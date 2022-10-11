Read full article on original website
algonaradio.com
No Injuries Reported After Semi Overturns near Wesley
–A West Bend man was uninjured when the semi he was driving left the roadway and overturned in rural Kossuth County last week. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Cody Aldridge of West Bend was westbound on 200th Street, south and west of Wesley just before 9 AM last Thursday.
algonaradio.com
Longtime Area Legislator Passes Away
–A longtime fixture in Kossuth County politics at both the local and state level has died. KLGA News has learned that Dolores Mertz, a Democrat from rural Ottosen, has passed away at the age of 94. Mertz served on the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors before being elected to the...
