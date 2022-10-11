Have you seen him? Police look for wanted suspect accused of armed carjacking in Lower Garden District

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to an armed carjacking that happened in the Lower Garden District.

Police say the man stole a car at gunpoint on August 24 in the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue. If you have any information on the incident law enforcement urges you to call NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

