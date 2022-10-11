Read full article on original website
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Tapizôn is the missing Ingredient in your Dining LifeCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
9 Unique Pumpkin Spice Lattes In Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
Sean Penn’s Mom, Actress Eileen Ryan, Passes Away At 94
Actress Eileen Ryan, mom of legendary actor Sean Penn, has passed away at the age of 94, RadarOnline.com has learned. While the actress led an incredible career in Hollywood in her own right, she was famously the mother to composure and songwriter, Michael Penn, as well as actors Sean and Chris Penn. Ryan died at her home on Sunday. A cause of death has not yet been released at this time. Ryan was born in New York City in 1927. Thirty years later, she married actor and director Leo Penn in 1957 after meeting during rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh....
Eileen Ryan Dies: Stars Pay Tribute to Veteran Actress, Mother of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn
Tributes have been pouring in for actress Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, who has died at 94. Ryan passed away on Sunday, October 9, at her home in Malibu. The death comes a week before Ryan would have celebrated her 95th birthday on October 16.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Matt Dillon Was Killed off in a Script to Make Him Lower His Salary Expectations
CBS killed off James Arness' Matt Dillon in a 'Gunsmoke' script when he tried to negotiate for a huge raise in his salary.
Ashton Kutcher And Natalie Portman Joke About Mila Kunis And ‘All Making Out’ With One Another During One Movies Period
Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher reflect on their film history together, and joke about how the two of them, and Mila Kunis were essentially "all making out" during this time.
Christopher Meloni Carries Mariska Hargitay on His Back After the Emmys in Adorable Photo
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
Chad Michael Murray Might Have Foiled Amy Sherman-Palladino’s ‘Gilmore Girls’ Plans: What Might They Have Been?
Tristan Dugray left Chilton after season 2 of 'Gilmore Girls,' but he could have hung around for more. Did Chad Michael Murray thwart Amy Sherman-Palladino's plans?
Eileen Ryan, ‘Twilight Zone’ Star And Mother Of Sean Penn, Dies At 94
Actor Eileen Ryan died on October 9 at the age of 94. She had been in numerous television shows and films, such as ‘Magnolia,’ ‘Eight Legged Freaks,’ and ‘Little House on the Prairie’. Ryan was the mother of actors Sean and Chris Penn, as well...
Ryan O’Connell, Jim Parsons Starring in Comedy ‘Just by Looking at Him'(EXCLUSIVE)
Ryan O’Connell will make his directorial debut with “Just by Looking at Him,” an adaptation of his novel of the same name. In addition to directing and writing the script, O’Connell will play the lead role of Elliot, a gay television writer with cerebral palsy. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons will co-star as Elliot’s boss, Ethan. According to the official description, the comedy will follow Elliot as he tries “to find love and connection in a world that wasn’t built for him.” FilmNation Entertainment and Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film. Lucas Wiesendanger will oversee...
Pierce Brosnan reveals exciting update on potential third Mamma Mia! film
Send out an S.O.S., because Pierce Brosnan is on board for a potential third Mamma Mia! movie. The upcoming Black Adam star revealed Tuesday on Good Morning America that he's game to re-team with the musical film series' ensemble cast — also including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Colin Firth, and Amanda Seyfried — as they follow a bride-to-be searching for her father in a tale soundtracked by iconic ABBA tunes.
‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+
EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Premiere Date, Cast, and More About the Kumail Nanjiani Show
Kumail Nanjiani stars in 'Welcome to Chippendales,' a Hulu miniseries focused on the founder of the show. Here's what you need to know about it.
‘Wednesday’: Fred Armisen Takes Over the Role of Fester Addams – Made Famous by Christopher Lloyd
Fred Armisen is a known actor and comedian who made his career on 'Saturday Night Live.' He joins the 'Wednesday' cast as Fester and keeps to Christopher Lloyd and Jackie Coogan's nostalgic roles.
Sean Penn’s Mom Eileen Ryan Dead At 94: 5 Things To Know About ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Star
Sean Penn’s mom Eileen Ryan was an iconic stage and screen actress. Here’s what you need to know about the woman frequently seen on ‘Little House On The Prairie’ and many other shows. Eileen Ryan was an accomplished actress of both stage and television. She was...
