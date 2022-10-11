Read full article on original website
Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú
Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
Elon Musk Says He Contacted Kanye About Antisemitism But Critics Call Foul
Elon Musk's response to Kanye West's antisemitic tweets has garnered criticism on Twitter, the platform the mogul is in the process of purchasing. The rapper and fashion designer, 45, sparked controversy after he appeared at his Yeezy brand fashion show in Paris wearing a shirt emblazoned with the words "White Lives Matter," a common inversion employed by white supremacists as well as general opponents of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Kim Kardashian ‘Wants To Distance Herself’ From Kanye West After Antisemitic Tweet (Exclusive)
Following her ex-husband’s series of antisemitic remarks on social media, Kim Kardashian is trying not to associate with Kanye West. Sources close to Kim and her family have revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the reality star, 41, thinks the rapper, 45, was “completely out of line” and is worried about how his recent remarks will affect her kids.
Ben Shapiro: Kanye Declaring War on Jews Is Bad, But…
Daily Wire founder and conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro took to Twitter on Wednesday to downplay rapper Kanye West’s head-first dive into antisemitism. West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted last week after lobbing various attacks at the Jewish community. On Tuesday, Vice revealed that Fox News had cut a series of antisemitic statements made by West out of a two-part interview aired last week on the network. Shapiro, a practicing orthodox Jew, gave a qualified critique of West’s screed. “Two things can be true at once,” Shapiro wrote. “Kanye’s moves toward pro-life, faith, and family conservatism are encouraging;...
Elon Musk says he reached out to Kanye West to express his concerns about the antisemitic tweet that led to the rapper's account being locked
Elon Musk says he had spoken to Kanye West about the musician's antisemitic tweet. West was reportedly locked out of his Twitter account after he posted the tweet. Musk tweeted on Tuesday, saying that he had expressed his concerns to West. Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West...
Kim Kardashian Beefing Up Security At Her Kids' Private School After Kanye West's Outbursts Go Viral
Kim Kardashian is doing everything to protect her kids after her ex-husband Kanye West went on an antisemitic and racist rant via social media. During the rapper's outburst, he leaked the name of the school to everyone, putting his children at risk. West's four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and...
Kanye West Posts Shocking Twitter Rant, Threatens All Jewish People
Even after all this time, even after all the crazy, dangerous and asinine stuff he has said in recent years and months, the rapper has gone ahead and proven us wrong:. He still can take us by surprise. On Friday, West completed a week that included a stop by Tucker...
Elon Musk welcomes Kanye West 'back to Twitter' after Instagram places a restriction on the rapper's account for violations
Elon Musk welcomed Kanye West "back to Twitter" Saturday after Instagram placed a restriction on his account. West posted a photo throwing shade at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, with whom Musk often clashes. Meta told Insider that West violated Instagram's policies, but declined to specify which one. Tesla CEO Elon...
Sam Rubin: Kanye West a ‘deeply discredited buffoon’ after antisemitic posts
KTLA’s Sam Rubin weighed in Monday on Kanye West’s suspension from Twitter and Instagram over a series of antisemitic posts. In one post on Twitter on Saturday, West (aka Ye) said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes […]
AWKWARD: Fox News Hosts Defend Kanye West, Backtrack After Antisemitic Tweet
Two "Fox and Friends Weekend" hosts admitted they weren't aware of West's antisemitic Instagram post during a Sunday show.
Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West about rapper’s antisemitic scandal
Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West about the rapper’s antisemitic scandal. The Tesla billionaire, 51, tweeted he’d had an exchange with the 45-year-old rapper after he was locked out of Twitter and Instagram over an accusation Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was controlled by “Jewish people”. Elon – embroiled in a complex attempt to buy Twitter for $44 billion that has seen him dragged into court – said on...
Elon Musk Says He ‘Expressed My Concerns’ to Kanye West Over Recent Twitter Activity
Elon Musk says he spoke with the artist formerly known as Kanye West this week about his recent Twitter activity. As previously reported, Ye’s account was restricted (not permanently suspended) after a tweet shared last week that was widely called out as antisemitic. Ye’s Instagram, which has been a source of continued headlines as of late, was also restricted for violating site policy.
Twitter Users Mock Ben Shapiro Tweet Praising And Condemning Kanye West
One Twitter wit found it "a bit ironic" to call Kanye "pro-life and faith when he called for violence against Jews."
Bank Cuts Ties With Kanye West Following Rapper's Anti-Semitic Slurs, Must Move Money By November 21
Kanye West better find a new place for his Yeezy money — and fast! JP Morgan Chase has officially cut ties with the troubled rapper's fashion company after he lashed out at the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 45-year-old Grammy winner's ally Candace Owens revealed the news on...
Kanye West’s Twitter Account Locked After Anti-Semitic Tweet
Kanye West has been locked out of his Twitter account after posting an anti-Semitic message. On Saturday (Oct. 8), the artist, now legally known as Ye, 45, uploaded a now-deleted tweet declaring he would be going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” a reference to security readiness used by the U.S. armed forces.More from VIBE.comLizzo Responds To Kanye West's Comments About Her WeightRay J Reacts To Diddy's Remarks Seemingly About Kanye WestKanye West Lashes Out At Diddy Over Criticism Of 'White Lives Matter' Shirt In the tweet, West also declares that he can’t actually be antisemitic because “Black people are actually...
‘The Shop’ Will Not Air Kanye West Episode Due To Anti-Semitic Remarks
The latest episode of The Shop featuring Kanye West will not air. Andscape reports that the LeBron James and Maverick Carter-produced show has chosen to cancel the forthcoming episode due to Ye’s anti-Semitic comments, which also resulted in his Twitter account becoming restricted. “Yesterday we taped an episode of...
Kanye West's Rant About the Media's 'Godless Agenda' Slammed as 'Dangerous'
Kanye West railed against the "godless" media during an interview with Fox News that aired Thursday—rhetoric that some media scholars have classified as "dangerous." The embattled rapper opened up to conservative host Tucker Carlson about his decision to wear a "White Lives Matter" shirt earlier this week. At one...
Kanye West Goes Anti-Semitic on Twitter, References School Shootings
Kanye West finally went too far for Twitter, tweeting an anti-Semitic message that the company removed for violating its policies. Hours after West slurred Jewish people on Instagram, he tweeted that he was "going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE." The violent comment is a reference to the armed forces'...
Kanye Booted From Talk Show ‘The Shop’ After More Antisemitic Comments
Kanye West’s appearance on talk show The Shop will no longer air after the rapper made more antisemitic remarks. SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter told Andscape that despite the show pre-filming West’s appearance, recent developments meant they had to cut the 45-year-old’s episode. Carter said West had been booked months ago and that he seemed ready “to address all his recent comments.” However, during the appearance, “he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.” Carter added: “While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate. I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.” It’s unclear exactly what West said during filming, but according to Andscape, “sources close to the production say West doubled down on his recent anti-Semitic remarks during the episode.”Read it at Andscape
