Morgan County Board of Education to vote on Sparkman Elementary closure Thursday
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sparkman Elementary has 98 total students in its classrooms and members of the Morgan County Board of Education say this is creating a budgetary issue. Parents say they love the smaller classroom sizes that give their children a chance to have one-on-one time with their teacher....
Harvest firefighter speaks on fire safety
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday the American Red Cross announced the start of fire safety prevention week. That same day four separate fires broke out across North Alabama. One possibly involved a space heater on Beirne Avenue in Huntsville late last night. Harvest firefighter Kyler Albright said that’s not...
Sheffield gets a new mental health officer
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition and Colbert County, there’s a new mental health officer in town. In Sheffield, the city council on Monday approved a new mental health officer, Sergeant Rodney Rippey. “It’s important to me and...
Kids to Love offers new homes, new hope for those aging out of foster care
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Hope, healing and home: those are three things young women are promised when they walk through the doors of the cozy new cottages at Davidson Farms. It’s all part of the Kids to Love Foundation which provides foster homes for girls ages 7-19.
Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - A teenager in Trinity was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being shot. The Trinity Police Department said a child over the age of 12 was shot near Mountain Cove Dr. in Trinity. Following the shooting, the child was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital. At...
State will not see death penalty for Casey White
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The state of Alabama will no longer be seeking the death penalty for a man who is charged with a 2015 murder and escaping from the Lauderdale County Jail. Casey White was in the Lauderdale County Jail for an alleged 2015 murder when he escaped in...
Athens woman charged with fraud, theft of property in Nashville
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens woman was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property on Monday in Giles County, Tennessee. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) alongside the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brittney Hensley, 35 after she failed to inform TennCare that she moved out of state and continued to receive TennCare benefits.
Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death
BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
Decatur mothers ask to see their sons after weekend shooting
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Kimberly Alexander lost her son Avantae on Sunday in what police describe as a self-defense shooting. Officers said five teenagers were together on Pennylane in Decatur Sunday morning. According to Decatur Police, three teens met with another teenager to rob him. They said fifth teenager carrying a gun then showed up. That’s when police say the teen being robbed pulled a gun and killed the other teen with a gun.
Neighbor recalls moments she lost her neighbor to a Tuscumbia officer
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia Police officer is now out of surgery following a tragic accident on Monday night. The officer hit 60-year-old Terry Hinton in front of his home in a marked patrol car. Hinton was pronounced dead on the scene. The deadly accident happened on Hawk Pride...
Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a structure fire in Harvest on Monday evening. The call to a structure fire was called in at 9:08 PM on 3000 Old Railroad Bed Road. Crews arrived in under 10 minutes at a horse barn and got the fire out at 9:45 PM.
Franklin Co. woman pleads not guilt to manslaughter
FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was indicted in July on two counts of manslaughter for dog attacks that occurred in April has pleaded not guilty. In April, dogs owned by Brandy Dowdy attacked Michelle Sheeks while she was walking in the area, sending her to the hospital. Sheeks remained in the hospital for months before passing away due to the injuries.
Decatur man arrested on fentanyl, heroin posession
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday a Decatur man was arrested following a months-long investigation into Fentanyl distribution in the area. Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit initiated a vehicle stop on a car driven by Ahmad Morrow, 40 at 1203 6th Avenue SE. During the attempt...
Hazel Green man killed in fatal crash
Mother of 14-year-old killed, mother of alleged demand answers from Decatur Police
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A mother lost her son and a mother has a son in a detention center in what Decatur Police are describing as a self-defense shooting on Sunday morning. Fourteen-year-old Avantae Alexander was shot and killed on Pennylane in Decatur during an attempted robbery by four teenagers aged 13 and 14.
One dead, officer flown to hospital in Tuscumbia crash
Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder charge
White will be in court for the first time since he was recaptured earlier this year. The bill would allow more veterans with a combat-related disability to receive full retirement, and full disability pay regardless of how many years they served. Spectrum kids gym opening soon in Hampton Cove. Updated:...
