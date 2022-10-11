Centre County man arrested for threats against former Advance Auto Parts coworkers

An ex-Advance Auto Parts employee was arrested Monday on felony charges that accused him of threatening to kill his former coworkers.

Leslie P. Scott, 40, of Benner Township, went as far as disguising his phone number for nearly a month to make more than 20 phone calls, State College police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

The calls began in September and continued until his arrest Monday.

Some were placed to the automotive retailer in College Township, while others were sent to Centre County emergency dispatchers. One call prompted the business to close early, police wrote.

Officers were dispatched to the business after each call, which ranged from statements to “send police” to a bomb threat. Scott, who was fired, was also accused of telling dispatchers “I’m outside. I’m going to kill all of them,” police wrote.

Current employees, police wrote, were ruled out after interviews and polygraph tests. A defense lawyer was not listed.

Scott was charged with 15 felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, as well as 17 misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats.

He was arraigned Monday by District Judge Donald Hahn, who set bail at $40,000. Scott did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.