Guy Branum Sells Comedies To NBC & ABC With Hazy Mills & Aline Brosh McKenna
EXCLUSIVE: Talk Show The Game Show creator Guy Branum has set up two broadcast comedy projects. NBC has taken in for development Le Coq, from Todd Milliner and Sean Hayes’ Hazy Mills Productions and Universal TV, where Hazy Mills is based, while ABC has bought the pitch for Outer Calistoga, from Aline Brosh McKenna’s Lean Machine and ABC Signature, where Lean Machine is based. Written by Branum, Le Coq focuses on the jaded proprietor of a run-down Midwestern gay watering hole and his troubled, combative and charming crew of employees. Branum executive produces with Zack Freedman and Milliner and Hayes for Hazy...
13 Times Celebs Got Fed Up With Invasive Interview Questions And Walked Out
When a radio host made a joke about her close friend Drew Barrymore's childhood experiences with addiction, Cameron Diaz called him out on it, then swiftly ended the chat.
DC’s ‘Legion of Super-Heroes’ Sets Voice Cast With Meg Donnelly and Harry Shum Jr. to Star (Exclusive)
Supergirl is headed to the 31st century with Legion of Super-Heroes, an upcoming animated feature due out early next year from Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Meg Donnelly voice stars as Supergirl/Kara and Harry Shum Jr. stars as Brainaic 5. The cast also includes Darren Criss as Superman, Matt Bomer as The Flash and Jensen Ackles as Batman.More from The Hollywood ReporterGovernor Jerry Brown Doc to Open San Francisco Fest's Documentary ShowcaseCuba Gooding Jr. Gets No Jail Time After Guilty Plea in Forcible Touching CaseMinka Kelly Memoir 'Tell Me Everything' Set for 2023 Release The story picks up...
15 Times TV Shows Said "Screw Storyboarding" And Clearly Invented The Plot As They Went Along
Sometimes, when a TV series is on the air for a long time, it starts to seem like the writers are running out of ideas. As a result, these shows get the Riverdale treatment, and they add storylines that are so convoluted it feels like they belong to a different show entirely.
Sam Mendes to Receive Stockholm Film Festival Visionary Award
Oscar-winning British director Sam Mendes will be honored at this year’s Stockholm Film Festival with the 2022 Visionary Award for lifetime achievement. Mendes, who won a best director Oscar for his feature debut, American Beauty (1999), and picked up three Oscar nominations — for best film, best director and best original screenplay — for war drama 1917, will attend the Swedish festival and present his new film Empire of Light there Nov. 11. More from The Hollywood Reporter'VelociPastor 2' Roars into Life as Crowdfunding Campaign Launches to Back Sequel to Microbudget Viral Hit (Exclusive)Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale and 'The Watcher'...
Andy Garcia, Regina Hall, Lisa Ann Walter and More Added to Honorees at San Diego International Film Festival
Andy Garcia, Regina Hall, Tony Hale and Lisa Ann Walter are among the stars being honored at this year’s San Diego International Film Festival. In its 21st year, SDIFF will include the return of the Opening Night Film Premiere, the Night of the Stars Tribute and Culinary Cinema. The festival has also announced new additions to this year’s lineup, including the drama “She Said,” with Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, and “The Inspection,” starring Jeremy Pope, Gabrielle Union and Bokeem Woodbine. Garcia will receive the Gregory Peck Award, Hall will be presented the Cinema Vanguard Award, Hale with the Fairbanks Award...
‘Spirited’ Teaser Trailer: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Star In Apple TV+’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ Update
Of all the stories associated with the holiday season, none have seen as many screen adaptations as “A Christmas Carol.” However, there hasn’t been a high-profile live-action update of the beloved Charles Dickens’ novella since 1992’s “The Muppet Christmas Carol.” That’s due to change with the premiere of “Spirited,” an upcoming feature-length musical from Apple TV+ reprising the classic tale in a contemporary setting.
