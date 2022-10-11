ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Elon Musk Says He Contacted Kanye About Antisemitism But Critics Call Foul

Elon Musk's response to Kanye West's antisemitic tweets has garnered criticism on Twitter, the platform the mogul is in the process of purchasing. The rapper and fashion designer, 45, sparked controversy after he appeared at his Yeezy brand fashion show in Paris wearing a shirt emblazoned with the words "White Lives Matter," a common inversion employed by white supremacists as well as general opponents of the Black Lives Matter movement.
BUSINESS
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian ‘Wants To Distance Herself’ From Kanye West After Antisemitic Tweet (Exclusive)

Following her ex-husband’s series of antisemitic remarks on social media, Kim Kardashian is trying not to associate with Kanye West. Sources close to Kim and her family have revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the reality star, 41, thinks the rapper, 45, was “completely out of line” and is worried about how his recent remarks will affect her kids.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Ben Shapiro: Kanye Declaring War on Jews Is Bad, But…

Daily Wire founder and conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro took to Twitter on Wednesday to downplay rapper Kanye West’s head-first dive into antisemitism. West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted last week after lobbing various attacks at the Jewish community. On Tuesday, Vice revealed that Fox News had cut a series of antisemitic statements made by West out of a two-part interview aired last week on the network.   Shapiro, a practicing orthodox Jew, gave a qualified critique of West’s screed. “Two things can be true at once,” Shapiro wrote. “Kanye’s moves toward pro-life, faith, and family conservatism are encouraging;...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Kanye
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
The Hollywood Gossip

Kanye West Posts Shocking Twitter Rant, Threatens All Jewish People

Even after all this time, even after all the crazy, dangerous and asinine stuff he has said in recent years and months, the rapper has gone ahead and proven us wrong:. He still can take us by surprise. On Friday, West completed a week that included a stop by Tucker...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Black People#Semitic#Jewish
The Herald News

Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West about rapper’s antisemitic scandal

Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West about the rapper’s antisemitic scandal. The Tesla billionaire, 51, tweeted he’d had an exchange with the 45-year-old rapper after he was locked out of Twitter and Instagram over an accusation Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was controlled by “Jewish people”. Elon – embroiled in a complex attempt to buy Twitter for $44 billion that has seen him dragged into court – said on...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Elon Musk Says He ‘Expressed My Concerns’ to Kanye West Over Recent Twitter Activity

Elon Musk says he spoke with the artist formerly known as Kanye West this week about his recent Twitter activity. As previously reported, Ye’s account was restricted (not permanently suspended) after a tweet shared last week that was widely called out as antisemitic. Ye’s Instagram, which has been a source of continued headlines as of late, was also restricted for violating site policy.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Kanye West’s Twitter Account Locked After Anti-Semitic Tweet

Kanye West has been locked out of his Twitter account after posting an anti-Semitic message. On Saturday (Oct. 8), the artist, now legally known as Ye, 45, uploaded a now-deleted tweet declaring he would be going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” a reference to security readiness used by the U.S. armed forces.More from VIBE.comLizzo Responds To Kanye West's Comments About Her WeightRay J Reacts To Diddy's Remarks Seemingly About Kanye WestKanye West Lashes Out At Diddy Over Criticism Of 'White Lives Matter' Shirt In the tweet, West also declares that he can’t actually be antisemitic because “Black people are actually...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Kanye Booted From Talk Show ‘The Shop’ After More Antisemitic Comments

Kanye West’s appearance on talk show The Shop will no longer air after the rapper made more antisemitic remarks. SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter told Andscape that despite the show pre-filming West’s appearance, recent developments meant they had to cut the 45-year-old’s episode. Carter said West had been booked months ago and that he seemed ready “to address all his recent comments.” However, during the appearance, “he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.” Carter added: “While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate. I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.” It’s unclear exactly what West said during filming, but according to Andscape, “sources close to the production say West doubled down on his recent anti-Semitic remarks during the episode.”Read it at Andscape
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy