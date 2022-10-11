'Anyone’s eligible.' Local organization donates, refurbishes older computers to give back to Detroit community

(CBS DETROIT) - The Board of Examiners revoked the license of a shuttered Detroit funeral home, along with its manager. The board, part of the License and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), also ordered Compassion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, previously operating at 21551 Fenkell Ave., to pay a $110,000 fine. The manager, John N. Olszewski, was ordered to pay $170,000.LARA began its investigation after a complaint from a family did not receive the cremated remains of their relative. An additional complaint was filed by the Tri-County Cremation Services, L.L.C., after it received several bounced checks from the funeral home. Receipt of those...

