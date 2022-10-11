Bath & Body Works Just Dropped 40 Christmas Candles With New Holiday Scents

‘Tis the season! Bath & Body Works drops its holiday candles in multiple parts. This week, we got 40 (!!!) new Christmas candles with new scents and festive jars that look extra cute on the coffee table. Bath & Body Works goes all out for holidays , but the retailer’s Christmas and winter months are especially big. The best part? Some are already on sale.

This first drop (seriously, there are so many more to come) features 26 Nutcracker-inspired candles including the brand-new fruity fragrance Sugar Plum Fairy, nine White Barn Candles with a winter color palette to bring the cozy vibes home, and four Single Wick Candles with Christmas nostalgia. The brand also rolled out a new fragrance called Dream Bright with a Mini Perfume Spray ($8 at Bath & Body Works ). The entire fragrance collection is coming soon but for now, you can sample the floral-fruity scent.

Of course, it isn’t just candles included in this launch. There’s the cutest Car with Presents Wallflowers Fragrance Plug ($19.50 at Bath & Body Works ), Winter Candy Apple Hand Sanitizer Spray ($6.50 at Bath & Body Works ) and Marshmallow Fireside Concentrated Room Spray ($8.50 at Bath & Body Works ). Did we mention this is just the beginning?

Shop some new favorite candles below and check back here as the holiday goodies continue to roll out.

‘Tis the Season Single Wick Candle

With notes of rich red apple, sweet cinnamon and cedarwood.

Fresh Balsam 3-Wick Candle

With notes of woodland balsam, crisp eucalyptus, fir branches and cedarwood.

Crushed Candy Cane Single Wick Candle

With notes of crunchy peppermint, white sugar crystals and frosted mint leaf.

Frosted Cranberry 3-Wick Candle

With notes of iced cranberries, blonde woods, red apple and tonka bean.

White Barn The Perfect Christmas 3-Wick Candle

With notes of fresh-cut pine, cinnamon sugar and toasted marshmallow.