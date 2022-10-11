Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Josh Mahura, Brett Leason, Jarred Tinordi among Monday NHL waiver claims
After the National Hockey League’s 32 teams collectively waived 64 players on Sunday, five of them were claimed by other member clubs on Monday afternoon. Here’s the full list of Monday's waiver transactions:. G Connor Ingram: Nashville Predators to Arizona Coyotes. D Josh Mahura: Anaheim Ducks to Florida...
Derek Lalonde has a message for impatient Red Wings fans
It’s officially a new era in the Motor City, as the Detroit Red Wings have themselves their 28th head coach in franchise history in the form of Derek LalondeDerek Lalonde, who was hired by general manager Steve Yzerman earlier this offseason. A former assistant coach with the Tampa Bay...
Yardbarker
Jaromir Jagr, Daniel Alfredsson, Henrik Lundqvist among alumni added to 'NHL 23'
Lundqvist was the most recent of the group to play in the NHL, playing in 30 games with the New York Rangers in 2019-20. He signed with the Washington Capitals in 2020-21, but health issues prompted him to retire and begin a career in television, among other post-career duties. Lundqvist was one of the best goaltenders in real life and in-game during his career, ranking as the top goalie in the EA Sports series on multiple occasions. He served as the cover athlete of the Swedish version of "NHL 07," becoming the first goaltender to grace the cover of a European copy.
Yardbarker
Wild Check-In: Zuccarello & Eriksson Ek Finish Strong in Preseason
The Minnesota Wild finished up their preseason this last week and came out with a record of 2-1-0 that extended their overall record to 6-1-0. They faced the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Dallas Stars, and while they won against the Blackhawks and Stars they fell to the Blues. The Wild now have a few days off before their regular season starts on Thursday, Oct. 13.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs
Is Jonathan Huberdeau‘s extension a comparable for David Pastrnak?. TSN: Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading that both the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak would like to get a contract extension done. He focusing on the start of the season and the Bruins have been ready to throw out numbers just year.
Yardbarker
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk leaves season opener with upper-body injury
DeBrusk suffered the injury late in the second period when Capitals defenseman Erik Gustafsson cross-checked DeBrusk and appeared to hurt something in his arm or wrist. The severity of the injury is unclear at the moment, but with the game now concluded, we’ll likely see more details from Bruins coach Jim Montgomery in the postgame press conference.
overtimeheroics.net
Crucial Final Decisions Made in Detroit Red Wings Roster to Start the Season
Half of the Detroit Red Wings “basketball team” has made the opening night roster ahead of their first regular season game on Friday night. This is despite there being a logjam at forward position in the Red Wings organization. Elmer Söderblom will be on the Red Wings’ roster when they face the Montreal Canadiens.
Derek Lalonde outlines parameters for a successful Red Wings season
The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings will certainly be looking much different when they hit the ice later this week than the squad who last suited up at Prudential Center in the 82nd regular season game this past May, with the biggest change being the hiring of new head coach Derek Lalonde, who arrived as a former assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning that helped them reach three consecutive Stanley Cup Final championship series while winning two titles.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Adam Wainwright Comments On His Cardinals Future
It was a somber scene in the St. Louis Cardinals clubhouse on Saturday night after their 2-0 season-ending loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Not only was the season over, but so too were the legendary careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. As the Cards said goodbye to the two...
Yardbarker
Johnathan Kovacevic: Get to Know the Canadiens’ Defenceman
Considering the state of the Montreal Canadiens’ group of defencemen and Joel Edmundson’s offseason injury only making matters worse, it was widely anticipated that general manager Kent Hughes would seek to improve his team’s defensive depth during training camp. He accomplished exactly that by utilizing his high priority on the NHL waiver wire to claim Johnathan Kovacevic over the weekend from the Winnipeg Jets.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Edvinsson Is Better Off With the Griffins in the AHL
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings announced another round of preseason roster cuts , assigning 14 more players to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the Grand Rapids Griffins. Most of the names on this list weren’t surprising with prospects like Donovan Sebrango and Jared McIsaac being sent to the minors to continue their development.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane and Jakob Chychrun
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The Rangers and Islanders could be two of the teams interested Patrick Kane. TSN: Pierre LeBrun said on Insider Trading that there is a good chance that the Chicago Blackhawks will trade Patrick Kane before the March 3rd trade deadline. People go ahead of themselves thinking that he was ready to talk management about a trade this past offseason.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Creating the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Stanley Cup Ring
Commemorating a legacy. Ringing in the new season. The Colorado Avalanche received their 2022 Stanley Cup Championship rings on Monday night and just two days ahead of the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign where they will begin their title defense. After being crowned victorious on June 26 following a Game...
Penguins promote Kerry Huffman to director of professional scouting
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a notable front-office change, promoting Kerry Huffman to the role of director of professional scouting. Huffman had joined the Penguins last season as a pro scout after serving five years as an assistant coach for the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The former Philadelphia Flyer hung up his playing skates in 1999 and has only one previous year of scouting experience with Pittsburgh.
The Hockey Writers
Artturi Lehkonen & Alex Galchenyuk: Players on Different Courses
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity…” wrote Charles Dickens. This classic opening aptly describes how two former Montreal Canadiens, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Galchenyuk, started the preseason as they found themselves in the Colorado Avalanche’s top six left-wing positions. Their situations couldn’t be more different, or their skills more opposite: one has them to make us believe; the other left us incredulous.
Yardbarker
Toews, Domi Score in Blackhawks' Season-Opening Loss to Avalanche
The Chicago Blackhawks lost 5-2 in their season opener Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche. The reigning Stanley Cup champions struck first after Blackhawks' forward Jujhar Khaira committed a costly turnover. His risky backhand pass missed its mark and resulted in a flurry of Colorado chances, the last of which Andrew Cogliano tipped home to open the scoring.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pittsburgh Penguins to host Arizona Coyotes for 2022-23 season opener at PPG Paints Arena
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a hockey night in Pittsburgh! The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting ready to hit the ice and kick off a new season at PPG Paints Arena.The Penguins will begin their quest for 6th Stanley Cup at home tonight against the Arizona Coyotes. And for the 17th season, the Pens return Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. To put that in perspective, there are players on the team who have no memory of the core trio being the face of the franchise that has made the postseason every year, dating back to 2006!Last season ended in a first-round...
Comments / 0