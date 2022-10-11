'Anyone’s eligible.' Local organization donates, refurbishes older computers to give back to Detroit community

Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit... the fashion city? Why Detroit may be the next Silicon Valley of apparel manufacturing
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that in 2021 Wayne County rose to be ranked 4th nationally for the highest total payroll in apparel manufacturing, only behind Los Angeles, New York, and Orange counties. Detroit has always been a fashion mecca but the growing...
Multiple Michigan nonprofits to receive grants from pool of $14.5M: Who's getting one
Another round of southeast Michigan nonprofits are set to receive grants from a pool of over $14.5 million, according to a Tuesday announcement. The grants will be dispersed by the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. The funding was approved during the philanthropic organization's third-quarter Board of Trustees meeting, the news release said. The grants...
michiganchronicle.com
Substance Use Disorder Hits Close to Home for Detroit Residents
This article is part two of a two-part series for October’s Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Awareness Month. Part one explored the outlook of SUD health and drug use for Black Detroit, and part two delves into the journey to recovery of two Detroit men. Substance abuse is a real...
Wildemere Residents Throw 27th Million Man March Community Breakfast
Wildemere Park residents are celebrating the 27th anniversary of the Million Man March with a volunteer-driven community breakfast. The post Wildemere Residents Throw 27th Million Man March Community Breakfast appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit tree equity plan promises trees, jobs, and millions to improve the look and health of neighborhoods
DETROIT (WXYZ) — “I like it a lot,” said Stephanie Stafford Spencer. A two-year resident of the Comstock Park neighborhood, Stafford spends her days at the park toting around an 8-month-old and taking in what she calls a positive change. WXYZ’s Glenda Lewis asked, “What do you...
Look Inside This Abandoned YMCA That Still Has Electricity
@detroitunseen Abandoned YMCA with Full Power and So Much Left Behind. Metro Detroit. Michigan. Built 1959. Closed 2020. #abandoned#abandonedplaces#abandonedamerica#michigan#bando#detroit#abandoneddetroit#urbex#realstory#sadbuttrue#waste#urbanexploring♬ original sound - DetroitUnseen. Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion. Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home. Left to wither away in northern Michigan, take a look...
dbusiness.com
Lansing’s Foster Swift Hires Toi J. Thomas to Southfield Office as a Member
Foster Swift Collins & Smith, a Lansing-based law firm, has hired Toi J. Thomas to the firm’s Southfield office as a member of the general litigation practice group. Thomas joins Foster Swift as a lateral hire, previously having been in private practice since 2018. She focuses her practice in family law, estate planning, criminal law, and entertainment law.
Detroit board advances name change process for 2 schools
Two school communities in the Detroit district now have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of their school name.Detroit Public Schools Community District board members voted Tuesday to reopen the name change process for Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine and East English Village Preparatory Academy. Both schools got their names about a decade ago, when state-appointed emergency managers were in charge of the district.The vote allows...
wcsx.com
Get Your Weed Pizza Here In Detroit
Who’s ready for some weed pizza in Detroit? Green Peppers, Pepperoni and THC on your slice? Oh it was a matter of time before someone came up with the idea to make “weed pizza” here in Detroit – and Pink Panties Pizza is doing just that.
State revokes license for Detroit funeral home, manager
(CBS DETROIT) - The Board of Examiners revoked the license of a shuttered Detroit funeral home, along with its manager. The board, part of the License and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), also ordered Compassion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, previously operating at 21551 Fenkell Ave., to pay a $110,000 fine. The manager, John N. Olszewski, was ordered to pay $170,000.LARA began its investigation after a complaint from a family did not receive the cremated remains of their relative. An additional complaint was filed by the Tri-County Cremation Services, L.L.C., after it received several bounced checks from the funeral home. Receipt of those...
hourdetroit.com
The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station
In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Black Voters Matter bus rolls into Metro Detroit ahead of November election
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – On Tuesday, the national voting rights organization called Black Voters Matter brought their message and caravan to Southeast Michigan -- including in Ypsilanti, Detroit and Highland Park -- to encourage people to turn out on Nov. 8. “There is power in each and every vote”:...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit again named 2nd worst city to drive in
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A study named Detroit as the second-worst city to drive in, again. WalletHub ranked Detroit in the same position last year. The Motor City falls below just Philadelphia. Other cities at the bottom of the list include Oakland, Calif., San Francisco, and Chicago. Survey: Michigan has...
dbusiness.com
“Detroit: The City of Churches” to Premiere on PBS and Detroit Public Television in December
In celebration of the 2022 Christmas season, “Detroit: The City of Churches,” will premiere at a private showing on Dec. 10 at The Fillmore Theater in Detroit followed by its broadcast debut on Detroit Public Television and PBS on Dec. 12. Detroit, at one time, had more churches...
ClickOnDetroit.com
These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit Meijer markets to offer fresh Avalon International Breads sandwiches, grab-and-go items
DETROIT – Avalon International Breads is expanding into Meijer’s Metro Detroit markets as they find a home as new tenants. The Michigan-based box store company announced that Avalon’s goods can be found at Rivertown Market in Detroit, and at Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak as a dining option for customers.
'This video is sickening,' attorney says of Detroit teen punched, kicked by Warren police
Tyler Wade’s attorney said his teenage client was repeatedly punched, kicked and stomped by Warren police officers in a vicious attack after a chase in June that began in Warren and ended in Ferndale. And attorney James King said it’s all on police body camera footage that he released Wednesday, one day after...
fox2detroit.com
Zion Foster search: Detroit Police ends search of Macomb County landfill for remains of teen
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department says it has concluded the search for remains of Zion Foster after four-and-a-half months of sifting through a Macomb County landfill. However, Detroit Police would not comment either way on whether remains were found. In a statement from DPD, the department said...
Seniors remain concerned about cost of living despite benefit increase
Announced every year, the cost of living adjustment (COLA) is based on the consumer product index (CPI) or the average change over time in the price of goods.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
OTTISSIPPI Ch. 12, part 2: Northern Slavery cont.
Inaction of those who could have acted, indifference of those who should have known better, the silence of the voice of justice when it mattered most, that has made it possible for evil to triumph (Halle Selassie, Jews and African History). History is suppressed. Zionism is a religious cover for...
