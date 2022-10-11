Read full article on original website
Related
6 Beautiful and Affordable Ski Towns To Visit This Winter
While most people hunker down in the winter in their cozy homes and try to stay warm, the adventurous plan winter vacations where they can venture out into the snow and ski -- as well as other winter...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Steep Freeride Lines with Matt MacDuff in 'Free to Be'
When mountain biking stumbled across Freeride in the mid 90’s, it was a revolution fueled by emerging MTB technology, BC’s unique geography and janky, hand-shot VHS edits shot by the pioneers who were unknowingly documenting the lore of the sport. In Free to Be, Matt MacDuff explores Freeride’s...
10 Incredible Urban Camping Retreats to Book Now
So you live in a metropolitan area, but are craving wide-open spaces. This might be hard to believe, but you don't have to go far to go camping. A new wave of campgrounds has cropped up and we’re ready to lay out our proverbial (or actual) sleeping bags and book ‘em. From Louisville to Edinburgh, […]
thetrek.co
What is the Triple Crown of Thru-Hiking?
So you’ve heard people refer to the “Triple Crown.” Maybe you’ve even heard people say they’re planning on “Triple Crowning,” or refer to another hiker as a “Triple Crowner.” But what is the Triple Crown of thru-hiking?. Quite simply, the Triple...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pinkbike.com
Video: Tim Howell Attempts the UK's First MTB BASE Jump
In September Tim Howell became the first person in the UK to successfully BASE jump and land a mountain bike, riding his Jamis Dakar off Clogwyn Coch near the summit of Mt Snowdon, North Wales. He had 80m of vertical drop to deploy his handheld pilot shoot before flying 250m to a smooth landing, on the bike, on the rocky shore of Llyn Du'r Arddu. Ex-Royal Marine Commando turned professional adventure athlete, Tim's main focuses are alpinism and climbing, usually ending in a BASE jump and often by wingsuit. With almost 1000 BASE jumps to his name and 500 unique exits, he's one of the most experienced BASE jumpers on the planet. Tim had had the location in mind for a while, knowing that to pull off an MTB BASE jump there's a number of specific factors to take into account beyond the usual BASE jump considerations.
Passion project: the passive house that raised the roof on sustainable living
The overlooked plot that Marc and Felicity Bernstein-Hussmann ended up building a house on was deemed unfit for construction use by their local council in Melbourne, Australia, and so they faced extreme hesitancy from any bank to lend for development. Despite this, they pushed on with plans, even moving into a motorhome for four years while they went through the planning and saving process for their new home. Their tenacity was rewarded when both the council and bank U-turned, and their dream became a reality.
Learn the four Ds of navigation before your next wild escape
The more you explore, the more you realize that there’s a lot that goes into navigation for hiking. You need to know how to read a map, how to use a compass and have pockets or a backpack big enough to carry both. It can definitely seem formidable at first, but an easy place to start is with the four Ds of navigation. If you don’t know them, the four Ds of navigation are simple to remember and provide you with a really handy tool to help you stay oriented in the wild.
YOGA・
Pinkbike.com
Mend It Kits Announces New Mountain Bike First Aid Kit
MEND IT KITS – A MODERN TWIST ON AN ESSENTIAL PRODUCT. As avid mountain bikers and outdoorsmen, we have both experienced riding injuries ourselves and encountered our fellow riders injured on the trail. When we went searching for a first aid kit to suit our needs, we came up empty handed. Riders want to stay safe on the trail, but often want to avoid heavy packs or bulging pockets. When designing our kit, we kept minimizing weight, maximizing versatility and optimizing usefulness at the forefront of our design process, aiming for an ultralight kit that attaches directly to any bike frame.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thetrek.co
Congratulations to these 2022 Pacific Crest Trail Thru-Hikers: Part 6
Months on trail have led up to this exact, victorious moment: the final steps on the Pacific Crest Trail. Thru-hikers woke up every morning, either in their tent or in the comfort of a cheap bed in town, and ticked off miles towards their final destination. They hiked through desert, submitted iconic peaks, trekked amongst old growth forests, and crossed countless rivers.
Comments / 0