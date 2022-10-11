In September Tim Howell became the first person in the UK to successfully BASE jump and land a mountain bike, riding his Jamis Dakar off Clogwyn Coch near the summit of Mt Snowdon, North Wales. He had 80m of vertical drop to deploy his handheld pilot shoot before flying 250m to a smooth landing, on the bike, on the rocky shore of Llyn Du'r Arddu. Ex-Royal Marine Commando turned professional adventure athlete, Tim's main focuses are alpinism and climbing, usually ending in a BASE jump and often by wingsuit. With almost 1000 BASE jumps to his name and 500 unique exits, he's one of the most experienced BASE jumpers on the planet. Tim had had the location in mind for a while, knowing that to pull off an MTB BASE jump there's a number of specific factors to take into account beyond the usual BASE jump considerations.

