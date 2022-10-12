ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

We’ve Never Seen a Deal This Good on Brooke Shields’ Favorite Laneige Lip Mask—Shop It For $17 While You Still Can

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

There’s a handful of beauty products that everyone in Hollywood uses, whether it be NuFace’s sculpting devices , La Mer’s Crème de la Mer or Olaplex’s bond-building hair products . A product that also definitely belongs in the imaginary skincare Hall of Fame is Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask. You’ve undoubtedly seen the tiny pink jar in countless celeb GRWM videos, like ones featuring Brooke Shields, Kate Moss, Gemma Chan, Sydney Sweeney and Kendall Jenner. BTS even collaborated with the brand to make their own limited-edition “Permission to Dance” version . Now that speaks volumes.

But what we’re really here to talk about is the fact that the coveted Lip Sleeping Mask is on major sale during the Prime Eary Access Sale that ends later today. Not only is it on sale, but it has the lowest price tag we’ve ever seen it at on Amazon. Cop your jar for just under $17 instead of $24. You’ll need a Prime membership to secure this deal (and so many other amazing ones ), so if you haven’t already, sign up here . You can also sign up for a free 30-day trial .

Now, onto the fun part. We’re highlighting Brooke and Kate because they are absolute icons, and they both have pouts that could make anyone envious. In a Beauty Secrets video with Vogue , she says, “This is my favorite. It’s a lip sleeping mask . I feel glowy. I feel refreshed. I feel ready.” And in Kate’s Vogue video, she explains how her daughter, Lila, told her about the product. “It’s a sleep mask, but it’s so good,” she adds.

With all of these glowing reviews, you’re probably wondering what makes this leave-on lip mask stand tall above the rest. To start, it contains a berry mix complex that conditions lips, as well as coconut oil , shea butter and murumuru seed butter for shielding your lips from environmental aggressors. Vitamin C is the cherry on top, as it nourishes and hydrates your plump pout.

The consistency is super thick and leaves your lips looking plump and a touch glossy. Plus, the formula taps on Laneige’s Moisture Wrap Technology to transform your lips from dry and chapped to smooth and soft. Especially as the weather gets colder, you’re going to want Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask in your arsenal. Snag it for 30 percent off this October Prime Day .

RELATED: Brooke Shields Credits This Amazon Serum For Growing Her Lashes Back—’It Really Works’



Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $16.80 (was $24)

Buy Now

Another cool feature is that the jar comes with a little spatula to apply the product. This way, your fingers won’t be all gooey and require a rinse, and it’s simply more hygienic. Dip the applicator into the jar and generously coat your lips in the mask. Be sure to leave it on while you sleep to make sure your lips reap all of the benefits.

The Berry flavor is by far the most-loved of the bunch, but Syndey Sweeney has been loving the Vanilla one. Or else, pick between Sweet Candy or Gummy Bear.

Celebs aren’t the only ones who can’t stop gushing over the Lip Sleeping Mask . The product has a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon, with over 12,000 perfect ratings.

“My lips were cracked, dry and peeling and nothing was working to make them feel hydrated. I tried this after looking online for a solution and reading reviews and I’m so glad I did! My lips felt instantly better,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s thick but not sticky, and there is a lot of product included. It’s mostly sheer and glossy but with a slightly pink opacity to it that makes lips look evened out and really beautiful.”

“Immediately after putting this product on I knew my search was over. And by day two I knew I would be a customer for life,” another one raved. “My lips stay moist from sun up to sun down, and works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference long wear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap-free lips.”

It’s no wonder Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask has won over so many celebs and shoppers. The formula works like magic for moisturizing lips, especially when they’re dry and flaking. Hurry, fast and shop the four different available flavors for 30 percent off on Amazon.

More Prime Early Access Deals 2022 to Shop:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0iUawfzY00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Amazon Shoppers Say This Hair Growth Oil Is Like “Heaven in a Bottle”—& It’s Epically Marked Down to $9

Do you ever see someone with super long and luscious hair and ask yourself, “How do they do it?” Well, for some people, they are born with naturally long and soft strands. However, for many people – myself included, to get our hair to the desired length, texture, and look we want, it requires a bit of extra effort, or shall I say TLC.  With that said, hair growth products are one of the best ways to start achieving your hair goals whether you’re interested in longer eyelashes, eyebrows, etc. Right now, Viva Naturals Certified Organic Castor Oil is on sale...
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

Reviewers Can’t Get Enough of This Anti-Aging Moisturizer: ′56 & I Look 36′—Shop It on Sale While You Can

When it comes to makeup and skincare, few do it as well as the French. I mean, just look at how life-changing every CeraVe product is (BTW, did you know they have a new chemical exfoliator that’s already getting rave reviews?). So, when I stumbled upon a moisturizer that shoppers call “magic,” I wasn’t surprised at all. According to shoppers, Avène’s Hydrance Aqua-Gel Cream is a true do-it-all product. It can act as a daily moisturizer, overnight mask and under-eye gel. The lightweight cream is jam-packed with anti-aging ingredients that even out the look and smooth the feel of skin. It’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

The Drugstore Mascara That Everyone Is Obsessed With Is Only $12 For 12 More Hours

I’m pretty discerning when it comes to advocating viral TikTok products and trends, generally speaking, but when I discovered that my favorite $5 Mascara from the drugstore was getting the spotlight on social (not to mention ranking as a top Amazon best-seller in the beauty arena), I had zero doubt in my mind. While I’ve been using this volumizing and lash-lifting mascara for years, it never occurred to me to a full Essence Lash Princess review. Oh, and it’s only $4 on Amazon right now for Prime Early Access Sale Day (!!!) for all Prime members (sign up here if...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This $14 Anti-Aging Night Cream Is ‘Comparable to The La Mer Face Cream’—& We’ve Never Seen a Price This Low

If you’ve ever wondered what luxury skincare feels like, wait no more. La Mer, a top luxury beauty brand, has attracted the likes of Kim Kardashian West and Chrissy Teigen, and the source of most of this celeb attention is none other than the brand’s coveted Crème De La Mer moisturizer. However, there’s a new sheriff in town, and thanks to the Prime Day sale, her price tag is $365 cheaper. Yes, you read that number correctly, and no, we’re not that bad at math. Crème De La Mer is a celeb of its own because of its ability to do...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Brooke Shields
Person
Kate Moss
StyleCaster

This Top-Rated Hot Brush Will Give You Salon-Worthy Hair In Minutes & It’s Down to $23 on Amazon

It’s very rare that I treat myself to a salon visit for a blowout, but when I do I always leave wishing my hair looked that good every day. Obviously, I’m no hair expert and truly, I lack very basic skills when it comes to styling my locks. Last Christmas I splurged on the TikTok viral Dyson AirWrap, and while it’s definitely a good product sometimes I find it extremely difficult to use. A basic hot brush on the other hand, now that’s a product I’d go as far to say that I’m a pro at (for the sole reason...
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

Why Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’? The Real Reason He’s Quitting After 23 Seasons

After being on The Voice for 22 seasons, fans are asking: Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice? Shelton joined The Voice as a coach in season 1 in 2011 alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. He is the last original judge on the NBC reality TV singing competition after Green’s exit in 2013, Aguilera’s exit in 2016 and Levine’s exit in 2019. Currently, season 22 is airing on NBC and has a lineup of Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello. Throughout Shelton’s tenure, the show has welcomed the likes of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Pharrell...
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Kim Just Hired Extra Security For Her Kids After Kanye Leaked Their School’s Name

At all costs. Kim Kardashian is protecting her kids at school. The Skims founder is hiring security after her ex-husband Kanye West threatened their kids’ wellbeing after publicizing their school on his social media. According to TMZ, the Kardashians star “hired additional security as an extra precaution,” and she is reportedly “footing the bill.” The school affirms that they don’t see Kanye as a “threat” but because the name—and therefore information on its location—of the school was revealed in Kanye’s Instagram posts, they said, “there’s concern someone could see his messages about the school and show up on campus,” and offered...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say These $13 Leggings Are ‘Like Slipping Into a Cotton Ball’—& They’re Only on Sale for One More Day

