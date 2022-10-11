ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, WV

Monroe County Animal League to hold annual benefit auction and dinner

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago

UNION (WVDN) – On Nov. 5, The Monroe County Animal league will hold their annual auction and dinner in the Lindside United Methodist Church community center.

Doors will open and dinner will be served starting at 4 p.m.

Food will be provided by A Taste of Eggcellence Catering and will include pork barbecue sandwiches, bean chili, potato salad, slaw, cookies, cupcakes, and drinks.

The live auction will begin at 5 p.m. with volunteer auctioneer Jarrod Hines. As in previous years, there will be a fine selection of auction items including pet supplies, certificates for services and activities, handcrafted treasures, home décor, jewelry, golf, art, and much more.

This is the animal league’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Organizers hope to see you there for an evening of good food and the opportunity to purchase great items to support the league’s vital services for our community.

The post Monroe County Animal League to hold annual benefit auction and dinner appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

