Georgia State

Salon

Herschel Walker is a ridiculous person — but his ex is a typical abortion patient

No one has accused former NFL player Herschel Walker — Donald Trump's hand-picked GOP Senate nominee in Georgia — of being a nimble candidate or running a strong campaign. But even by Walker's standards, it was a major fumble to claim he didn't know a woman whose abortion he allegedly paid for in 2009. That's because, as Roger Sollenberger of the Daily Beast (and formerly of Salon) reported in a follow-up to his original story on the abortion scandal, the woman in question is also the mother of one of Walker's kids.
NFL
NBC News

Herschel Walker’s Black supporters say their votes are about Senate control and conservative values

ATLANTA — Shelley Wynter, a Black conservative radio show host in this bustling capital of the New South, considers Herschel Walker a means to an end. His support of the Georgia Republican’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate rests on this fact: There are 35 Senate seats up for re-election next month, and if the former football star can overtake the incumbent, Democrat Raphael Warnock, it would be a boon that could help the GOP retake the majority.
CNN

Opinion: This Texas Republican is the perfect metaphor for his party's stand on abortion

Republicans are running from abortion -- sometimes literally," writes Jill Filipovic. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served with a subpoena in a case filed by abortion rights groups seeking to expand access in his state, where abortion is almost entirely criminalized. It's a metaphor for Republican politicians on abortion rights: "Many of them are running away from the very scenario they created and the very laws they've promoted
Fox News

Herschel Walker hauls in $12 million the past three months in Georgia showdown with Democratic Sen. Warnock

EXCLUSIVE: Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker brought in $12 million during the July through September third quarter of 2022 fundraising, as he challenges Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia in a race that’s among a handful across the country that will likely determine if the GOP wins back the Senate majority in November’s midterm elections.
Axios

Republicans double down on Herschel Walker

Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
Business Insider

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock blasts GOP opponent Herschel Walker over campaign tumult: 'We have seen some disturbing things'

Raphael Warnock called out Herschel Walker after a campaign appearance on Friday, per the AJC. Warnock said that Walker's campaign tumult centered on abortion shows "a disturbing pattern." "It raises real questions about who is actually ready to represent the people of Georgia," he said. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock on...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Some Republican politicians are doubling down on Abortion, while others are running for cover.

Ron Johnson Quote(via wispolitics.com) When the United Sates Supreme Court reversed itself after 50 years on the Roe vs Wade decision, which had legalized abortion federally, many political analysts warned it could spell doom for Republican candidates running for office. After all, a majority of Americans support abortion rights to some extent, and that support crosses gender, race, religion and party lines.
WNCT

Georgia Senate race unchanged after Walker abortion report: poll

A new survey indicates that the Georgia race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, is largely holding steady amid reports that the former football star pressured a former girlfriend into getting an abortion, which he also paid for.  A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday showed Warnock leading Walker by 7 […]
Axios

Democrats' abortion ad blitz

Democrats are pouring millions into Facebook ads about reproductive rights leading up to this year's midterms, according to new data, while Republicans are focused on the economy and Donald Trump. Why it matters: Abortion rights have proven to be a hot-button issue for Democrats down-ballot, helping the party rally voters...
The Guardian

Anti-abortion extremist Herschel Walker is a raging hypocrite. Surprised?

Herschel Walker is a former NFL football player turned Republican candidate who is running for a crucial Senate seat in Georgia and has extremely hardline views on abortion. He supports a ban on the procedure with no exceptions for rape, incest, or when the life of the mother is in danger – circumstances he describes as “excuses”. He has also repeatedly likened abortion to murder.
Louisiana Illuminator

The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden

In this file photo from January 2020, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, leaves the Senate chamber during a brief recess during the impeachment trial proceedings at the U.S. Capitol. McConnell said odds are even for Republicans to regain control of Congress in the midterm elections. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) The post The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
