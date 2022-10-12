ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day

Samsung makes some of the best Android tablets you can get thanks to its large and gorgeous Super AMOLED displays, and the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7+ is no different. While this is the 2021 model, it still has plenty of power for just about anything you can do on a tablet, up-to-date software, a Snapdragon 865+ CPU, and 6GB of RAM. Best of all, it’s marked down to just $499.99, that’s $350 off, for Prime Day on Amazon .

To get this deal, you need to get the Mystic Navy color, but that’s not a bad thing, as the massive tablet looks great in the deep blue color. While the color doesn’t matter that much for personal use, the dark blue color is also appropriate for professional use. To add to its credibility as a tool for work, it comes with an S-Pen in the box for precision input, handwriting, or drawing. Whether you need to sketch some quick designs or edit an upcoming presentation, the S-Pen can make it a breeze.

Our Galaxy Tab S7+ review praised the display, build quality, and even DeX as a way to improve app support. DeX allows you to use the tablet more like a laptop with great multi-window support for better multitasking. Pair it with a keyboard and a trackpad to make the most of the experience. The tablet has continued to receive updates since then, and while it launched with Android 11, the Android 12 update is ready to install, so you can be on the latest version right after you get set up.

One of Android’s best tablets is 40% off for Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODfJ9_0iUawyW700

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4-inch: $849.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Samsung's tablets are beautifully made with gorgeous displays and premium materials. The Galaxy Tab S7+ feels anything but budget in the hand making it a great pick for those looking for a large tablet without having to spend a fortune. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00j8nn_0iUawyW700

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4-inch: $899.99 $706.80 at Amazon

If you want the big screen of the S7+ but want the latest and greatest when it comes to hardware, you can also save big on the current generation Tab S8+. This model gets the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, a bit more RAM at 8GB, and you can get it in three colors (though the Graphite color is the cheapest).


View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sp6jg_0iUawyW700

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-inch: $229.99 $159.99 at Amazon

If you don't need a ton of power and are alright with a slightly smaller display, the 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 is a solid choice. It's much cheaper thanks to some cuts in hardware but all storage sizes are on sale so if this 32GB model doesn't cut it for you, you can pick a larger size and still save before adding it to your cart. View Deal

Picking the right tablet can be a bit daunting with such a wide variety of options available, but Samsung's Galaxy S tablets are some of the best, with plenty of power, excellent design, and genuinely useful software features like DeX. There's a reason why Samsung's Galaxy Tab S tablets continue to be some of the best Android tablets you can get. If you're ready to try out a new tablet and want to make sure you get one of the best, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Tab S7+ for the price.

If you're looking to save on tech this Prime Day, you have quite a few options. To cut through the noise, our live blog is rounding up the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

