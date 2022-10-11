Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
French MTB Company Rockrider Unveils 2023 E-Bike Lineup
French mountain bike brand under the Decathlon group, Rockrider is already working on its 2023 roster as the current season comes to a close. The Decathlon group brand unveiled its new line of electric mountain bikes at the Roc d'Azur, a sizable gathering of mountain bike aficionados held annually in Fréjus, France. It is referred to as E-EXPL and comes in 5 variations.
Pinkbike.com
Velouria Cycles Announces New Line of Titanium Bikes
Velouria Cycles was founded by a team of cycling professionals and enthusiasts with several years of experience. We are from Alicante, Spain, known as the “Mediterranean mecca of cycling” due to its mountainous topography and pleasant weather throughout the year. VELOURIA CYCLES-A NEW ERA IN TITANIUM BIKES. We...
Pinkbike.com
Mend It Kits Announces New Mountain Bike First Aid Kit
MEND IT KITS – A MODERN TWIST ON AN ESSENTIAL PRODUCT. As avid mountain bikers and outdoorsmen, we have both experienced riding injuries ourselves and encountered our fellow riders injured on the trail. When we went searching for a first aid kit to suit our needs, we came up empty handed. Riders want to stay safe on the trail, but often want to avoid heavy packs or bulging pockets. When designing our kit, we kept minimizing weight, maximizing versatility and optimizing usefulness at the forefront of our design process, aiming for an ultralight kit that attaches directly to any bike frame.
Pinkbike.com
Review: The New Fox Proframe RS Helmet is Packed With Safety Features for Enduro Riders
Back in 2017, Fox launched the original Proframe, a lightweight full-face helmet that went against the grain at the time by going with a non-removable chin bar layout. Up until now, that popular helmet has remained unchanged. For 2023, Fox re-established the needs of enduro racers and went back to the drawing board to bring out the burlier Proframe RS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Sailor Jamie Mears died in Italy mountain bike fall
An international champion sailor died after a mountain biking accident in Italy, an inquest has heard. Jamie Mears was taking part in a package cycling tour in the province of Imperia on 6 May when he came off his bike and fell roughly 10 metres (33ft) into a ravine. The...
Pinkbike.com
Things That Didn't Happen in the Bike Industry Last Month - Round Up
Pirelli Tire Designer Names First Born Child Scorpion. "I shall name him Scorpion HumanChild Male 1.0™!" declared Pirelli tyre designer Hannah Anna Pethrington. "When looking for a new name, I just thought of John or Sam and I thought - what does that say? Is it big and imposing enough? Scorpion™, on the other hand is a wonderful name for anything. Every single tire I've ever made is called Scorpion™. My cat is called Scorpion™. My house is called Scorpionland™. Now, it's great to call my first born child Scorpion™ too!"
Pinkbike.com
Review: Galfer Shark Disc Rotors
Remember Shark Bites? They were the colorful fruit snacks the cool kids brought to school in the '90s, gleefully chomping the heads off miniature hammerhead and great white sharks while those of us stuck with hot lunch poked at our mystery meat. That doesn't have anything to do with this review of Galfer's latest rotors, other than the fact that most of my shark-related memories seem to revolve around those gummy snacks...
electrek.co
Airspeeder completes ‘world’s first electric flying car race’ during inaugural EXA eVTOL event
Nascent eVTOL racing league Airspeeder has successfully completed what it is calling the “world’s first electric flying car race” during its inaugural EXA Series event. Two EXA team pilots went head to head in South Australia using remotely operated eVTOLs, kicking off a development league that will eventually feed into global Grand Prix series. Check out the video recap of this historical event kicking off electric flight racing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pinkbike.com
Fox Announces All-New Proframe RS
Featuring exclusive Mips Integra Split safety technology. Fox Racing, the global leader in motorcycle and mountain bike safety equipment and apparel, is adding a new premier helmet to the top of their Proframe full-face franchise. The Proframe RS uses an exclusive Mips safety system as well as several other category-defining features to further elevate the already class leading Proframe.
