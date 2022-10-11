Read full article on original website
Weekend Around The Hill: October 14 – October 16
Check out the fun and exciting events happening around your community this weekend!. Are you excited for Halloween? Start your celebration early with Halloween self-guided tours. Download the Built Story app and get started finding the tours offered around our community, including Halloween Homes in South Durham, UNC’s most terrifying tales, and more. For more information about the Halloween Tours, click here.
Chapel Hill Historical Society Looks for Options Before Its Move
Historical societies often don’t last past a few decades. That’s at least what the leadership of the Chapel Hill Historical Society says – but that organization has been able to defy those odds. Founded in 1966, the group researches and documents many aspects of our local history.
On Air Today: Chis Covington and Alex Carrasquillo from the Chapel Hill Fire Department
Chris Covington and Alex Carrasquillo from the Chapel Hill Fire Department spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, October 12th. They discussed fire prevention week and strategies for being fire safe. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
The 5:00 News – New Poet Laureate in Carrboro, Missing Teen, Football Win
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 news, including Carrboro’s new poet laureate, a missing Chapel Hill teen, UNC’s weekend football win, and more.
Viewpoints: Chatham County Schools Opinions
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
Chapel Hill Using New Sustainability Position to Implement Climate Plan
The Town of Chapel Hill is a year-and-a-half into the early implementation phase of its Climate Action and Response Plan. To help, the local government recently grew its sustainability office and made a new role that a long-time employee stepped into. John Richardson is used to his title with the...
Orange County: Decriminalizing Marijauna, Opioid Advisory, and Department of Aging
Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Renee Price spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, October 12th. She discussed the Opioid Advisory Committee applications, decriminalizing Marijuana, and the Department of Aging. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Chatham Park Check-In: Mosaic and 79 Degrees West
The Chatham Park Check-In continues with the next series of interviews, which cover the Mosaic multiuse center that features commercial, consumer and condominium space. Interviewed are Mosaic developers Kirk Bradley and Kevin Scanlon, plus Michelle Bolas and Sheryl Waddell, from Innovate Carolina, UNC-Chapel Hill’s department for innovation, entrepreneurship and economic development, who are creating the co-working space 79 Degrees West at the Mosaic.
David Ford Ties School Record as UNC Men’s Golf Wins Stephens Cup
Sophomore David Ford of the UNC men’s golf team was red-hot all week at the Stephens Cup golf tournament in Juno Beach, FL, shooting a 16-under 200 in three rounds to win first place at the event. Ford’s effort was part of a winning one for the Tar Heels, who advanced from three rounds of seven-team stroke play to a final-round match with Florida State on Wednesday. Carolina won 3-2, securing its second consecutive tournament win.
Just Salad Closes Chapel Hill Location After 2 Years
A salad and wrap business in Chapel Hill has closed its doors for good. Just Salad, a chain restaurant located in Village Plaza at 111 South Elliott Road, features a sign posted on its door saying the location is permanently closed. While the official Just Salad website marks the Chapel Hill location as open, the Google business profile for the specialty salad shop confirms it is closed.
Viewpoints: The Legion Site Should Be a Community Park
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
Local Music Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Sleepy Fest
Local music fans, mark your calendars for Saturday, October 22: Sleepy Fest is coming to Orange County, promising an entire day of art and music!. Located at Down Yonder Farm in Hillsborough, Sleepy Fest gets under way at 1 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m., with ten hours of music from the artists on the Sleepy Cat Records label. Artists include Blue Cactus, Libby Rodenbough, Owen FitzGerald, Chessa Rich, Sunsp.t, T. Gold, and many more – and Steph Stewart of Blue Cactus says there will also be lots of on-stage collaborations between artists as well.
In Chapel Hill and Nationwide, Violent Crime is Both Up and Down
Does it feel like violent crime has been on the rise in Chapel Hill and Carrboro?. According to a newly released report, it has been — at least in the last couple years. But it’s all in how you look at it: the same report also finds that today’s violent crime rate is far lower than it’s been in the past, both locally and nationwide.
UNC’s Fiona Crawley Wins ITA All-American Singles Title
UNC women’s tennis star Fiona Crawley can add another item to her already-full trophy case. Crawley captured the singles title at the ITA All-American Championships in Cary on Sunday, defeating Kylie Collins of LSU 6-3, 6-2 in the final. Crawley is only the second player in the history of...
McPherson Ruled Out for Start of UNC Women’s Basketball Season
UNC women’s basketball fans will have to wait a little longer for their first chance to see Kayla McPherson. The highly-touted redshirt freshman guard, who missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in high school, will be sidelined to start the season. McPherson suffered...
The Morning News: Franklin Street’s Future, Violent Crime, and the Historical Society
In today’s news: the future of Franklin Street, new local data on violent crime, and the Chapel Hill Historical Society’s search for a home.
Alamance Awaits: Cane Creek Mountains Natural Area
Welcome back to Alamance Awaits! This very fun partnership with Alamance Parks has given me, Ali Evans, the opportunity to explore some of the beautiful outdoor spaces throughout Alamance County. It’s been a great fit for my family and me becaused in addition to being a member of the 97.9 The Hill & Chapelboro.com team, I’m also a resident of Alamance County. I’ve had the best time exploring all these beautiful places and sharing with all of you.
Chatham County Roundup: Randy Voller, Publisher of the Chatham County Line
Chatham County Line Publisher Randy Voller spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, October 12th. He discussed the Chatham County Chamber’s State of Chatham Report, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Adopt-A-Pet: Bruce
This week on Adopt-A-Pet, meet Bruce from Orange County Animal Services!. Bruce is an adorable 5 year old Lab, Pittie mix. He’s a chill, sweet boy that loves to be pet. Bruce would do very well in a variety of homes. He’s good with kids and would even do well in an apartment. He’ll love to play tug of war with you!
Fences Go Up at University Place as Preparation for New Construction Begins
The University Place mall in Chapel Hill is partially known for its ample parking lots — but there’s one portion that will be off-limits to patrons for the foreseeable future. Contractors installed temporary fencing around the southeast corner of the parking lot off South Estes Drive on Wednesday,...
