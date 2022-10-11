ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Have you seen him? Police look for wanted suspect accused of armed carjacking in Lower Garden District

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ClfL9_0iUaxrsJ00

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to an armed carjacking that happened in the Lower Garden District.

Police say the man stole a car at gunpoint on August 24 in the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue. If you have any information on the incident law enforcement urges you to call  NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

New Orleans police find man shot to death in Behrman area

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Behrman area. The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard. According to police, when officers arrived they found a man dead at the scene. Investigators are currently in the process...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
tulanehullabaloo.com

Restaurant robberies, trespassing among latest crimes reported Uptown

This month’s latest crime reports around Tulane University include criminal trespassing and robberies of Uptown restaurants El Taco Loco and Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria. Early morning on Oct. 1, El Taco Loco was robbed, FOX 8 reported. Video surveillance from the Carrollton Avenue restaurant shows two suspects in hoods leaving the establishment with the cash register and a safe that contained documents. El Taco Loco Manager Higino Guerra told FOX 8 the break-in cost the business approximately $12,000.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

16-year-old in stolen car killed in hit and run

NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old died Monday night following a hit and run in the Desire Area. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen was driving a stolen vehicle and also hit two houses in the crash. "Loud boom, boom! Three times," said a woman who didn't want to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Police#Apple#Nexstar Media Inc
WAFB.com

Victim identified in deadly Donaldsonville shooting, suspect arrested

Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run Fired Episcopal teacher Vincent Hoang put on leave from Woodlawn High. Baker police seek person’s identity during attempted burglary investigation. Matt Williams delivers your Wednesday morning headlines. Forty years ago, you would have had about...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

5 arrested for connection to armed robbery at casino, APSO says

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested five suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to APSO, the suspects contain three adults and two juveniles. The suspects are:. Jonathan Lopez, 19, of Harvey, La. Roller...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
brproud.com

Sheriff: Armed burglary suspect shot twice by homeowner in Livingston Parish

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — A burglary suspect accused of breaking into a Walker home was shot twice by the homeowner Monday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Friendship Road after 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 regarding a burglary. “The homeowners were sleeping,” said Sheriff...
WALKER, LA
WDSU

2 juveniles arrested for armed robbery in Kenner

KENNER, La. — Kenner police reports that two teenage boys were arrested for armed robbery on Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old from Kenner and a 17-year-old from New Orleans were arrested for robbing three victims near the boat launch concession stand on Friday around 11 p.m. The victims...
KENNER, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Woman shot, injured in St. Roch

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in St. Roch. A woman was shot on Spain Street and Treasure Street around 9:20 p.m. Police say she was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to her body. This...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Police blotter: Shooting on Elysian Fields, stabbing on Chef Menteur

Two men were wounded in Gentilly neighborhoods, one in a stabbing on Chef Menteur and another in a shooting on Elysian Fields, the New Orleans Police Department reported. The stabbing occurred early Tuesday (Oct. 11) during an argument in the 4600 block of Chef Menteur Highway. At about 1:45 a.m., one of the men pulled out knife and stabbed his adversary.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy