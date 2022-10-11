ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

RadarOnline

Sean Penn's Mom, Actress Eileen Ryan, Passes Away At 94

Actress Eileen Ryan, mom of legendary actor Sean Penn, has passed away at the age of 94, RadarOnline.com has learned. While the actress led an incredible career in Hollywood in her own right, she was famously the mother to composure and songwriter, Michael Penn, as well as actors Sean and Chris Penn. Ryan died at her home on Sunday. A cause of death has not yet been released at this time. Ryan was born in New York City in 1927. Thirty years later, she married actor and director Leo Penn in 1957 after meeting during rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh....
Variety

Ryan O'Connell, Jim Parsons Starring in Comedy 'Just by Looking at Him'(EXCLUSIVE)

Ryan O’Connell will make his directorial debut with “Just by Looking at Him,” an adaptation of his novel of the same name. In addition to directing and writing the script, O’Connell will play the lead role of Elliot, a gay television writer with cerebral palsy. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons will co-star as Elliot’s boss, Ethan. According to the official description, the comedy will follow Elliot as he tries “to find love and connection in a world that wasn’t built for him.” FilmNation Entertainment and Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film. Lucas Wiesendanger will oversee...
Collider

18-Year-Old Filmmaker William Atticus Parker Lands Alec Baldwin, Whoopi Goldberg and Jeffrey Wright for His Second Feature Film

The cast of Atrabilious, the sophomore feature by 18-year-old filmmaker William Atticus Parker, is taking shape with some heavyweight acting talent confirmed as joining the cast. Deadline reports the student filmmaker has added some serious acting talent to his latest film. Leon Addison Brown, Whoopi Goldberg, Alec Baldwin, and Jeffrey Wright have hopped aboard the project, which is now in the process of wrapping principal photography. Parker, the son of actors Mary Louise Parker and Billy Crudup, shot the film with A-list acting talent in New York City on a minuscule budget, not dissimilar to his debut feature, Forty Winks.
Daily Mail

From Bridgerton to Butch! Regé-Jean Page takes to Hollywood as he's set to star in new Butch and Sundance Amazon series alongside Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell

Regé-Jean Page has accepted the role of Butch Cassidy in Amazon's major new TV drama, Butch and Sundance - which will take a new spin on the classic '60s film. The Bridgerton actor, 34, will portray the role across from Sundance Kid actor Glen Powell, who recently starred in Top Gun: Maverick.
Deadline

Guy Branum Sells Comedies To NBC & ABC With Hazy Mills & Aline Brosh McKenna

EXCLUSIVE: Talk Show The Game Show creator Guy Branum has set up two broadcast comedy projects. NBC has taken in for development Le Coq, from Todd Milliner and Sean Hayes’ Hazy Mills Productions and Universal TV, where Hazy Mills is based, while ABC has bought the pitch for Outer Calistoga, from Aline Brosh McKenna’s Lean Machine and ABC Signature, where Lean Machine is based. Written by Branum, Le Coq focuses on the jaded proprietor of a run-down Midwestern gay watering hole and his troubled, combative and charming crew of employees. Branum executive produces with Zack Freedman and Milliner and Hayes for Hazy...
tvinsider.com

'Wednesday': Netflix Unveils Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

The Addams family of Netflix’s Wednesday continues to grow as Netflix finally unveiled the identity of the actor portraying Uncle Fester in the Tim Burton-directed series. Fred Armisen will play the iconic character created by Charles Addams alongside series lead Jenna Ortega who takes on the titular role of Wednesday Addams. He’s rounding out the family which also features Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.
Variety

Andy Garcia, Regina Hall, Lisa Ann Walter and More Added to Honorees at San Diego International Film Festival

Andy Garcia, Regina Hall, Tony Hale and Lisa Ann Walter are among the stars being honored at this year’s San Diego International Film Festival. In its 21st year, SDIFF will include the return of the Opening Night Film Premiere, the Night of the Stars Tribute and Culinary Cinema. The festival has also announced new additions to this year’s lineup, including the drama “She Said,” with Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, and “The Inspection,” starring Jeremy Pope, Gabrielle Union and Bokeem Woodbine. Garcia will receive the Gregory Peck Award, Hall will be presented the Cinema Vanguard Award, Hale with the Fairbanks Award...
