Beverly Hills, CA

welikela.com

Big List of Things To Do For Halloween in L.A. [2022]

We’re already knee-deep into the Halloween season, but with a little more than two weeks out from the official holiday, now seems like the right time to reassess what spooky, terrifying, eerie, and/or playful options currently populate the Los Angeles event landscape. Let’s check out your options below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Taste of Soul returns for the first time since the pandemic

California's largest outdoor street festival is back in person for the first time in three years. Taste of Soul will be live at 9 a.m. on KCAL 9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles at noon.All day long, along Crenshaw Boulevard from Stocker Street to Obama Boulevard, Taste of Soul is a party with a purpose. Taste of Soul is the brainchild of community activist and newspaper publisher Danny Bakewell Sr. When Taste of Soul started in 2005, some 15,000 visitors came out. In the two almost two decades since its debut, it has become a place to be seen by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week

Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Society
Beverly Hills, CA
Government
Thrillist

Eat Your Way Through the Best Food Halls in LA

The best thing about food halls is their diversity, the breadth of cuisines you can try within a single visit and the madcap mixed meals you can build out from various vendors’ offerings. Maybe you will assemble a lunch of oxtail stew, mandu, quesabirria, and coffee. Or maybe you’ll pair a craft beer with gumbo, a pupusa, and a margherita pizza with some Oaxacan drinking chocolate for dessert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Dia De Los Muertos Festival Bursts With Life in Pasadena’s Playhouse Village

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Playhouse Village Association and Mercadito Monarca Cultural Arts Shop present Día de los Muertos Festival in Playhouse Village, a free full day event celebrating the ancestral tradition of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Arcade Lane (696 E Colorado Blvd).
PASADENA, CA
Eater

The Silver Lake Sandwich Sensation Serving LA’s New Favorite Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

In post-2020 Los Angeles dining, it’s surprising enough to see a chef-owner maintain the same space for more than a decade — not to mention one that he’s pivoted successfully (more than once) through the pandemic and has now spun into an all-day restaurant with influences spanning Southern California, New York City, and South Korea. For all these reasons and more, Eric Park’s Bodega Park, which opened quietly in February of this year, is causing a sandwich stir — think melty cheese pulls of its bacon, egg, and cheese and aji chicken burrito — on Instagram and beyond.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bossip

Brandy hospitalized after seizure at her LA home

Brandy Norwood was hospitalized today after suffering a seizure at her home in Los Angeles according to a TMZ report. There are very few details about what exactly happened but word is that she is recovering at the hospital and following her doctor’s orders. Just moments ago, she sent...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Lance Bass
San Diego Channel

'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, has died. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted young white people, Black people and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.
LOS ANGELES, CA
younghollywood.com

5 SoCal Haunts to Visit this Fall (that aren't theme parks)!

(Adventures with Ashley/YouTube) With Halloween fast approaching, haunted activities are popping up around every corner in Los Angeles. Every year, tourists and locals alike flock to the city’s most popular attractions, such as Knott’s Scary Farm and Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Although these events are always a good time, the reality is that they’re expensive and oversaturated with long lines and even longer wait times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
grimygoods.com

Must See Concerts in Los Angeles Oct. 10 – 16

Rocktober continues in Los Angeles with no shortage of incredible concerts. From five nights with My Chemical Romance at the KIA Forum to two nights with the magical Florence + The Machine at the Hollywood Bowl; and small gigs featuring Jensen McRae at the Troubadour or Luni Li at The Echo, you have so much to choose from when it comes to concerts in Los Angeles this week. Check out below our selections for the best concerts in Los Angeles for the week of Oct. 10 through Oct. 16.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Classic Rock#Dancing Shoes#Art#Beacon#City Council
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $55.7 Million, Villa Sole is A World Class Retreat in Malibu Showcasing The Pinnacle of Extremely Luxurious Living

The Home in Malibu, a private ocean view retreat on the prized Malibu Bluffs has been fully reimagined by renowned celebrity designer Malgosia Migdal and noteworthy Fun-Bu Developers enjoying a prime Malibu location in the ”Celebrity Bluff Row” is now available for sale. This home located at 24824 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, California offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 6,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Irene Dazzan-Palmer (Phone: 310-418-3777) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Malibu.
MALIBU, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 14 Best Hermosa Beach Restaurants

Hermosa Beach has been called “ one of the best places to live in southern California” and one of the best places to experience the So Cal beach lifestyle. An oceanfront community running along the Santa Monica bay coastline stretching 1.4 miles offers a multitude of parks, beaches, coffee shops, and a review-worthy restaurant scene.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
insideedition.com

LA’s Famous P-22 Mountain Lion Stalks Family Home in Los Feliz

A couple says they came up close and personal with P-22, a mountain lion well-known for stalking Los Angeles County. Their home’s doorbell camera caught P-22 as their car was pulling into the driveway. According to the National Parks Service, P-22 is a roughly 12-year-old male mountain lion. He’s been monitored by a GPS collar since 2012. The big cat is such a celebrity, he’s even got his own annual festival in LA’s Griffith Park.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
welikela.com

The Best dineLA Deals You Need To Know About for October 2022

DineLA Restaurant Week returns for its fall edition from October 14-28. The two-week promotion features special prix-fixe menus from top restaurants across Los Angeles, with lunch and dinner deals starting at $15. Per usual, options abound. It can be, if we’re being honest, a bit overwhelming. To aid, I’ve...
LOS ANGELES, CA

