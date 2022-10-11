ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Harvest firefighter speaks on fire safety

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday the American Red Cross announced the start of fire safety prevention week. That same day four separate fires broke out across North Alabama. One possibly involved a space heater on Beirne Avenue in Huntsville late last night. Harvest firefighter Kyler Albright said that’s not...
HARVEST, AL
Sheffield gets a new mental health officer

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition and Colbert County, there’s a new mental health officer in town. In Sheffield, the city council on Monday approved a new mental health officer, Sergeant Rodney Rippey. “It’s important to me and...
SHEFFIELD, AL
Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - A teenager in Trinity was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being shot. The Trinity Police Department said a child over the age of 12 was shot near Mountain Cove Dr. in Trinity. Following the shooting, the child was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital. At...
TRINITY, AL
State will not see death penalty for Casey White

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The state of Alabama will no longer be seeking the death penalty for a man who is charged with a 2015 murder and escaping from the Lauderdale County Jail. Casey White was in the Lauderdale County Jail for an alleged 2015 murder when he escaped in...
FLORENCE, AL
Athens woman charged with fraud, theft of property in Nashville

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens woman was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property on Monday in Giles County, Tennessee. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) alongside the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brittney Hensley, 35 after she failed to inform TennCare that she moved out of state and continued to receive TennCare benefits.
ATHENS, AL
Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death

BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Decatur mothers ask to see their sons after weekend shooting

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Kimberly Alexander lost her son Avantae on Sunday in what police describe as a self-defense shooting. Officers said five teenagers were together on Pennylane in Decatur Sunday morning. According to Decatur Police, three teens met with another teenager to rob him. They said fifth teenager carrying a gun then showed up. That’s when police say the teen being robbed pulled a gun and killed the other teen with a gun.
DECATUR, AL
Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a structure fire in Harvest on Monday evening. The call to a structure fire was called in at 9:08 PM on 3000 Old Railroad Bed Road. Crews arrived in under 10 minutes at a horse barn and got the fire out at 9:45 PM.
HARVEST, AL
Franklin Co. woman pleads not guilt to manslaughter

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was indicted in July on two counts of manslaughter for dog attacks that occurred in April has pleaded not guilty. In April, dogs owned by Brandy Dowdy attacked Michelle Sheeks while she was walking in the area, sending her to the hospital. Sheeks remained in the hospital for months before passing away due to the injuries.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
Decatur man arrested on fentanyl, heroin posession

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday a Decatur man was arrested following a months-long investigation into Fentanyl distribution in the area. Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit initiated a vehicle stop on a car driven by Ahmad Morrow, 40 at 1203 6th Avenue SE. During the attempt...
DECATUR, AL
Hazel Green man killed in fatal crash

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
One dead, officer flown to hospital in Tuscumbia crash

TUSCUMBIA, AL
Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder charge

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

