UEFA

Yardbarker

Karim Benzema returns to Real Madrid squad for Shakhtar Donetsk clash

Real Madrid skipper Karim Benzema has been included in their travelling squad to face Shakhtar Donetsk tomorrow. Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti has been assessing Benzema in recent days after he opted to rest him for the 1-0 weekend win away at Getafe. The Italian coach is opting for caution...
Yardbarker

Former UEFA Champions League winner slams Lionel Messi's attitude on field

Now retired goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek was instrumental in Liverpool's historic 2005 UEFA Champions League victory. In his book, the ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid goalkeeper was quite critical of Lionel Messi. The memoirs of former Polish goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek have recently made headlines because he didn't hold back when discussing such...
Daily Mail

Julen Lopetegui REJECTS Wolves for a second time, with the ex-Sevilla boss having no plans to jump straight back into management as he focuses on his family

Julen Lopetegui has decided to turn down the chance to manage Wolves for the second time after the club had made him their first choice to succeed Bruno Lage. The former Spain and Real Madrid boss held talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi in his homeland this week and chose to knock back the offer for family reasons.
The US Sun

Why is the Qatar World Cup stadium called Stadium 974?

QATAR are hosting the 2022 World Cup over the winter months in a first of its kind tournament. Due to the severe hit in the Middle East, a decision was made for the tournament to take place during November and December as the top domestic leagues take a break to facilitate this.
Daily Mail

'This is the Champions League and you pay a high price for each error you make': Xavi admits Gerard Pique's blunder cost Barcelona in 3-3 draw with Inter Milan as he allowed Nicolo Barella to equalise, with Catalans facing Champions League exit

Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique made a costly error as Xavi Hernandez's side were left staring into the abyss with their Champions League dreams in tatters. A 3-3 draw at home to Inter Milan has left the Catalan club facing a costly early exit from the competition having leveraged much of their controversial summer business on a strong run in the competition.
FOX Sports

USWNT lose to England, Spain: 3 takeaways from winless window

Four days after the United Sates women's national team fell to European champion England — the Americans' first defeat in more than a year — the USWNT suffered another loss on Tuesday in Spain in their second October friendly. Maitane Lopez scored for the shorthanded hosts in the...
The US Sun

Why is Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

QATAR are hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is taking place during the winter months. England will be looking for glory, hoping to push on from their semi-final defeat in the 2018 tournament in Russia. Gareth Southgate's men finished runners up in Euro 2020 also, and will be looking...
Yardbarker

Ferdinand lifts lid on conversations with Ronaldo following sub’s role

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has opened up on the conversations he has recently had with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal international has found himself out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag. Although still in the Dutchman’s matchday squads, Ronaldo has been resigned to nothing more than a substitute’s role.
Yardbarker

Jules Kounde in line to start El Clasico amid defensive woes

Xavi Hernandez has a number of problems to solve ahead of El Clasico and none more prescient than his defence. Barcelona lost control against Inter and conceded three goals, but it could well have been more. Marc-Andre ter Stegen pulled off several impressive saves in order to prevent any further damage.
Yardbarker

Revealed: Fabrizio Romano has his say on whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be ready for the World Cup due to lack of game time

Fabrizio Romano has had his say on whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be ready for the World Cup due to a lack of game time. Ronaldo has struggled to cement a regular place in the Manchester United side this season. The Portuguese star has only started one Premier League so far and has been limited to substitute performances or Europa League starts.
Yardbarker

Sergio Busquets concerned about Barcelona morale heading into El Clasico

Barcelona find themselves hanging on to their Champions League status by a thread following a 3-3 draw with Inter at Camp Nou. Speaking to the press after the match, manager Xavi Hernandez was frustrated with the number of mistakes made by his team in the second half. They conceded three goals and it arguably could have been more, if not for some excellent Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Doc's Sports Service

Espanyol vs Valladolid Prediction, 10/16/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Espanyol (+103) Valladolid (+288) Espanyol (1-3-4) will try to defeat Valladolid (2-2-4) at RCDE Stadium on Sunday. Espanyol opens at +103 and Valladolid are priced +288. The total is 2.75. The goalies expected to start will be Alvaro Fernandez Espanyol and Sergio Asenjo Valladolid. Espanyol surrendered 15 goals...
SOCCER

