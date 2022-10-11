Read full article on original website
Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster
The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
Report: Draymond Green Expects This to be His Last Year With Warriors
View the original article to see embedded media. A key component to the Golden State Warriors dynasty, Draymond Green may be nearing the end of his time in The Bay. During a recent ESPN segment, Stephen A. Smith said that Green expects this to be his last year in Golden State.
Ben Simmons Reacts to Air Ball Video Going Viral
The Nets got their best glimpse so far of Ben Simmons’s potential on Wednesday night during the team’s preseason game against the Bucks. The former No. 1 pick played an effective 28 minutes, scoring seven points on 3-of-5 shooting with eight rebounds and 10 assists. Before the outing,...
Al Horford Discusses Celtics’ Comradery and Welcoming Blake Griffin: ‘He’s one of us already’
Ime Udoka's suspension for the 2022-23 season hasn't proven to be a distraction, disrupted the Celtics' focus, or soured the vibe around a team that's been upbeat and energetic throughout training camp and the preseason. That's not to say they won't miss Udoka at all, but with Boston returning the mainstays from its playoff rotation, the group has rallied around interim-head coach Joe Mazzulla and each other.
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Preseason
The Miami Heat defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 120-103 Wednesday, wrapping the preseason with a 4-1 record. Here are some major takeaways as they prepare for the season opener Oct. 19 against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena:. TYLER HERRO IS BACK. After being criticized this offseason, Herro earned a...
ATHLETES AND TEAM OF THE WEEK — Sisemore, Hernandes and the Panthers all enjoy big weeks
By Ray Hamill — Two different athletes from two different schools stepped up for their respective teams when they needed it the most over the weekend, and that makes them our athletes of the week, an award sponsored by College of the Redwoods Athletics. In fotball, St. Bernard’s senior...
Bengals Bringing Back Familiar Face on Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — Defensive end Khalid Kareem cleared waivers and is signing with the Bengals practice squad according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The former fifth-round pick was released by the team on Tuesday. The team was hopeful that he would stick around on the practice squad. Kareem was...
Lady Panthers fall in quarterfinal
Lenoir City High School’s girls soccer team fell 3-0 to Farragut High School Saturday in a District 4-3A quarterfinal game. The Lady Panthers traveled to Farragut hopeful of getting an upset after a strong season but could not overcome a slow start to keep their season alive. “It was tough,” Chris Pickell, LCHS head girls soccer coach, said. “They’re really good. … We fought hard though, I thought we played...
Sixers vs. Cavs: What Stood Out for Philly in Preseason Game 3
Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their preseason with a road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. After putting on a dominant performance while shorthanded, the Sixers returned home with a 1-0 record. On Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first of two preseason matchups. Despite the...
Wolverines take down the Panthers
WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Wolverines put another win on the books against McBee High School, they are now 6-1 overall in the region and 2-
‘Clueless!’: Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Speaks on Tom Brady Penalty, Kick for First Time
The biggest storyline out of the Atlanta Falcons' 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday was the controversial roughing the passer penalty called on Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. On 3rd-and-5 with three minutes to play, Jarrett performed what appeared to be a routine sack on Buccaneers quarterback...
