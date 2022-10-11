Read full article on original website
Linda M. Palmer
Graveside services and burial for Linda M. Palmer of Spring Hill, Kansas will be at the Cain Cemetery, Cainsville at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Memorial gifts may be made to the Cain Cemetery in care of the funeral home. There will be no family visitation. Services under the direction of Bethany Memorial Chapel, Bethany, MO. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.
Wilma F. Christopher
Turney, Missouri- Wilma Fay Christopher, 91, passed away October 10, 2022. Services: 2:00 PM, Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Turney United Methodist Church. Visitation: 6-8 PM, Thursday evening, October 13th, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
Joseph Karr
Joseph Daniel Karr of Kansas City, MO passed away on October 9th at the age of eighty-two. He was born and raised near Quitman, MO to Ferman and Ellen, and was one of nine children. Joe spent over thirty years as an educator, mostly in public secondary teaching. He attained...
Phil Graber
Phil Graber – age 63 of Jamesport, MO, peacefully passed away Sunday morning, October 9th, 2022, at his home in Jamesport, surrounded by his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Rosie Graber in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 AM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at The Spillman Center in Jamesport. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM the evening prior, also at the Spillman Center. Burial will follow the services at Shelburne Baptist Church Cemetery, near Trenton. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport (660) 684-6133.
Elizabeth W. “Betty Bennett” Eulinger
Elizabeth W. “Betty Bennett” Eulinger, 93, Independence, MO, died October 9, 2022, surrounded by. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Celesta (Weddle) Roach and brother Charles,. husband Lawrence “Speed” Bennett, husband Willis Eulinger, granddaughter Madelyn Sorensen-Dyson,. grandson Cody Wilson, and great granddaughter...
Jan M. Fitzgerald
Jan M. Fitzgerald, 67, Kansas City, MO, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, MO. He was born on May 21, 1955, in Chicago, IL the son of Kenneth Leroy and Lois Emma (Goodwin) Fitzgerald. In December of 1976, he married Cathie Bornhauser in Boonville,...
Auffert Leads Maryville To Class 2 MSHSAA District 4 Golf Title
9 Caitlin Garlick St. Michael the Archangel +23 97. 25 Isabel Miller St. Michael the Archangel +42 116. 40 Makenzie Jordan Leake Lafayette (St. Joseph) +50 124.
Bicyclist Injured In Truck Accident Near Hopkins
A bicyclist was injured following and accident with an International truck west of Hopkins Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 40-year-old James Tompkins of Clearmont was driving a truck west of Hopkins Monday evening and had his vision obscured by the glare of the sun. He did not see a cyclist, overtook the cyclist, and struck the cyclist. After impact, the truck went off the side of the roadway and through a fence. 59 year old Steven Mozier of Maitland was operating the bicycle. He and the bicycle ended up in a ditch after impact with the truck.
Wednesday Accident Leaves Excelsior Springs Man With Serious Injuries
A lunchtime accident Wednesday in Clay County has left an Excelsior Springs man with serious inquires. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Jay R. Einerson was driving a 2013 Chevy on northbound I-35 at mile-marker 16 in Clay County at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon when he changed lanes and hit the rear end of a 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
Five Injured in Rollover Accident on I-35 Near Winston
A one-vehicle accident in Daviess County overnight sent the driver and four passengers to the hospital, two with serious injuries. The accident occurred as 30-year old Whittemore, Iowa resident was driving northbound on I-35 in Daviess County around 11 pm. The vehicle travelled off the west side of the roadway into the median. The investigating trooper says the driver overcorrected, bringing the vehicle back to the roadway where it started to overturn. Three of the five occupants were ejected.
STEM Event Planned For March Presented Before South Harrison School Board
South Harrison school board members received a presentation from librarian Heather Fitzgerald regarding a STEM event planned in March which will be hosted by South Harrison for Harrison, Gentry, and Daviess County schools intended to highlight STEM studies. The presentation was part of a meeting held Monday night. The STEM event will include Kindergarten through high school students and will include exhibitions of Electric Air Racers, VEX Robotics, and Advanced Robotics. The event will be held on March 8th.
St. Joseph Woman Indicted for Coronavirus Relief Aid Fraud
KANSAS CITY, MO (Missourinet) A St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. A federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment...
Two Teens Ejected in Rollover Crash Tuesday in Buchanan County
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teenagers were injured in an accident Tuesday morning in Buchanan County. Officers investigating the crash say the 15-year old driver from St. Joseph was fixing her hair and allowing her 15-year old passenger to control the vehicle from the passenger side. The passenger lost control of the vehicle and the driver overcorrected as she tried to regain control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed the centerline and travelled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times before coming to rest.
Updated: Bonne Terre Man Charged With Attempted Kidnapping of Girl Near Lathrop
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed on a Bonne Terre man for attempting to kidnap a teenage girl near Lathrop on Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-six year old Austin Gaal is facing charges of kidnapping, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says Gaal approached the 14-year old girl as she exited the school bus at SE Sioux Lane and SE Mohawk Lane near Lathrop. Gaal allegedly told the girl he was supposed to pick her up. The girl resisted and went to a nearby residence to call her mother, who then contacted authorities.
Maryville Resident Seriously Injured In Monday Evening Accident
A Maryville passenger was seriously injured following a one vehicle accident near Barnard Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 68 year old Kevin Rankin of Maryville has driving southbound on Highway 71, 3 miles northwest of Barnard, and struck a deer with the front fender of the vehicle. The vehicle received extensive damage from the accident. 63 year old Deborah Rankin of Maryville was a passenger in the vehicle and was seriously injured. She was taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville.
Two Arkansas Men Injured in Daviess County Crash Monday Night
Two Hot Springs, Arkansas, men suffered injuries in a Daviess County crash Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on I-35, seven miles north of Cameron, as a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Austin W. Constant headed northbound. Troopers say Constant went off the right side of...
Attempted Kidnapping Near Lathrop
Authorities in Clinton County have made an arrest after an attempted kidnapping incident near Lathrop Tuesday afternoon. the incident took place Tuesday afternoon when a 14-year-old female was going home from her bus stop and was approached by the suspect, who has not yet been identified. That suspect tried to...
Kingston Woman Injured in Caldwell County Crash Monday Morning
A Kingston woman suffered injuries in a Monday morning crash in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 9:20 Monday morning on Highway 116, a mile west of Highway 13, as a vehicle driven by 56-year-old Sandra M. Cornelison headed westbound. Troopers say Cornelison attempted...
Arizona Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Buchanan County
An Arizona man is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in Buchanan County. Court documents say Tucson, Arizona, resident Charles S. Boyce-Jones faces a felony charge of second-degree involuntary manslaughter. Records list that charge from November 2021. Authorities requested a warrant for Boyce-Jones Tuesday.
King City Man Injured Following Monday Afternoon Accident
A King City resident was injured following an accident just south of King City Monday afternoon. The Patrol’s reports says 56 year old Tim Walters of King City was stopped in traffic between two small hills and attempting to let another vehicle make a left turn when another vehicle crested a hill and began skidding. A 17 year old juvenile was driving that vehicle which struck the back of Walters’ vehicle. Walters was taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries. his vehicle sustained moderate damage.
