ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

'Anyone’s eligible.' Local organization donates, refurbishes older computers to give back to Detroit community

By Jeddy Johnson
Tv20detroit.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Multiple Michigan nonprofits to receive grants from pool of $14.5M: Who's getting one

Another round of southeast Michigan nonprofits are set to receive grants from a pool of over $14.5 million, according to a Tuesday announcement. The grants will be dispersed by the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. The funding was approved during the philanthropic organization's third-quarter Board of Trustees meeting, the news release said. The grants...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Substance Use Disorder Hits Close to Home for Detroit Residents

This article is part two of a two-part series for October’s Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Awareness Month. Part one explored the outlook of SUD health and drug use for Black Detroit, and part two delves into the journey to recovery of two Detroit men. Substance abuse is a real...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Society
103.3 WKFR

Look Inside This Abandoned YMCA That Still Has Electricity

@detroitunseen Abandoned YMCA with Full Power and So Much Left Behind. Metro Detroit. Michigan. Built 1959. Closed 2020. #abandoned#abandonedplaces#abandonedamerica#michigan#bando#detroit#abandoneddetroit#urbex#realstory#sadbuttrue#waste#urbanexploring♬ original sound - DetroitUnseen. Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion. Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home. Left to wither away in northern Michigan, take a look...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Lansing’s Foster Swift Hires Toi J. Thomas to Southfield Office as a Member

Foster Swift Collins & Smith, a Lansing-based law firm, has hired Toi J. Thomas to the firm’s Southfield office as a member of the general litigation practice group. Thomas joins Foster Swift as a lateral hire, previously having been in private practice since 2018. She focuses her practice in family law, estate planning, criminal law, and entertainment law.
LANSING, MI
Chalkbeat

Detroit board advances name change process for 2 schools

Two school communities in the Detroit district now have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of their school name.Detroit Public Schools Community District board members voted Tuesday to reopen the name change process for Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine and East English Village Preparatory Academy. Both schools got their names about a decade ago, when state-appointed emergency managers were in charge of the district.The vote allows...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroiters#Computers#Back To Us#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Charity#Focus Hope
wcsx.com

Get Your Weed Pizza Here In Detroit

Who’s ready for some weed pizza in Detroit? Green Peppers, Pepperoni and THC on your slice? Oh it was a matter of time before someone came up with the idea to make “weed pizza” here in Detroit – and Pink Panties Pizza is doing just that.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

State revokes license for Detroit funeral home, manager

(CBS DETROIT) - The Board of Examiners revoked the license of a shuttered Detroit funeral home, along with its manager.  The board, part of the License and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), also ordered Compassion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, previously operating at 21551 Fenkell Ave., to pay a $110,000 fine.  The manager, John N. Olszewski, was ordered to pay $170,000.LARA began its investigation after a complaint from a family did not receive the cremated remains of their relative. An additional complaint was filed by the Tri-County Cremation Services, L.L.C., after it received several bounced checks from the funeral home. Receipt of those...
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station

In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Black Voters Matter bus rolls into Metro Detroit ahead of November election

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – On Tuesday, the national voting rights organization called Black Voters Matter brought their message and caravan to Southeast Michigan -- including in Ypsilanti, Detroit and Highland Park -- to encourage people to turn out on Nov. 8. “There is power in each and every vote”:...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Charities
fox2detroit.com

Detroit again named 2nd worst city to drive in

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A study named Detroit as the second-worst city to drive in, again. WalletHub ranked Detroit in the same position last year. The Motor City falls below just Philadelphia. Other cities at the bottom of the list include Oakland, Calif., San Francisco, and Chicago. Survey: Michigan has...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

OTTISSIPPI Ch. 12, part 2: Northern Slavery cont.

Inaction of those who could have acted, indifference of those who should have known better, the silence of the voice of justice when it mattered most, that has made it possible for evil to triumph (Halle Selassie, Jews and African History). History is suppressed. Zionism is a religious cover for...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy