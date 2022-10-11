ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

If Home Prices Fall, Will Stocks Follow?

By Will Ashworth
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLxdN_0iUavZgH00

Morgan Stanley recently said that it expects U.S. home prices to drop by 7% between now and December 2023. That might not seem like a lot, but if its prediction comes true, it would be the second-largest decline in housing prices since the Great Depression.

That's not going to be good for the stock market. Here's why.

What's Next for Stocks? The Pros Weigh In

The average family has two household finance buckets: income and spending. Money comes into the income bucket from your job, freelance gig, small business and passive investments such as stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) .

That income goes out to pay all of your fixed and variable expenses. The mortgage or rent check is the biggest fixed expense for most American households. Whether you rent or own, housing affordability is near or at all-time lows, leaving little for other savings-related initiatives such as your retirement plan.

"Affordability is already challenged, exposing would-be homeowners to an increasing rent environment that erodes their ability to save for a down payment. If that were to be combined with increasing unemployment, we could imagine a scenario in which existing home sales continue to outpace the GFC to the downside," Fortune contributor Lance Lambert reported recent comments from Morgan Stanley researchers.

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

If you're renting and interested in buying a house, the upside of falling prices is that you're going to be able to find your dream home for less. The downside of falling home prices is that your carrying costs will be higher due to increased mortgage rates.

So, for the renter, the savings are fleeting.

For the mortgage-free homeowner who doesn't plan on moving, their circumstances won't change much. However, the household that's been considering refinancing won't be nearly as enthusiastic about the process today as they were a year ago.

We know this from current mortgage refinancing activity.

Investing in Emerging Markets Still Holds Promise

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association's Refinance Index, refinance applications fell by 18% for the week ending Sept. 30, 2022, compared to the previous week. Meanwhile, applications were down 86% from the same week a year ago. They've all but dried up.

Whether you're a renter or a homeowner, now is not a good time to be making long-term decisions.

Home Prices and the Stock Market

As for stock markets, the current environment of rising interest rates , falling home prices and high inflation is a triple whammy because it makes it that much harder for the average saver to come up with funds to invest.

Empirically, it's been shown that home prices do influence stock prices.

The obvious example would be the Great Recession, which officially lasted 19 months, from December 2007 to June 2009.

16 Dividend Kings for Decades of Dividend Growth

According to Federal Reserve data, U.S. household wealth fell by approximately $16.4 trillion from the first quarter of 2007 ($65.8 trillion) to the first-quarter of 2009 ($49.4 trillion). Two years after the official end of the recession, Americans had barely regained 50% of their lost wealth.

At the same time, real estate values fell by almost 30% from the beginning of 2007 to the end of 2010, while the S&P 500 declined by 12% over that same time frame.

While no one is predicting that home prices will fall anywhere near 30% this time around, it's important for investors to realize that indexes such as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average aren't likely to reverse course in the near term.

So, if you're thinking of buying stocks in the fourth quarter, the data suggests the odds of success are stacked against you.

Buffett Is Loading Up on Occidental Petroleum Stock (OXY). Should You?

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Housing Prices#Home Sales#Mortgage#Business Personal Finance#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Home Prices Fall#American#Gfc
24/7 Wall St.

The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered

The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, according to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The rise was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from home” economy. Those days may be over, as the housing market moves onto shaky ground.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
STOCKS
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
ECONOMY
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
STOCKS
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Fall Next Year

It’s been quite a turnaround for the once-hot housing market: Home prices are already falling in many cities, and there’s more where that came from. New data from real estate company CoreLogic predicts the cities that are most at risk of home price declines over the next year. Here are the top five:
SILVERDALE, WA
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy