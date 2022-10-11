ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Lewisburg Rotary Club admits new members; learns About Mountain Steer Meat Company

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – At the regular lunch meeting of the Lewisburg Rotary Club on Monday, Oct. 10, James Tuckwiller and Frank Ford discussed their local beef production and sales business, Mountain Steer Meat Company.

Mountain Steer has developed a 4,000 square feet processing, distribution, and retail space in White Sulphur Springs, and it offers locally-sourced, grain-finished beef to its customers.

Mountain Steer also now offers dry-aged beef for maximum flavor, they said during their presentation.

During the meeting the Rotary club highlighted its recent service projects at Taste of Our Towns and the Family Refuge Center.

The Rotary club also welcomed six new members to the area’s premier service organization: Tabitha Fox, Jason McDaniel, Stephanie Moore, Mary Page Nemcik, Mary Norris, and Nick Wilson.

The club’s next meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 5:15 p.m. at The Asylum in downtown Lewisburg. All individuals who are interested in serving their community are invited to attend.

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
