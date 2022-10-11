Read full article on original website
Related
Frank Mir Discusses the Way Fighters Are Treated in the UFC; ‘It’s Almost Like Servitude’
Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is ready to close the book on his own combat sports career but is going all in on a new venture with some fellow MMA legends. While Mir has continued to compete periodically over the years, much of his attention has been on his daughter Bella Mir who has started 3-o in her own young MMA career and is currently attending the University of Iowa. Aside from that, Mir is also working alongside some big names to establish a new and unique combat sports organization.
Sean O’Malley Thinks He Can Rocket To Conor McGregor Stardom With A Win Over Petr Yan
Sean O’Malley is ready to step up and be the superstar the UFC fans want. The UFC is filled with the best fighters from all around the world. The best men and women are signed to this promotion and they have the opportunity to make themselves stars in the world of MMA. Why is it though that some do not make the level of stardom that others do? Some have just a few fights and get released, and some are in the UFC for years but are never really well-known in the mainstream. There could be many reasons for this, lack of skills, lack of personality, or consciously not wanting to step into the limelight. None of these can be said about Sean O’Malley.
Henry Cejudo eyes Aljamain Sterling-T.J. Dillashaw winner then Alexander Volkanovski
Henry Cejudo is eyeing a third UFC belt but not until he gets his bantamweight title back. Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) relinquished his 135-pound title after finishing Dominick Cruz in May 2020. He retired from MMA and was removed from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. However, the decision...
MMAmania.com
Alexander Volkanovski: ‘We’re locked in as the backup fighter’ for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Alexander Volkanovski has gotten his wish. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight kingpin has expressed interest in a chance at capturing Lightweight gold since before his most recent victory in July 2022. Now, he’ll get as close to fighting for the 155-pound strap as he ever has. Volkanovski...
RELATED PEOPLE
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 62 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Grasso vs. Araujo
Lethal Flyweight strikers look to punch their tickets into title contention this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) when Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN+ will also host Cub Swanson’s Bantamweight debut against Jonathan Martinez, as well as a pivotal Flyweight battle between grappling aces Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval.
theScore
Report: Former champ Blachowicz to face Ankalaev at UFC 282
A light heavyweight bout that may have big title implications has been added to the final UFC pay-per-view of the year. Former champion Jan Blachowicz will fight Magomed Ankalaev on Dec. 10 at UFC 282, sources told ESPN's Brett Okamoto. Blachowicz, 39, is coming off a TKO win against Aleksandar...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Matt Riddle believes Jon Jones was clean in wrestling match wins: ‘I think that helped’
Matt Riddle is one of the few men who can say they’ve beaten Jon Jones. Going back to their high school wrestling days, Riddle and Jones competed on two occasions with the WWE star picking up victories both times. Since then, Jones has gone on to become arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time, but not without controversy.
Centre Daily
Charles Oliveira Sees No End to His Reign in Sight After Correcting Vision
View the original article to see embedded media. Welcome to The Weekly Takedown, Sports Illustrated’s in-depth look at MMA. Every week, this column offers insight and information on the most noteworthy stories in the fight world. Charles Oliveira’s poor eyesight is no longer an issue. Oliveira underwent surgery...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alexa Grasso believes impressive win over Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 62 could earn a title shot: “I think the champion is going to look at the one who does the best”
UFC women’s flyweight contender Alexa Grasso believes she’s on the verge of a title shot. The Mexican fighter has been out of action since her clash with Joanne Wood in March. In that outing, Grasso scored a first-round submission win, moving her win streak to three. She had previously captured victories over Ji Yeon Kim and Maycee Barber.
Comments / 0