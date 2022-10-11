ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Sean Penn's Mom, Actress Eileen Ryan, Passes Away At 94

Actress Eileen Ryan, mom of legendary actor Sean Penn, has passed away at the age of 94, RadarOnline.com has learned. While the actress led an incredible career in Hollywood in her own right, she was famously the mother to composure and songwriter, Michael Penn, as well as actors Sean and Chris Penn. Ryan died at her home on Sunday. A cause of death has not yet been released at this time. Ryan was born in New York City in 1927. Thirty years later, she married actor and director Leo Penn in 1957 after meeting during rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh....
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ryan O'Connell, Jim Parsons Starring in Comedy 'Just by Looking at Him'(EXCLUSIVE)

Ryan O’Connell will make his directorial debut with “Just by Looking at Him,” an adaptation of his novel of the same name. In addition to directing and writing the script, O’Connell will play the lead role of Elliot, a gay television writer with cerebral palsy. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons will co-star as Elliot’s boss, Ethan. According to the official description, the comedy will follow Elliot as he tries “to find love and connection in a world that wasn’t built for him.” FilmNation Entertainment and Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film. Lucas Wiesendanger will oversee...
MOVIES
EW.com

Pierce Brosnan reveals exciting update on potential third Mamma Mia! film

Send out an S.O.S., because Pierce Brosnan is on board for a potential third Mamma Mia! movie. The upcoming Black Adam star revealed Tuesday on Good Morning America that he's game to re-team with the musical film series' ensemble cast — also including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Colin Firth, and Amanda Seyfried — as they follow a bride-to-be searching for her father in a tale soundtracked by iconic ABBA tunes.
MOVIES
Deadline

'Frasier' Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Guy Branum Sells Comedies To NBC & ABC With Hazy Mills & Aline Brosh McKenna

EXCLUSIVE: Talk Show The Game Show creator Guy Branum has set up two broadcast comedy projects. NBC has taken in for development Le Coq, from Todd Milliner and Sean Hayes’ Hazy Mills Productions and Universal TV, where Hazy Mills is based, while ABC has bought the pitch for Outer Calistoga, from Aline Brosh McKenna’s Lean Machine and ABC Signature, where Lean Machine is based. Written by Branum, Le Coq focuses on the jaded proprietor of a run-down Midwestern gay watering hole and his troubled, combative and charming crew of employees. Branum executive produces with Zack Freedman and Milliner and Hayes for Hazy...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

DC's 'Legion of Super-Heroes' Sets Voice Cast With Meg Donnelly and Harry Shum Jr. to Star (Exclusive)

Supergirl is headed to the 31st century with Legion of Super-Heroes, an upcoming animated feature due out early next year from Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Meg Donnelly voice stars as Supergirl/Kara and Harry Shum Jr. stars as Brainaic 5. The cast also includes Darren Criss as Superman, Matt Bomer as The Flash and Jensen Ackles as Batman.More from The Hollywood ReporterGovernor Jerry Brown Doc to Open San Francisco Fest's Documentary ShowcaseCuba Gooding Jr. Gets No Jail Time After Guilty Plea in Forcible Touching CaseMinka Kelly Memoir 'Tell Me Everything' Set for 2023 Release The story picks up...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sam Mendes to Receive Stockholm Film Festival Visionary Award

Oscar-winning British director Sam Mendes will be honored at this year’s Stockholm Film Festival with the 2022 Visionary Award for lifetime achievement. Mendes, who won a best director Oscar for his feature debut, American Beauty (1999), and picked up three Oscar nominations — for best film, best director and best original screenplay — for war drama 1917, will attend the Swedish festival and present his new film Empire of Light there Nov. 11. More from The Hollywood Reporter'VelociPastor 2' Roars into Life as Crowdfunding Campaign Launches to Back Sequel to Microbudget Viral Hit (Exclusive)Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale and 'The Watcher'...
MOVIES
Variety

Andy Garcia, Regina Hall, Lisa Ann Walter and More Added to Honorees at San Diego International Film Festival

Andy Garcia, Regina Hall, Tony Hale and Lisa Ann Walter are among the stars being honored at this year’s San Diego International Film Festival. In its 21st year, SDIFF will include the return of the Opening Night Film Premiere, the Night of the Stars Tribute and Culinary Cinema. The festival has also announced new additions to this year’s lineup, including the drama “She Said,” with Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, and “The Inspection,” starring Jeremy Pope, Gabrielle Union and Bokeem Woodbine. Garcia will receive the Gregory Peck Award, Hall will be presented the Cinema Vanguard Award, Hale with the Fairbanks Award...
SAN DIEGO, CA
theplaylist.net

'Spirited' Teaser Trailer: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Star In Apple TV+'s 'A Christmas Carol' Update

Of all the stories associated with the holiday season, none have seen as many screen adaptations as “A Christmas Carol.” However, there hasn’t been a high-profile live-action update of the beloved Charles Dickens’ novella since 1992’s “The Muppet Christmas Carol.” That’s due to change with the premiere of “Spirited,” an upcoming feature-length musical from Apple TV+ reprising the classic tale in a contemporary setting.
TV & VIDEOS

