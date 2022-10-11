Letter: Edana Minghella obituary

Edana Minghella: ‘She listened, observed and brought people along.’

Edana Minghella, the mental health researcher and jazz singer, and I encountered each other professionally in the arenas of mental health and dementia policy.

Fiercely gifted and able, she embraced and involved all comers regardless of status. She listened, observed and brought people along. It was a unique kind of leadership: one that did not push or crush, but rather sought out vulnerable and overlooked people, and then sustained and encouraged; protected and promoted, and celebrated. Thus Edana helped to set the early foundations for authentic “co-production” with people who have experience of using services, and people who support them.