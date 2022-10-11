Lloyd Cunningham explores Okoboji’s underwater history with new book. Lloyd Cunningham will always remember his first few cool, dry breaths taken underwater. It was during a swimming class at the University of Iowa and the instructor, a certified diver, had thrown a weight belt, mask, tank and regulator to the bottom of the pool and said anyone interested could dive down and give it a try.

OKOBOJI, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO