Sean Penn’s Mom, Actress Eileen Ryan, Passes Away At 94
Actress Eileen Ryan, mom of legendary actor Sean Penn, has passed away at the age of 94, RadarOnline.com has learned. While the actress led an incredible career in Hollywood in her own right, she was famously the mother to composure and songwriter, Michael Penn, as well as actors Sean and Chris Penn. Ryan died at her home on Sunday. A cause of death has not yet been released at this time. Ryan was born in New York City in 1927. Thirty years later, she married actor and director Leo Penn in 1957 after meeting during rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh....
tvinsider.com
Eileen Ryan Dies: Stars Pay Tribute to Veteran Actress, Mother of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn
Tributes have been pouring in for actress Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, who has died at 94. Ryan passed away on Sunday, October 9, at her home in Malibu. The death comes a week before Ryan would have celebrated her 95th birthday on October 16.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Matt Dillon Was Killed off in a Script to Make Him Lower His Salary Expectations
CBS killed off James Arness' Matt Dillon in a 'Gunsmoke' script when he tried to negotiate for a huge raise in his salary.
Ashton Kutcher And Natalie Portman Joke About Mila Kunis And ‘All Making Out’ With One Another During One Movies Period
Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher reflect on their film history together, and joke about how the two of them, and Mila Kunis were essentially "all making out" during this time.
Christopher Meloni Carries Mariska Hargitay on His Back After the Emmys in Adorable Photo
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
Chad Michael Murray Might Have Foiled Amy Sherman-Palladino’s ‘Gilmore Girls’ Plans: What Might They Have Been?
Tristan Dugray left Chilton after season 2 of 'Gilmore Girls,' but he could have hung around for more. Did Chad Michael Murray thwart Amy Sherman-Palladino's plans?
Eileen Ryan, ‘Twilight Zone’ Star And Mother Of Sean Penn, Dies At 94
Actor Eileen Ryan died on October 9 at the age of 94. She had been in numerous television shows and films, such as ‘Magnolia,’ ‘Eight Legged Freaks,’ and ‘Little House on the Prairie’. Ryan was the mother of actors Sean and Chris Penn, as well...
Ryan O’Connell, Jim Parsons Starring in Comedy ‘Just by Looking at Him'(EXCLUSIVE)
Ryan O’Connell will make his directorial debut with “Just by Looking at Him,” an adaptation of his novel of the same name. In addition to directing and writing the script, O’Connell will play the lead role of Elliot, a gay television writer with cerebral palsy. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons will co-star as Elliot’s boss, Ethan. According to the official description, the comedy will follow Elliot as he tries “to find love and connection in a world that wasn’t built for him.” FilmNation Entertainment and Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film. Lucas Wiesendanger will oversee...
Collider
18-Year-Old Filmmaker William Atticus Parker Lands Alec Baldwin, Whoopi Goldberg and Jeffrey Wright for His Second Feature Film
The cast of Atrabilious, the sophomore feature by 18-year-old filmmaker William Atticus Parker, is taking shape with some heavyweight acting talent confirmed as joining the cast. Deadline reports the student filmmaker has added some serious acting talent to his latest film. Leon Addison Brown, Whoopi Goldberg, Alec Baldwin, and Jeffrey Wright have hopped aboard the project, which is now in the process of wrapping principal photography. Parker, the son of actors Mary Louise Parker and Billy Crudup, shot the film with A-list acting talent in New York City on a minuscule budget, not dissimilar to his debut feature, Forty Winks.
From Bridgerton to Butch! Regé-Jean Page takes to Hollywood as he's set to star in new Butch and Sundance Amazon series alongside Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell
Regé-Jean Page has accepted the role of Butch Cassidy in Amazon's major new TV drama, Butch and Sundance - which will take a new spin on the classic '60s film. The Bridgerton actor, 34, will portray the role across from Sundance Kid actor Glen Powell, who recently starred in Top Gun: Maverick.
‘Wednesday’: Fred Armisen Takes Over the Role of Fester Addams – Made Famous by Christopher Lloyd
Fred Armisen is a known actor and comedian who made his career on 'Saturday Night Live.' He joins the 'Wednesday' cast as Fester and keeps to Christopher Lloyd and Jackie Coogan's nostalgic roles.
13 Times Celebs Got Fed Up With Invasive Interview Questions And Walked Out
When a radio host made a joke about her close friend Drew Barrymore's childhood experiences with addiction, Cameron Diaz called him out on it, then swiftly ended the chat.
Guy Branum Sells Comedies To NBC & ABC With Hazy Mills & Aline Brosh McKenna
EXCLUSIVE: Talk Show The Game Show creator Guy Branum has set up two broadcast comedy projects. NBC has taken in for development Le Coq, from Todd Milliner and Sean Hayes’ Hazy Mills Productions and Universal TV, where Hazy Mills is based, while ABC has bought the pitch for Outer Calistoga, from Aline Brosh McKenna’s Lean Machine and ABC Signature, where Lean Machine is based. Written by Branum, Le Coq focuses on the jaded proprietor of a run-down Midwestern gay watering hole and his troubled, combative and charming crew of employees. Branum executive produces with Zack Freedman and Milliner and Hayes for Hazy...
tvinsider.com
‘Wednesday’: Netflix Unveils Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester
The Addams family of Netflix’s Wednesday continues to grow as Netflix finally unveiled the identity of the actor portraying Uncle Fester in the Tim Burton-directed series. Fred Armisen will play the iconic character created by Charles Addams alongside series lead Jenna Ortega who takes on the titular role of Wednesday Addams. He’s rounding out the family which also features Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.
15 Times TV Shows Said "Screw Storyboarding" And Clearly Invented The Plot As They Went Along
Sometimes, when a TV series is on the air for a long time, it starts to seem like the writers are running out of ideas. As a result, these shows get the Riverdale treatment, and they add storylines that are so convoluted it feels like they belong to a different show entirely.
Andy Garcia, Regina Hall, Lisa Ann Walter and More Added to Honorees at San Diego International Film Festival
Andy Garcia, Regina Hall, Tony Hale and Lisa Ann Walter are among the stars being honored at this year’s San Diego International Film Festival. In its 21st year, SDIFF will include the return of the Opening Night Film Premiere, the Night of the Stars Tribute and Culinary Cinema. The festival has also announced new additions to this year’s lineup, including the drama “She Said,” with Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, and “The Inspection,” starring Jeremy Pope, Gabrielle Union and Bokeem Woodbine. Garcia will receive the Gregory Peck Award, Hall will be presented the Cinema Vanguard Award, Hale with the Fairbanks Award...