Pinkbike.com
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, A Derailleur Guard, Action Cameras & More - October 2022
Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Pinkbike.com
Big Mountain Enduro Releases 5 Round Calendar for 2023
The team at Big Mountain Enduro (BME) has worked hard to put together what is arguably going to be one of the best race calendars to date for next year. The 2023 BME Series presented by Specialized will include a 5-stop national tour consisting of two brand new venues. The...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Steep Freeride Lines with Matt MacDuff in 'Free to Be'
When mountain biking stumbled across Freeride in the mid 90’s, it was a revolution fueled by emerging MTB technology, BC’s unique geography and janky, hand-shot VHS edits shot by the pioneers who were unknowingly documenting the lore of the sport. In Free to Be, Matt MacDuff explores Freeride’s...
Jalopnik
MotoGP's Maverick Viñales Criticizes Supersport 300 After Recent Rider Death
The lower categories of international motorcycle racing have had a tragic last two years. In May 2021, 19-year-old Jason Dupasquier died in a Moto3 qualifying session after falling off his bike and being struck by another bike. In July 2021, 14-year-old Hugo Millan died in a European Talent Cup race after falling off his bike and being struck by another bike. In September 2021, 15-year-old Dean Berta Viñales died in a Supersport 300 race after falling off his bike and being struck by another bike.
Pinkbike.com
Cane Creek Announces Limited Edition Helm Sunburst Fork
Cane Creek is excited to announce a new Limited Edition Helm MKII fork - HELM SUNBURST. Quantities extremely limited - The Limited Edition Sunburst Helm MKII is only available in our 29-inch wheel | 44mm offset platform with both Air & Coil Spring options available | Bolt-on Helm Fender and Gold Metallic decals are included.
Pinkbike.com
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 147 - Jackson Goldstone on Winning Hardline, 100-Foot jumps, & Riding with Stevie Smith
The Syndicate's Jackson Goldstone progression has been documented online since he was sending it on his run bike when he was just six years old to double backflips to winning a downhill World Championship. Matt Beer and I sat down with the Squamish local to talk about all that, as well as how to win Red Bull Hardline and why it's so different to a World Cup, what it's like to hit 100-foot jumps, and why being smooth and having fun is priority number one.
Pinkbike.com
Pauline Ferrand Prevot Officially Signs with Ineos Grenadiers
We heard rumours that Pauline Ferrand Prevot could be signing with Ineos Grenadiers last week, and now the rumour has been confirmed. Signing with the INEOS Grenadiers is a dream for me. I’m super excited to be joining the off road team and becoming part of a wider group of riders and the INEOS family of athletes. The INEOS Grenadiers’ professionalism is world-renowned and I have always admired the team’s ethos and spirit.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Marcelo Gutierrez Rides with 9-Year-Old Colombian Shredder Tomi
As a former World Cup racer, I have to admit that once you are in the game of trying to be your best, we all have to be quite selfish and self-determine to look forward and that's about it. Not much more mattered but how could I get faster and stronger? But, things have changed from a few years ago; call it mature, call me old (lol), or simply down to earth.
Moment terrified cyclist confronts e-scooter rider who sped past him at almost 100km/h on a bike track
A terrified cyclist has captured the moment an e-scooter rider flew past him at almost 100km/h. Scott Lewis had been in the bike lane beside Brisbane's Western Freeway when he felt a large rush of air as the speeding rider sped past him. He caught up with the man further...
This Exercise Bike Makes Peloton Look Like Amateur Hour
If you’ve wandered down the High Line in Hudson Yards and peeked in the high-rise windows of the rich and fancy (or simply peered into the garage of your neighbor with a tech job), chances are you’ve spotted those pricey, powerful, pretty Peloton bikes. There’s no doubt that the status exercise bikes have become nothing short of a home fitness phenomenon in recent years; despite that one really cringe commercial, the bikes have become a must-have for the fitness-conscious who have the money (and space) to bring one home. A new Peloton bike starts at a hefty $1,445, and you’ll pay up to $2,875 for the most deluxe packages. But in the world of stationary bikes, a new status bike is here—and she’s even pricier. We’re talking about the Carol Bike 2.0.
Pinkbike.com
Support Santa Cruz Trails & You Could Win a Santa Cruz 5010
PRESS RELEASE: Santa Cruz Mountains Trail Stewardship and Santa Cruz Bicycles. Santa Cruz Mountains Trail Stewardship and Santa Cruz Bicycles are teaming up to raise funds for local trail stewardship and give away a 5010 CC mountain bike worth over $10,000 to one lucky winner. ENTER TO WIN. SANTA CRUZ,...
Comments / 0