Colorado State

Rudy Gerbracht
1d ago

I just can't handle the endless money being thrown at immigrants. Crime is rampant, new taxes at every turn. He seems to have brought his time in California back with him, cuz he is doing us wrong. Very wrong.

LocalGuy
1d ago

The guy who just gave away tax dollars in the form a grant to pay for non government employee salaries? The guy who wants to take my money for affordable housing when the state shouldn’t be paying for housing? THat guy? Hell no

Bill Collins
2d ago

I will say it again, anybody with any commonsense, knows,having Polis for government, is bad for Colorado.

coloradopolitics.com

SLOAN | Kirkmeyer will champion Colorado in Congress

Every two years Americans get to flex their democratic enzymes and vote. It's a brief exercise in which one is afforded the burst of satisfaction that accompanies the tactile expression of either exuberant support for a candidate, visceral detestation of one, or — if indifferent to the personalities — a personal judgment on how things are generally going. Every 10 years some Americans get the added joy of doing so in a brand-spanking-new Congressional district.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Governor Polis & Heidi Ganahl to face off at State Debate in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — 2022’s Gubernatorial Debate between Governor Jared Polis and Republican Party challenger, Heidi Ganahl, will be held at The Garden Pavilion at Penrose House on Sunday, Oct. 16. Viewers can submit questions to the moderator and find general information about the debate here. Registration has closed due to attendance reaching maximum capacity. FOX21 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KJCT8

Surprise endorsement for Democratic Candidate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Adam Frisch campaign for Colorado’s 3rd congressional district has announced that Republican state Senator Don Coram of Montrose is endorsing Frisch. Coram previously challenged Representative Lauren Boebert in the 2022 Republican primary, but lost. Coram criticized Boebert in a letter endorsing Frisch saying...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Denver Gazette

ENDORSEMENT: Barb Kirkmeyer for Colorado’s CD-8

Colorado’s newest congressional district has a chance to be represented in Congress by one of our state’s more experienced and respected political pros — Barb Kirkmeyer. We urge voters in the district to make the veteran Republican their district's first member of Congress. Having someone with Kirkmeyer’s background standing up for them in Washington will pay off — particularly if, as anticipated, her fellow Republicans regain control of the House.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Colorado elections chief, challenger divided what’s partisan

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s top election official, Democrat Jena Griswold, and a former county clerk hoping to replace her as secretary of state, Republican Pam Anderson, both agree that Colorado’s 2020 election was secure and that former President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid. But a debate Tuesday night showed how sharply divided they are over how outspoken the secretary of state should be in an era when many of Trump’s supporters, including people running to oversee elections in other states, lie about the outcome of that election.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Colorado lawmakers react to Camp Hale designation as National Monument

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado lawmakers are reacting to President Joe Biden’s designation of Camp Hale, as the state’s first new national monument. I can think of no better choice for President Biden’s first national monument than Camp Hale-Continental Divide. This designation will permanently protect Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range, the iconic site where the 10th […]
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Even key Dems dis Prop. 123; vote NO

Thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, commonly known as “TABOR,” Coloradans will receive nearly $4 billion in excess revenue refunded from the state this year. That’s where those $750 checks for individuals and $1,500 for couples came from over the summer. On the ballot this year, Proposition 123 is asking voters to give up their refunds, at least in part.
COLORADO STATE
newsy.com

Federal Funds Coming For Red Flag Laws: What The Laws Do

An 18-year-old with several swastikas and a school kill list on his bedroom wall was prohibited from possessing firearms after the Denver Police Department petitioned in June for an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) under Colorado’s red flag law. The same department filed for another ERPO in June in...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: A pratfall for Colorado’s Jena Griswold

Let’s hope some 30,000 people who aren’t eligible to vote — and aren’t even U.S. citizens — don’t wind up voting anyway in Colorado’s election this fall. As reported in Monday’s Gazette, they were encouraged to register by official postcards they received in error in the mail.
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

Survey: Faith in Colorado’s election system strong with Dems, falters among GOP

Even though Colorado’s voting system is often regarded as one of the most efficient in the country, not all Coloradans believe so. It comes down to partisanship: Democrats often believe in the integrity of the voting system, while Republicans generally remain more skeptical. This is all according to survey research from the American Politics Research Lab at the University of Colorado at Boulder.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

State geographic naming board begins process of renaming Mount Evans

A panel tasked with finding replacement names for geographic landmarks with names considered offensive began its process for reviewing suggested names for renaming Mount Evans. The move to find a new title for the Clear Creek County mountain named for Colorado Territorial Gov. John Evans comes two years after Colorado's...
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs nonprofit fined in campaign finance violation case

A Colorado Springs nonprofit must pay a $1,000 penalty after the deputy secretary of state found the organization violated Colorado campaign finance laws when it made prohibited campaign donations last year to two El Paso County commissioners running for reelection in November. Last September, civic nonprofit Colorado Springs Forward made...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver

Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Vote 'no' on legalizing more dangerous drugs

We know what happens when voters or legislators legalize or “decriminalize” drugs. The proof, in Colorado and from regions around the globe, is always the same. Deregulation of illicit drugs leads to more substance abuse. More abuse leads to more broken families, unemployment, crime, mental health problems and death.
COLORADO STATE

