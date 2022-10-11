Read full article on original website
welikela.com
Big List of Things To Do For Halloween in L.A. [2022]
We’re already knee-deep into the Halloween season, but with a little more than two weeks out from the official holiday, now seems like the right time to reassess what spooky, terrifying, eerie, and/or playful options currently populate the Los Angeles event landscape. Let’s check out your options below.
Taste of Soul returns for the first time since the pandemic
California's largest outdoor street festival is back in person for the first time in three years. Taste of Soul will be live at 9 a.m. on KCAL 9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles at noon.All day long, along Crenshaw Boulevard from Stocker Street to Obama Boulevard, Taste of Soul is a party with a purpose. Taste of Soul is the brainchild of community activist and newspaper publisher Danny Bakewell Sr. When Taste of Soul started in 2005, some 15,000 visitors came out. In the two almost two decades since its debut, it has become a place to be seen by...
Eater
José Andrés Continues Quest for Downtown Domination With Yet Another Upcoming LA Restaurant
Hot off the heels of a slew of restaurant openings inside the Conrad hotel in Downtown Los Angeles, including San Laurel and Agua Viva, the José Andrés Group (previously known as ThinkFoodGroup) just announced that the world-famous chef, restaurateur, and humanitarian will be headlining yet another restaurant in Downtown to debut in the fall of 2023.
Eater
After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week
Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
Thrillist
Eat Your Way Through the Best Food Halls in LA
The best thing about food halls is their diversity, the breadth of cuisines you can try within a single visit and the madcap mixed meals you can build out from various vendors’ offerings. Maybe you will assemble a lunch of oxtail stew, mandu, quesabirria, and coffee. Or maybe you’ll pair a craft beer with gumbo, a pupusa, and a margherita pizza with some Oaxacan drinking chocolate for dessert.
coloradoboulevard.net
Dia De Los Muertos Festival Bursts With Life in Pasadena’s Playhouse Village
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Playhouse Village Association and Mercadito Monarca Cultural Arts Shop present Día de los Muertos Festival in Playhouse Village, a free full day event celebrating the ancestral tradition of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Arcade Lane (696 E Colorado Blvd).
Eater
The Silver Lake Sandwich Sensation Serving LA’s New Favorite Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
In post-2020 Los Angeles dining, it’s surprising enough to see a chef-owner maintain the same space for more than a decade — not to mention one that he’s pivoted successfully (more than once) through the pandemic and has now spun into an all-day restaurant with influences spanning Southern California, New York City, and South Korea. For all these reasons and more, Eric Park’s Bodega Park, which opened quietly in February of this year, is causing a sandwich stir — think melty cheese pulls of its bacon, egg, and cheese and aji chicken burrito — on Instagram and beyond.
Brandy hospitalized after seizure at her LA home
Brandy Norwood was hospitalized today after suffering a seizure at her home in Los Angeles according to a TMZ report. There are very few details about what exactly happened but word is that she is recovering at the hospital and following her doctor’s orders. Just moments ago, she sent...
San Diego Channel
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, has died. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted young white people, Black people and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.
younghollywood.com
5 SoCal Haunts to Visit this Fall (that aren't theme parks)!
(Adventures with Ashley/YouTube) With Halloween fast approaching, haunted activities are popping up around every corner in Los Angeles. Every year, tourists and locals alike flock to the city’s most popular attractions, such as Knott’s Scary Farm and Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Although these events are always a good time, the reality is that they’re expensive and oversaturated with long lines and even longer wait times.
grimygoods.com
Must See Concerts in Los Angeles Oct. 10 – 16
Rocktober continues in Los Angeles with no shortage of incredible concerts. From five nights with My Chemical Romance at the KIA Forum to two nights with the magical Florence + The Machine at the Hollywood Bowl; and small gigs featuring Jensen McRae at the Troubadour or Luni Li at The Echo, you have so much to choose from when it comes to concerts in Los Angeles this week. Check out below our selections for the best concerts in Los Angeles for the week of Oct. 10 through Oct. 16.
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los Angeles
And you can keep the souvenir barrel as wellCredit: @thewarehouserestaurant /Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - The original Warehouse Restaurant has been welcoming people into their family-friendly space with ship decor and strong drinks since 1969. But, what makes this particular restaurant stand out from the rest?
Egg Tuck Opening Third Location in Westwood Village
The restaurant will move into the former home of Thai House and Kaido
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $55.7 Million, Villa Sole is A World Class Retreat in Malibu Showcasing The Pinnacle of Extremely Luxurious Living
The Home in Malibu, a private ocean view retreat on the prized Malibu Bluffs has been fully reimagined by renowned celebrity designer Malgosia Migdal and noteworthy Fun-Bu Developers enjoying a prime Malibu location in the ”Celebrity Bluff Row” is now available for sale. This home located at 24824 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, California offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 6,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Irene Dazzan-Palmer (Phone: 310-418-3777) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Malibu.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 14 Best Hermosa Beach Restaurants
Hermosa Beach has been called “ one of the best places to live in southern California” and one of the best places to experience the So Cal beach lifestyle. An oceanfront community running along the Santa Monica bay coastline stretching 1.4 miles offers a multitude of parks, beaches, coffee shops, and a review-worthy restaurant scene.
insideedition.com
LA’s Famous P-22 Mountain Lion Stalks Family Home in Los Feliz
A couple says they came up close and personal with P-22, a mountain lion well-known for stalking Los Angeles County. Their home’s doorbell camera caught P-22 as their car was pulling into the driveway. According to the National Parks Service, P-22 is a roughly 12-year-old male mountain lion. He’s been monitored by a GPS collar since 2012. The big cat is such a celebrity, he’s even got his own annual festival in LA’s Griffith Park.
Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Oct. 10 - 13
Watch The Lost Boys on the big screen. Get your scares on at Screamfest. Attend an evening with Pete Souza. Listen in on a reading by poet Natasha Trethewey. Honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
WeHo Halloween Carnaval canceled again, but businesses offer alternatives
West Hollywood’s famous Halloween Carnaval has been canceled yet again for health and safety reasons, but officials encourage businesses to host alternatives this spooky season. The Abbey is gearing up for just that. Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Oct. 10, 2022.
welikela.com
The Best dineLA Deals You Need To Know About for October 2022
DineLA Restaurant Week returns for its fall edition from October 14-28. The two-week promotion features special prix-fixe menus from top restaurants across Los Angeles, with lunch and dinner deals starting at $15. Per usual, options abound. It can be, if we’re being honest, a bit overwhelming. To aid, I’ve...
foxla.com
Homeless man breaks into Venice restaurant for second time in a week; this time through skylight
Homeless man allegedly breaks into Venice restaurant for the second time in a week. Business owners in Venice say they're struggling with the local homeless population. The general manager of Baja Cantina say they beefed up security after a recent break-in. Then days later, someone broke in through the roof.
