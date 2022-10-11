Read full article on original website
Atlanta Medical Center implements plan for ER closure Friday
ATLANTA — Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is prepping for the final steps to close its ER on Friday. In a statement, Wellstar Health System said it's implementing a comprehensive plan including sending formal announcements and alternative options for care via mail to residents within a 5-mile radius. It's also sharing flyers with community partners such as shelters and food banks.
South Fulton Police Department temporarily relocates outside city limits due to emergency
ATLANTA — The South Fulton Police Department has been looking for a new headquarters for the last couple years. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with Lt. Jubal Rogers, who explained why South Fulton police said it’s an emergency situation. Officials told Channel 2 Action News they haven’t...
Atlanta council tables proposal to turn hospital site into equity center
Atlanta City Council members have held off on advancing a proposal to study the possibility of turning the Atlanta Medic...
DeKalb County’s internal auditors refusing to release critical report
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County’s internal auditors are refusing to release an obviously critical report of the county’s Oracle software system, which is used to manage everything from human resources to purchasing to payroll for a government that spends about $1.2 billion a year. It’s clear...
Atlanta Housing Authority looks at future affordable rental developments
Luxury home developments have outpaced low-to-moderate-income housing construction for a decade. But Atlanta’s low-incom...
Atlanta residents search for explanation for dead worms in yards
ATLANTA — If you’re one of the many metro Atlanta homeowners who’ve noticed dead or dying worms on your driveway, you’re probably wondering if you’re the victim of a pre-Halloween trick. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer as to what’s happening. The term “watch...
Accidental lockdowns in multiple Cobb schools caused by ‘human error’
The district's crisis alert system gives every employee with a badge the ability to trigger a lockdown.
Sheriff pleas with Atlanta City Council after more violence at Fulton County Jail
Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat is urging the Atlanta City Council to approve a measure signed by Mayor Andre Dickens to transfer inmates from the county jail to to the city jail in an effort to relieve overcrowding. The sheriff says violence has been out of control due to the excessive inmate population.
Georgia ACLU joins civil rights organizations urging Atlanta to drop detention center lease
Last week, the ACLU of Georgia sent a letter to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the entire city council with a clear ask: reverse the decision to lease the city’s detention center to Fulton County. And the organization wasn’t alone. The letter was co-signed by more than 60 civil...
North Point Mall planners make case to residents for Alpharetta redevelopment
The firm planning to remodel North Point Mall made a case for the proposed project during a meeting with residents....
Two incumbent Gwinnett County commissioners face challengers
In-person early voting begins Monday.
Participants frustrated with cash assistance program
FOX 5 News has received numerous emails about issued with Georgia's Cash Assistance Program. Now the state is responding.
The Ark-Athens Providing Rent Assistance
Athenians struggling with rent hikes, and the threat of eviction, can to turn to a local organization for help. Athens nonprofit, The Ark has funds available to assist with rent. Lucy Hudgens is Executive Director of The Ark. She says the nonprofit is working with Family Promise and Advantage Behavioral...
Paulding County Sheriff's Office unveils K-9 officer memorial
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Every dog who has ever served for Paulding County is now memorialized in front of the sheriff's office in a brand-new monument. In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the office said the memorial took years to materialize. The team held a ceremony on Wednesday to...
Atlanta police units crash into each other in NW Atlanta, officials say
ATLANTA - Two police cars collied while responding to a call overnight, according to the Atlanta Police Department. It was around 1 a.m. when a Grady Memorial Hospital ambulance went to the scene at the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. Police said there were no...
KSU students find racial slur spray painted across hall of off-campus apartment complex
MARIETTA, Ga. - Kennessaw State University students at an off-campus apartment complex in Cobb County say they discovered a racial slur spray-painted on the wall of their building Wednesday morning. Now, the complex and Cobb County police are investigating. Several students say when they stepped out of their apartments the...
Explosion at Fairburn tire shop lands 1 in the hospital, officials say
FAIRBURN, Ga. — Fairburn fire officials are investigating what caused an explosion inside a tire shop that left one person injured on Tuesday afternoon. An explosion inside Fairburn Tire on SW Broad St. caused the building to catch on fire, officials confirmed. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Vape, smoke shops in Gwinnett County see increase in break-ins, stores increasing security measures
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Another break-in at a Gwinnett County smoke shop follows a trend of break-ins at similar stores across the county in 2022. Video captured the moments five people in hoodies smashed their way into Smoke and Toke in Lawrenceville last Wednesday night. The store owner told...
Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?
Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