Now that it’s the fall season, it’s almost time to bundle up with several different layers of clothing. So, to make things easier, we’ve been searching far and wide for the clothes you absolutely need in your closet. It’s time to meet the pair of leggings you simply won’t want to take off: Satina’s High Waisted Leggings. First, let’s start with the fact that they’re on sale for 15 percent off, costing just $13 a piece. You’re going to want to add them to your cart ASAP, though make sure you have an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of this amazing deal....
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Mask#Sunscreen#Beauty Products#Nuface#Cr Me De La Mer#Olaplex
StyleCaster

This TikTok Viral Botox Alternative Is Just $24 on Amazon For 6 More Hours

Acne healing dots, dark spots correctors and more have also been raved by beauty TikTok for their ability to provide quick results with a simple patch. Being able to plop on a product on pesky pimples, leave it on, and take it off to see it healed is ultra satisfying, and also just so easy. Now, beauty lovers have discovered Frownies Facial Patches, which addresses wrinkles—and they’ve dubbed it a Botox alternative. Listen, there’s no shame in being impatient with your skin care, especially when you see something you’re dying to correct. These thin adhesive press-ons are designed to diminish the...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

We’re Not Surprised Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share This Blonde Shampoo—It’s 30% Off Today Only

Hollywood is never short on newlywed couples, yet we still find joy in knowing anything and everything about Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin. To be fair, that “we’re still figuring it out and want you to know” vibe is downright adorable. Plus, they’ve been surprisingly open about well, everything, so how could we resist? We love getting the inside scoop, even if it’s something as small as the beauty products they share (and which ones are off limits).
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Reese Witherspoon Uses This $14 Face Cleanser That Shoppers Say ‘Helps Prevent Breakouts’—& It’s on Sale

I’d be pressed to find a photo of Reese Witherspoon where her skin doesn’t look flawless. Whether she’s in full glam for an award show or has a bare face in a selfie on her Instagram, the actress has clear skin that doesn’t look like it has aged a single day since Legally Blonde. How does she do it, you may ask? You’ll be pleased to know that Reese turns to a drugstore cleanser that is on sale for $14 on Amazon. The queen of bright, beautiful skin relies on Cetaphil’s Daily Facial Cleanser. “I use the face wash, and I...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This TikTok-Viral Mascara Makes Their Natural Lashes ‘Look Like Falsies’—& It’s Down to $9 For Today Only

We’ve covered our fair share of TikTok-viral mascaras. Your lashes might get mistaken for falsies when you wear Essence’s Lash Princess False Lash Mascara, and Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Mascara will have you canceling your lash extension appointment. These are both super affordable and effective formulas that should go straight into your makeup bag. However, you should also give Milani’s Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara a go, and we’ll tell you (and show you) why. @eden.stander Its always a new mascara from me haha but this time I don’t think I’ll be changing it 🤩 #33333 #mascara ♬ original sound – Pakthapeon...
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
StyleCaster

TikTok’s Favorite Skincare Line Has An Anti-Aging Cream That’s Better Than La Mer—& It’s On Sale

If you’re a skincare fanatic like us, then you know all about La Mer’s best-selling Crème de la Mer moisturizer. Big celeb names like Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen adore this product. What’s the catch, then? We’re sad to say that this cult-favorite cream might wreak havoc on your bank account, because it costs a whopping $350. Who knew a jar of moisturizer could cost that much? We would never leave you hanging, so the good news is that there’s a more budget-friendly alternative that’s brought to you by TikTok’s favorite skincare brand, CeraVe. The Skin Renewing Night Cream stays true...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
StyleCaster

The Retinol Cream That ‘Works Miracles’ On Dark Spots Is Just $23 During Fall Prime Day

The last time I went to a dermatologist, she took one look at the blackheads on my nose and said, “are you using retinol here?” When I said I wasn’t, she promptly replied, “well that needs to change.” I used to think absolutely nothing could minimize my pores, but hey, who am I to question a doctor? I just started applying retinol cream religiously, so I’ll keep you posted on the results, but for now, there are tons of reviews on Amazon singing the praises of this $23 retinol cream that shoppers say “works miracles” on a variety of concerns. They’ve...
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

Grab It While You Can: Kim Kardashian & Meghan Markle Swear By This $9 Body Oil That Has 66,000 Perfect Ratings on Amazon

Dark spots and stretch marks are normal occurrences. We get them, you get them, everyone gets them! They’re nothing to conceal, but if you are on the market for a remedy that’ll help fade both, boy have we found the product for you.  Bio-Oil’s iconic Skincare Oil has garnered praises from tons of celebs, including Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle. It has also earned over 66,000 perfect five-star ratings and is Amazon’s No.1 bestselling body oil.  Not to mention, it’s down to just $9 on the final day of the Prime Early Access Sale. Sign up for a Prime membership or free...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Seeing ‘Thicker, Fuller’ Hair From This Texturizing Mousse—& It’s Just $14 As We Speak

When it comes to keeping your hair healthy, the key is all about finding the right products. The best ones strengthen your hair long-term while also working some instant magic, like this shopper-loved thickening and texturizing mousse that’s on sale on Amazon as we speak. The Keranique Thickening & Texturizing Mousse specifically caters to thin hair, providing instant volume and thickness while simultaneously strengthening and hydrating strands to prevent breakage. The multi-use product is biotin-infused and contains a keratin amino complex that adds softness, shine and sleekness back into brittle locks. What’s more, it also detangles your hair and works as...
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

You Can Get These Oprah-Approved Jeans On Major Discount, But Hurry—Deals Only Last for A New More Hours

Long before influencers curated gift guides and added swipe-up links to Instagram stories, there was one singular woman everyone looked to for recommendations on everything—and we still do. Oprah was the OG influencer, and if she says something is great chances are, it is. Usually, we have to wait until Christmas to get a deal on Oprah’s favorite things but this year, Oprah-approved jeans are on sale during Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale Day. Get ready to shop NYDJ—one of her personal favorite denim brands. In case you missed it, Amazon’s yearly Prime Early Access Sale is happening, but only for...
APPAREL
StyleCaster

Kim Kardsahian’s Sold-Out Beats Headphones Are Back in Stock—& They’re on a Massive Sale For a Limited Time

There are two things that are true in this world: Kim Kardashian has a very particular aesthetic and headphones can look pretty…techy. In Kim’s x Beats Fit Pro collaboration, however, tech and beauty are combined to deliver a trio of noise-canceling headphones in sumptuous neutral tones. And wouldn’t you know it, two of the three colorways are on discount as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access deals. If you’ve been eyeing the collection for a while and have been thwarted by the fact that they sold out quickly upon debut, consider this your opportunity to snag a pair and a bargain...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

This Instant Root Cover Up Makes Hair Look Thicker & Fuller—& It’s Less Than $25 on Amazon

Over the last year, slick back buns and high ponytails have come back into style for an everyday look. While adhering to the off-duty model vibes/clean girl aesthetic has required lots of gel on my end, it’s also highlighted my thinning hair, with the bald spots dramatically taking the center stage in my hairdos. Although there are products and shampoos that can address the problem for a more long-term solution, sometimes a quick fix is really what I need. That’s where the Color Wow Root Cover Up comes into play. The mineral powder camouflage roots upon application, working like magic...
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

The Shampoo That Shoppers Say ‘Really Works’ to Volumize & Strengthen Hair Is on Sale For $24—But Not For Much Long

While you’re not supposed to wash your hair everyday, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t stock up on hair care products — think hair growth serums, sprays, and shampoos. For the next 12 hours (the clock is ticking), shoppers can stock up bottles of their favorite beauty products at stellar prices, like the Rene Furterer Forticea Energizing Shampoo during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.  Made from guarana extract, this vegan shampoo is designed to energize the scalp and improve hair strength leaving you with visibly improved strands. Not only will it strengthen hair from root to tip, but also leave your...
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

66K+
Followers
5K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy