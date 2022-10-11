ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Facing Haters! Every Time the Kardashian-Jenners Were Booed In Public Over the Years

Facing their haters. The Kardashian-Jenners are no strangers to being booed by fans while out in public. Part of living a life in the spotlight means that the famous family members regularly encounter backlash from fans. While they sometimes have to hear rude comments on social media, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner have also dealt with being booed and heckled at sporting events and on the street.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
The US Sun

9 best shampoo for hair loss in men and women

THINNING hair can be triggered by many different things so the best shampoo for hair loss will always depend on exactly what's causing the issue for you. The cause can also vary between men and women, which is why there are so many specialist products out there. Before you start...
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to wear hair in a ponytail while scooping ice cream, serves strands of hair to unsuspecting customers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'm not one for rules. I never have been. So, when I was working at an ice cream store in my early twenties and the store owner said we had to wear our hair in ponytails, I didn't bother following that rule. Instead, I kept my long hair down, even though that meant sometimes customers would end up with a strand of my hair in their ice cream.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Hair Extensions#Curly Hair#Natural Hair#Hair Styles#Kardashians#Argan#Stass
StyleCaster

This Anti-Aging Eye Balm Is ‘Nature’s Botox’ & It Apparently Works Overnight—Shop It on Sale

Eye creams are hard to nail—they can be too thin, too thick, too greasy, and the list goes on. What’s more,  the under-eye area has super sensitive and thin skin that you shouldn’t mess around with. Though cold weather can make your skin look dull and emphasize fine lines and wrinkles, there’s a way to swerve those effects, according to shoppers. Kjaer Weis’ Eye Balm “does wonders” for your under eyes by smoothing over any fine lines or other signs of aging thanks to its restorative and plumping ingredients.  Even better, it’s 25 percent off during the brand’s friends and family...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Fun, Youthful Haircuts For Women Over 40

This article has been updated since its initial 10/01/22 publish date to include more expert insight.  At any age, it is possible to maintain a youthful glow and essence with a face-framing haircut that draws eyes to your best features. We checked in...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Skin-Firming Creams Dermatologists Swear By To Make Eye Bags Disappear

The under-eye area is extremely delicate — as such, it’s a good idea to treat it with products that won’t irritate sensitive skin and eyes while still containing active ingredients that have been shown to reduce puffiness and even lighten the appearance of dark circles. Many of the eye area issues that people say bother them are genetic or the natural result of aging or repeated exposure to UV light. And one of the best ways to prevent skin damage in this area of the face is to use sunscreen daily, wear sunglasses that block 99 to 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays, and create better habits like getting plenty of sleep.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Naomi Watts Gives Drew Barrymore a Menopausal Facial Massage With Her New Stripes Skin Care Line on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Naomi Watts took to “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Tuesday to promote her new skin care line, Stripes. The actress shared her skin care regimen with Barrymore and highlighted the products, which are meant for women who are going through perimenopause and menopause.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas19 Indie Skin Care Launches This FallWhat to Watch: Seven Cannabis-Infused Beauty Products “This is called the power move,” Watts said as she massaged Barrymore’s face for the segment. “And it’s called that because it’s packed with really powerful ingredients, and we’ve got five different hyaluronic acids in here, along with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Keegan-Michael Key ‘Improvised a Song’ as Toad in the ‘Mario’ Movie

Not much is known about Nintendo’s upcoming “Super Mario Bros.” movie, but Keegan-Michael Key revealed to Variety that his character Toad has a musical moment in the film. When asked if Toad shows off his singing chops in the animated movie, Key said, “He does. I got to improvise a song in ‘Super Mario Bros.,’ which was an absolute blast. That was just a stick of fun, that whole thing.” Regarding Toad’s voice, Key said, “I was working on the voice with my partner and trying to find the voice through the internal journey of the character. And then with the directors...
VIDEO GAMES
Centre Daily

The secret to better selfies

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. We all love a good selfie. Unfortunately, it’s one of the most awkward photography styles because we are limited in how far we can reach. And, of course, it’s tricky to hold it just right and a challenge to actually press the button. Next thing you know, you dropped your phone, and it’s broken.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy