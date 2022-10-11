Lundqvist was the most recent of the group to play in the NHL, playing in 30 games with the New York Rangers in 2019-20. He signed with the Washington Capitals in 2020-21, but health issues prompted him to retire and begin a career in television, among other post-career duties. Lundqvist was one of the best goaltenders in real life and in-game during his career, ranking as the top goalie in the EA Sports series on multiple occasions. He served as the cover athlete of the Swedish version of "NHL 07," becoming the first goaltender to grace the cover of a European copy.

