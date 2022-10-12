We’ve Never Seen a Deal This Good on Brooke Shields’ Favorite Laneige Lip Mask—Shop It For $17 While You Still Can

There’s a handful of beauty products that everyone in Hollywood uses, whether it be NuFace’s sculpting devices , La Mer’s Crème de la Mer or Olaplex’s bond-building hair products . A product that also definitely belongs in the imaginary skincare Hall of Fame is Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask. You’ve undoubtedly seen the tiny pink jar in countless celeb GRWM videos, like ones featuring Brooke Shields, Kate Moss, Gemma Chan, Sydney Sweeney and Kendall Jenner. BTS even collaborated with the brand to make their own limited-edition “Permission to Dance” version . Now that speaks volumes.

But what we’re really here to talk about is the fact that the coveted Lip Sleeping Mask is on major sale during the Prime Eary Access Sale that ends later today. Not only is it on sale, but it has the lowest price tag we’ve ever seen it at on Amazon. Cop your jar for just under $17 instead of $24. You’ll need a Prime membership to secure this deal (and so many other amazing ones ), so if you haven’t already, sign up here . You can also sign up for a free 30-day trial .

Now, onto the fun part. We’re highlighting Brooke and Kate because they are absolute icons, and they both have pouts that could make anyone envious. In a Beauty Secrets video with Vogue , she says, “This is my favorite. It’s a lip sleeping mask . I feel glowy. I feel refreshed. I feel ready.” And in Kate’s Vogue video, she explains how her daughter, Lila, told her about the product. “It’s a sleep mask, but it’s so good,” she adds.

With all of these glowing reviews, you’re probably wondering what makes this leave-on lip mask stand tall above the rest. To start, it contains a berry mix complex that conditions lips, as well as coconut oil , shea butter and murumuru seed butter for shielding your lips from environmental aggressors. Vitamin C is the cherry on top, as it nourishes and hydrates your plump pout.

The consistency is super thick and leaves your lips looking plump and a touch glossy. Plus, the formula taps on Laneige’s Moisture Wrap Technology to transform your lips from dry and chapped to smooth and soft. Especially as the weather gets colder, you’re going to want Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask in your arsenal. Snag it for 30 percent off this October Prime Day .

Another cool feature is that the jar comes with a little spatula to apply the product. This way, your fingers won’t be all gooey and require a rinse, and it’s simply more hygienic. Dip the applicator into the jar and generously coat your lips in the mask. Be sure to leave it on while you sleep to make sure your lips reap all of the benefits.

The Berry flavor is by far the most-loved of the bunch, but Syndey Sweeney has been loving the Vanilla one. Or else, pick between Sweet Candy or Gummy Bear.

Celebs aren’t the only ones who can’t stop gushing over the Lip Sleeping Mask . The product has a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon, with over 12,000 perfect ratings.

“My lips were cracked, dry and peeling and nothing was working to make them feel hydrated. I tried this after looking online for a solution and reading reviews and I’m so glad I did! My lips felt instantly better,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s thick but not sticky, and there is a lot of product included. It’s mostly sheer and glossy but with a slightly pink opacity to it that makes lips look evened out and really beautiful.”

“Immediately after putting this product on I knew my search was over. And by day two I knew I would be a customer for life,” another one raved. “My lips stay moist from sun up to sun down, and works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference long wear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap-free lips.”

It’s no wonder Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask has won over so many celebs and shoppers. The formula works like magic for moisturizing lips, especially when they’re dry and flaking. Hurry, fast and shop the four different available flavors for 30 percent off on Amazon.

