Delta Air Lines Just Announced a Major Change to Its SkyMiles Program
Delta hasn't toyed with its SkyMiles loyalty program since 2015, but after nearly a decade, the fan-favorite carrier is introducing a revamp, including additional benefits for its higher-tiered travelers. On Thursday, the company announced the update, directly affecting customers working toward medallion status for 2024. The bad news is Delta...
Routes: Buying airline tickets is about to get a lot simpler
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
Delta's New Air Taxis Will Get You to & from the Airport Faster
In the last year alone, airlines like JetBlue and United have put money into electric air taxis. Now, Delta is joining the trend. The carrier announced a $60 million investment with Joby Aviation to introduce an electric taxi that would get passengers to and from the airport faster, CNBC reports. As part of an exclusive five-year partnership with Delta, the company is launching an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) for the carrier.
Jet Fuel Shortage Leads To Flight Cancellations For US Airlines Bound For Cape Town
The delayed arrival of jet fuel to Cape Town International Airport is causing disruption for some US Airlines. Earlier this month, United Airlines canceled an outbound and return flight to and from the South African hub. Days before departure, passengers booked on the affected flights received the following message:. “Your...
Forget Uber. Delta Plans to Fly You From the Airport to Your Doorstep by Electric Air Taxi.
Sick of the long Uber ride from the airport? Delta Airlines plans to eliminate land-based transport and instead deliver passengers straight to their doorsteps by air. The airline calls its partnership with eVTOL maker Joby Aviation a “first-of-its-kind arrangement” to create a seamless travel experience. Delta’s statement today was short on details, mostly because Joby’s S4 electric aircraft isn’t scheduled to be certified until 2024, and there is no existing infrastructure, or vertiport system, to handle landing and takeoff. But Delta’s so confident in the arrangement that it has invested $60 million into Joby, with the option to increase that to...
American Airlines passenger, 33, faces up to 20 years in prison after sucker-punching male flight attendant on plane from Cabo to LA
Shocking footage shows the moment an American Airlines passenger attacked a unsuspecting flight attendant - sneaking up behind him and sucker punching the staffer aboard a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles. The incident transpired on Flight 377 from San Jose del Cabo to LAX on Wednesday, and saw the...
Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29
It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
travelnoire.com
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America
Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
See inside the secret aircraft cabin where flight attendants sleep on long-haul journeys on an Airbus A350
Crew rest is essential for airline pilots and flight attendants, especially on ultra-long-haul journeys that can stretch up to 19 hours.
‘Devastated’: American Airlines to abruptly close SFO flight attendant base
"We feel that the human factor was lacking with this announcement."
JANET STREET-PORTER: Sorry Mr Branson, but airline staff can wear whatever they like for all I care - as long as we don't have to endure another tortuous summer of cancelled flights, passport chaos and lost luggage
Let's give three cheers for Virgin Atlantic, who want their staff to ‘be their true selves at work’ and claim to be the first airline on the planet to offer ‘gendered uniform options’. In other words, if the person in the cockpit wants to wear a skirt, it’s fine. In the gender-fluid world of Virgin, staff happiness is paramount.
airlive.net
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
United Airlines Just Announced 3 New Direct Transatlantic Routes
United Airlines is expanding its service for Summer 2023, adding new service to three cities and six additional routes to other major European cities. By next summer, United customers will have the opportunity to fly to 37 different cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East. "Next summer United...
Delta Air Lines Looks to Electrify Air Travel, Sort Of
As electric cars and trucks continue to replace vehicles powered by the internal combustion engine and fueled by gasoline, the inevitable question is when -- and how -- electrified aircraft might also become a viable alternative to noisy, stinky, gas-guzzling, carbon-spewing helicopters and jets. United Airlines (UAL) last week shared...
wanderwisdom.com
Video of Planes 'Landing Parallel' at San Francisco Airport Is Pretty Cool to See
Think parallel parking into a tight spot is tricky? That's nothing. Try parallel landing an airplane!. If that sounds like a wild statement, we'd agree. However, seeing is believing, and photographer @jakeasnerphoto managed to capture an amazing video of two planes touching down at the San Francisco Airport at the same time, side by side!
Delta restarts nonstop route between MSP and Seoul
A nonstop flight between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Seoul, South Korea is back. Driving the news: Delta Air Lines resumed the long-haul international flight, which was paused at the start of the pandemic, this week. It will run three times a week until the end of the month, when...
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
From plane to train: Delta's expands Air+Rail program offering seamless travel to 20 European cities
For easy booking and travel, Delta Air Lines added 12 new European cities to its Air+Rail program. Here's how it works.
A British Airways flight was forced to make an emergency landing after its cockpit windshield 'broke' mid-air, passenger says
Caroline Edmunds tweeted a picture of the Airbus's windshield covered in cracks after landing in Athens on Saturday afternoon.
