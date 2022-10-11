ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

Weekend Around The Hill: October 14 – October 16

Check out the fun and exciting events happening around your community this weekend!. Are you excited for Halloween? Start your celebration early with Halloween self-guided tours. Download the Built Story app and get started finding the tours offered around our community, including Halloween Homes in South Durham, UNC’s most terrifying tales, and more. For more information about the Halloween Tours, click here.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Historical Society Looks for Options Before Its Move

Historical societies often don’t last past a few decades. That’s at least what the leadership of the Chapel Hill Historical Society says – but that organization has been able to defy those odds. Founded in 1966, the group researches and documents many aspects of our local history.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Society
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Raleigh, NC
Education
City
Raleigh, NC
chapelboro.com

Viewpoints: Chatham County Schools Opinions

“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham Park Check-In: Mosaic and 79 Degrees West

The Chatham Park Check-In continues with the next series of interviews, which cover the Mosaic multiuse center that features commercial, consumer and condominium space. Interviewed are Mosaic developers Kirk Bradley and Kevin Scanlon, plus Michelle Bolas and Sheryl Waddell, from Innovate Carolina, UNC-Chapel Hill’s department for innovation, entrepreneurship and economic development, who are creating the co-working space 79 Degrees West at the Mosaic.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Bullying#Journalism#Unc Selected#The School Of Education#The United Nations
chapelboro.com

David Ford Ties School Record as UNC Men’s Golf Wins Stephens Cup

Sophomore David Ford of the UNC men’s golf team was red-hot all week at the Stephens Cup golf tournament in Juno Beach, FL, shooting a 16-under 200 in three rounds to win first place at the event. Ford’s effort was part of a winning one for the Tar Heels, who advanced from three rounds of seven-team stroke play to a final-round match with Florida State on Wednesday. Carolina won 3-2, securing its second consecutive tournament win.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Just Salad Closes Chapel Hill Location After 2 Years

A salad and wrap business in Chapel Hill has closed its doors for good. Just Salad, a chain restaurant located in Village Plaza at 111 South Elliott Road, features a sign posted on its door saying the location is permanently closed. While the official Just Salad website marks the Chapel Hill location as open, the Google business profile for the specialty salad shop confirms it is closed.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Viewpoints: The Legion Site Should Be a Community Park

CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Local Music Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Sleepy Fest

Local music fans, mark your calendars for Saturday, October 22: Sleepy Fest is coming to Orange County, promising an entire day of art and music!. Located at Down Yonder Farm in Hillsborough, Sleepy Fest gets under way at 1 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m., with ten hours of music from the artists on the Sleepy Cat Records label. Artists include Blue Cactus, Libby Rodenbough, Owen FitzGerald, Chessa Rich, Sunsp.t, T. Gold, and many more – and Steph Stewart of Blue Cactus says there will also be lots of on-stage collaborations between artists as well.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
NewsBreak
Education
chapelboro.com

In Chapel Hill and Nationwide, Violent Crime is Both Up and Down

Does it feel like violent crime has been on the rise in Chapel Hill and Carrboro?. According to a newly released report, it has been — at least in the last couple years. But it’s all in how you look at it: the same report also finds that today’s violent crime rate is far lower than it’s been in the past, both locally and nationwide.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC’s Fiona Crawley Wins ITA All-American Singles Title

UNC women’s tennis star Fiona Crawley can add another item to her already-full trophy case. Crawley captured the singles title at the ITA All-American Championships in Cary on Sunday, defeating Kylie Collins of LSU 6-3, 6-2 in the final. Crawley is only the second player in the history of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

McPherson Ruled Out for Start of UNC Women’s Basketball Season

UNC women’s basketball fans will have to wait a little longer for their first chance to see Kayla McPherson. The highly-touted redshirt freshman guard, who missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in high school, will be sidelined to start the season. McPherson suffered...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Alamance Awaits: Cane Creek Mountains Natural Area

Welcome back to Alamance Awaits! This very fun partnership with Alamance Parks has given me, Ali Evans, the opportunity to explore some of the beautiful outdoor spaces throughout Alamance County. It’s been a great fit for my family and me becaused in addition to being a member of the 97.9 The Hill & Chapelboro.com team, I’m also a resident of Alamance County. I’ve had the best time exploring all these beautiful places and sharing with all of you.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Adopt-A-Pet: Bruce

Adopt-A-Pet: Bruce

This week on Adopt-A-Pet, meet Bruce from Orange County Animal Services!. Bruce is an adorable 5 year old Lab, Pittie mix. He’s a chill, sweet boy that loves to be pet. Bruce would do very well in a variety of homes. He’s good with kids and would even do well in an apartment. He’ll love to play tug of war with you!
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

