Herschel Walker is a ridiculous person — but his ex is a typical abortion patient
No one has accused former NFL player Herschel Walker — Donald Trump's hand-picked GOP Senate nominee in Georgia — of being a nimble candidate or running a strong campaign. But even by Walker's standards, it was a major fumble to claim he didn't know a woman whose abortion he allegedly paid for in 2009. That's because, as Roger Sollenberger of the Daily Beast (and formerly of Salon) reported in a follow-up to his original story on the abortion scandal, the woman in question is also the mother of one of Walker's kids.
Herschel Walker’s Black supporters say their votes are about Senate control and conservative values
ATLANTA — Shelley Wynter, a Black conservative radio show host in this bustling capital of the New South, considers Herschel Walker a means to an end. His support of the Georgia Republican’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate rests on this fact: There are 35 Senate seats up for re-election next month, and if the former football star can overtake the incumbent, Democrat Raphael Warnock, it would be a boon that could help the GOP retake the majority.
The federal abortion ban bill is here — and it has some Republicans stunned
THE 15-WEEK FEDERAL BAN BILL — Senate Republicans introduced a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, POLITICO’s Alice Miranda Ollstein reports. The bill, championed by Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), includes exceptions for rape, incest and when the mother’s life is in danger. The bill...
Herschel Walker Son Calls Out Republicans 'Suspicious' of Abortion Response
"Everything has been a lie," Christian Walker said about his father, a U.S. Senate candidate, in a video posted Tuesday.
Read the weird email Marco Rubio sent after Insider asked him about Lindsey Graham's abortion ban bill he's co-sponsoring
The email from Marco Rubio's office ordered Insider to quiz Democrats about their stance on abortion or else face some sort of public shaming on September 20.
Washington Post: Woman says she had to push Herschel Walker to pay for abortion he wanted her to have
The woman who previously said she had an abortion paid for by Herschel Walker, the GOP Senate nominee in Georgia, said she had to repeatedly push him to fund the 2009 procedure that she said he wanted her to have, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.
Opinion: This Texas Republican is the perfect metaphor for his party's stand on abortion
Republicans are running from abortion -- sometimes literally," writes Jill Filipovic. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served with a subpoena in a case filed by abortion rights groups seeking to expand access in his state, where abortion is almost entirely criminalized. It's a metaphor for Republican politicians on abortion rights: "Many of them are running away from the very scenario they created and the very laws they've promoted
Report: Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker pressed woman to have second abortion
The woman who said Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion claims the former NFL player and Georgia GOP Senate nominee urged her to terminate another pregnancy two years later, according to the New York Times. The couple ended their relationship after she refused to have the second abortion. She...
GOP Senate Nominee: Abortion Decisions 'Belong' to GOP ‘Gentlemen’ State Reps
New Hampshire GOP Senate nominee Don Bolduc told supporters this week that he thinks the future of abortion rights “belongs” to Republican “gentlemen” state lawmakers, who he claims know best how to give women a voice on their reproductive rights. During a Wednesday night town hall...
Herschel Walker hauls in $12 million the past three months in Georgia showdown with Democratic Sen. Warnock
EXCLUSIVE: Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker brought in $12 million during the July through September third quarter of 2022 fundraising, as he challenges Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia in a race that’s among a handful across the country that will likely determine if the GOP wins back the Senate majority in November’s midterm elections.
Republicans double down on Herschel Walker
Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock blasts GOP opponent Herschel Walker over campaign tumult: 'We have seen some disturbing things'
Raphael Warnock called out Herschel Walker after a campaign appearance on Friday, per the AJC. Warnock said that Walker's campaign tumult centered on abortion shows "a disturbing pattern." "It raises real questions about who is actually ready to represent the people of Georgia," he said. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock on...
Some Republican politicians are doubling down on Abortion, while others are running for cover.
Ron Johnson Quote(via wispolitics.com) When the United Sates Supreme Court reversed itself after 50 years on the Roe vs Wade decision, which had legalized abortion federally, many political analysts warned it could spell doom for Republican candidates running for office. After all, a majority of Americans support abortion rights to some extent, and that support crosses gender, race, religion and party lines.
Georgia Senate race unchanged after Walker abortion report: poll
A new survey indicates that the Georgia race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, is largely holding steady amid reports that the former football star pressured a former girlfriend into getting an abortion, which he also paid for. A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday showed Warnock leading Walker by 7 […]
Dumping Roe may backfire on abortion opponents. Republicans should have been ready.
Without a federal constitutional right to abortion on the books, abortion advocates in California, Michigan and Vermont are seeking to enshrine those rights into their state constitutions in November. USA TODAY. Opponents of abortion who were thrilled to see the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade in June may...
Democrats' abortion ad blitz
Democrats are pouring millions into Facebook ads about reproductive rights leading up to this year's midterms, according to new data, while Republicans are focused on the economy and Donald Trump. Why it matters: Abortion rights have proven to be a hot-button issue for Democrats down-ballot, helping the party rally voters...
Anti-abortion extremist Herschel Walker is a raging hypocrite. Surprised?
Herschel Walker is a former NFL football player turned Republican candidate who is running for a crucial Senate seat in Georgia and has extremely hardline views on abortion. He supports a ban on the procedure with no exceptions for rape, incest, or when the life of the mother is in danger – circumstances he describes as “excuses”. He has also repeatedly likened abortion to murder.
Democrats stick to abortion, Republicans highlight economy as days wind down to early in-person voting
North Carolina Democrats began a statewide tour Monday in the final days leading up to the start of early in-person voting to highlight the election’s potential impact on abortion access as Republicans point to economic concerns driving more undecided voters.
The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden
In this file photo from January 2020, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, leaves the Senate chamber during a brief recess during the impeachment trial proceedings at the U.S. Capitol. McConnell said odds are even for Republicans to regain control of Congress in the midterm elections. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) The post The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
