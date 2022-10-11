ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey casino workers to expand efforts to ban smoking in gambling halls

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

Casino workers to announce expansion on efforts to ban indoor smoking 00:29

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Casino workers fighting to end indoor smoking will announce an expansion of their efforts to ban smoking in gambling halls. A group representing casino workers in Atlantic City will take part in the announcement Tuesday at the Annual Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas.

The group's efforts to end casino smoking in New Jersey recently cleared a key threshold.

A majority of legislators in both the Senate and the Assembly are co-sponsoring legislation to close the casino smoking loophole.

New Jersey 101.5

Investigative agency finds big problems at NJ drug rehab centers

TRENTON – The State Commission of Investigation has its sights set on problems in the addiction rehabilitation industry – from self-dealing to double billing to rigging drug tests to keep people from leaving treatment. The SCI’s final report and legislative recommendations are still months away, but the Legislature’s...
