com
UK fintech GoHenry lands $55m in fresh funding round
GoHenry, a fintech firm offering prepaid debit cards and a financial education app for kids and teens, has raised $55 million in a growth capital round. Existing investors Edison Partners and Revaia took part in the round and Italian paytech Nexi joined in as a new investor. With the fresh...
gcaptain.com
Wilhelmsen enters into an agreement to acquire Vopak Agencies, strengthening it’s leading position as preferred global agent
Wilhelmsen Port Services has entered into an agreement with Vopak to acquire 100% of Vopak Agencies and 50% of Diize. Vopak Agencies and Diize are highly complementary and a perfect match for the global reach of Wilhelmsen Port Services’ maritime network of 2 200 ports. Vopak Agencies has a...
ffnews.com
Finom Partners with Salt Edge to Expand its EMI Offerings Via Open Banking
The pan-European B2B fintech platform Finom has joined hands with Salt Edge, a leader in offering open banking solutions, to leverage PSD2 possibilities for SMEs and professionals all over Europe. Finom provides SMEs and freelancers with business payment accounts as well as expense and team management services. The Dutch B2B...
fintechfutures.com
UAE fintech start-up Mamo receives regulatory approval
Mamo, a UAE-based fintech platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has been granted regulatory approval by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). The approval will allow Mamo to operate from the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC), a financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. It...
constructiontechnology.media
Ferrovial strikes deal to sell Amey for €455m
Ferrovial has reached an agreement for the sale of 100% of the Amey Group in the UK — almost completing the divestment of its former Services division. UK-based investment firm Buckthorn Partners and One Equity Partners have partnered for the £400 million (€455 million) acquisition with an estimated equity value of approximately £245 million (€278 million).
cryptonewsz.com
Animoca Brands Makes a Strategic Investment in Cool Cats NFT
After receiving a strategic investment, Cool Cats made a big move with Animoca Brands. Cool Cats collects NFTs of 9,999 on the Ethereum blockchain, wherein Animoca Brands are the leading digital entertainment and gamification company that works to enhance the digital asset rights in the metaverse. The ongoing friendship between...
salestechstar.com
Fortis Accelerates Momentum Behind Embedded Payments with Massive Growth, Enhanced Services and New Leadership
Fortis, a payment and commerce technology leader for software providers, marketplaces and scaling businesses, surpassed $20 billion in commerce transaction volume, an 80% increase over the previous year, as they continue to scale as a market leader in embedded payments. In addition to this milestone, the company is expanding its fully integrated service offerings and enhancing the leadership team.
Immuron Announces Strategic Investment In UK-Based Gut Health Company
Immuron Limited IMRN signed a strategic investment and option agreement with Ateria Health Limited for an upfront cash investment of £1.48 million. The company has also announced a strategic investment of approximately £1.5 million (A$2.6 million) to acquire an initial 17.5% of Ateria Health. Potential adjustment to share...
salestechstar.com
SirionLabs Expands Customer Success Team to Scale Global Growth in the CLM Market
Key executive hires to deliver on customer support and service; pre-sales and marketing teams also gain strength. SirionLabs, the global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced the expansion of its customer success team as it positions itself to scale operations for its accelerated growth plans following its recent infusion of $85 million in funding.
ffnews.com
Glia CEO Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship for a Second Consecutive Year
Goldman Sachs is recognizing Glia CEO and Co-Founder Dan Michaeli as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. Goldman Sachs selected Michaeli from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. He launched Glia with co-founders Justin DiPietro and...
financefeeds.com
Broadridge taps MX to provide financial advisors with 360º customer view
“Investors today have an unprecedented level of control over their assets, but the current market environment has reminded us that it is still beneficial to have access to the personal touch of an advisor.”. Broadridge Financial Solutions has partnered with open finance specialist MX to utilize the company’s financial data...
techaiapp.com
Huobi Token Up 30% In Last 24 Hours; HT Seen Rising This Week
Huobi has had its ups and downs, just like every other entity in the crypto space. Not surprising. Before the Chinese 2021 ban on cryptocurrency transactions, the COO of the company, Robin Zhu, came under investigation in China for unspecified reasons. The exchange announced it had lost 920 BTC and...
techaiapp.com
How Blockchain Technology Is Revolutionizing The Banking System
Blockchain has been a popular topic of conversation in recent years, which is not surprising given the profound impact it is having on a wide range of businesses. The widespread adoption of blockchain development technology is predicted to drastically alter several industries, including finance, healthcare, government, retail, and more. A...
UTA to Fund Creator Economy, Web3 Startups With Investcorp Backing
UTA will increase its investments into creator economy and Web3 startups as part of a new partnership with investment firm Investcorp, the agency said on Wednesday. Known as UTA.VC, the partnership has already resulted in investments into companies like the data analytics firm Antenna, blockchain tech company ConsenSys, the influencer marking platform Bounty, the fitness app FitOn and the NFT companies Percs and Danvas.More from The Hollywood ReporterAre Virtual Influencers the Real Deal?UTA Names Allan Haldeman Head of New York OfficeNFT Artist Diana Sinclair Signs With UTA, Sets Auction at Christie's Investcorp’s Anand Radhakrishnan and UTA’s Caroline Jacobs, Clinton Foy and Sam...
blockchain.news
Blockchain Infrastructure Provider Tatum Secures $41.5M Funding
Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) provider, Tatum has landed $41.5 million in funding, receiving the needed capital backing to expand its business offerings. Riding on its current track record in the industry, Tatum’s funding was led by Equity Partners with support from other renowned venture firms including Octopus Ventures, 3VC, Tensor Ventures, Depo Ventures, Leadblock Fund, Circle, and founders of Bitpanda.
Ternoa Completes a $7.3M Seed to Foster NFT Mass Adoption and Launches Web3 Activity in Dubai, UAE
Capsule Corp Labs supports large corporates, web2 companies and web3 start-ups in creating next-gen NFT use cases on Ternoa, the open-source blockchain dedicated to NFTs. The seed round was led by deeptech and web3 VC investors Omnes Capital, REVAM and DFG. Ternoa is poised to grow at an international scale,...
BBC
Semiconductor testing firm PTSL secures £27m investment
A semiconductor testing firm formed after a major microchip maker shut its Scottish factory in 2009 is set to expand after securing a big investment. Hamilton-based Probe Test Solutions (PTSL) said alternative asset management group Tikehau Capital had invested $30m (£27m) in the company. It is understood the move...
