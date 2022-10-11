Read full article on original website
Rock Valley driver charged for OWI, more
ROCK VALLEY—A 31-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Wilfredo Flores Diaz stemmed from the stop of...
Hartley man cited for trespassing on farm
ROCK RAPIDS—A 30-year-old Hartley man was cited about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of first-offense trespassing in Lyon County. The citing of Michael William Stofferan stemmed from him parking a vehicle on farm property along Kingbird Avenue without having permission from the owner to do so, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Doon man arrested for OWI, pot, weapons
ROCK RAPIDS—A 33-year-old Doon man was arrested about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence.
Sheldon K-9 Unit a success
SHELDON—Balin is a highly trained police canine, regularly deployed during arrests, suspect searches and drug busts by his handler, Sheldon police officer Eric Meinecke. Despite engaging in serious police work, however, the 2-year-old German shepherd also is, in many ways, just a regular dog — he drools, he likes his ears scratched and he loves Purina Beggin’ Strips.
Sheldon man arrested for warrant and meth
SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Kyran Lee Schuknecht stemmed from him being observed walking near Wyman Street and Third Avenue and...
Woman charged for vandalizing gravestone
SIOUX CENTER—A 63-year-old Sioux Center woman was cited about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree criminal mischief. The citing of Becky Jean Altena stemmed from a report of vandalism to a headstone at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center that occurred sometime Oct. 1-3, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
Van Zee Enterprises celebrates 100 years
ROCK VALLEY—The fact his family’s business has been around for a century is a surreal feeling for Chad Van Zee. The president and co-owner of Rock Valley-based Van Zee Enterprises was involved with the company growing up and worked there all through high school. The business, which consists...
Sioux Center wastewater rates to increase
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Municipal Utilities will be able to improve and maintain the wastewater collection system throughout the community with the help of a wastewater rate increase throughout the next two years. The Sioux Center City Council at its Oct. 3 meeting approved a 3 percent increase for each...
LeaAnn (Ellerbroek) Vande Griend, 66, formerly of Sheldon
SHELDON—A memorial service for LeaAnn (Ellerbroek) Vande Griend of Fountain Hills, AZ, who died age 66, on April 20, 2020, in Scottsdale, AZ, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the First Reformed Church in Sheldon, IA. Family visitation will be at the church 1:30-2 p.m. with...
Archer man arrested for assaulting wife
ARCHER—A 28-year-old rural Archer man was arrested about noon Monday, Oct. 10, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Craig Alan DeBoer stemmed from an argument with his wife about 11 a.m. while they were working at a hog site pumping manure, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Sibley-Ocheyedan fourth-graders learn reading by music
SIBLEY—Bringing a story to life promotes learning and relevance, helping students better remember and understand what they’re reading. Fourth-grade teachers incorporated this concept while studying excerpts from “Small Steps: The Year I Got Polio” by Peg Kehret, the first story covered in their new reading series at Sibley-Ocheyedan Elementary in Sibley.
Below the Surface
Lloyd Cunningham explores Okoboji’s underwater history with new book. Lloyd Cunningham will always remember his first few cool, dry breaths taken underwater. It was during a swimming class at the University of Iowa and the instructor, a certified diver, had thrown a weight belt, mask, tank and regulator to the bottom of the pool and said anyone interested could dive down and give it a try.
Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!
Larry Erickson was a breath of fresh air to The REVIEW. He enjoyed chasing after often overlooked stories, especially if they were about a person who persevered in a time of overwhelming odds. His news stories and human interest features were equally good. His multipart series on the graying of...
Oct. 16 marks Bethel CRC centennial service
SIOUX CENTER—Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Sioux Center is marking its 100th anniversary with a special worship service Sunday, Oct. 16. The 10 a.m. service will be followed by a centennial tree planting and meal. The church’s seven-member 100th anniversary committee has been active for about a year leading...
Fields of Fun
It’s year number four at Fields of Fun and all the fall offerings continue to grow. Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday during September and October, Fields of Fun in rural Sioux Center contains everything needed for hours full of family fun. Friday nights and Saturdays there are hay rides...
Fun on the Farm
Grandpa’s Fun Farm in Worthington open through Oct. 23. For Marlyn and Jolene Nystrom, the goal is right there in the name. At Grandpa’s Fun Farm, it’s all about the fun. Grandpa’s Fun Farm is located just outside of Worthington, MN, and for more than 20 years...
Public justice challenges partisan division
SIOUX CENTER—Before the Washington D.C.-based Center for Public Justice became a think tank and public policy organization, it was an upstart civic association. That association was birthed in the middle of the country in an unlikely place: Sioux Center. Stephanie Summers, CEO of the Center for Public Justice, acknowledged...
H-M-S yearbook crew writes new chapter
HARTLEY—The media publications class is uploading more than the yearbook this year at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School. In addition to the annual album, students in the course have founded Hawks Nest, a website filled with photos, bulletins and a few jokes about the happenings at the 9-12 school in Hartley.
