14 of the most daring looks Jodie Turner-Smith has ever worn, from bold prints to dazzling silhouettes

British actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith is known for her unique red carpet-looks.

From bold prints to unique textures, Turner-Smith's ensembles are sure to wow.

Most recently, Turner-Smith rocked a metallic, floor-length gown at the London Film Festival.

Jodie Turner-Smith photographed at the Beverly Hills Louis Vuitton X experience in June 2019. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith attended the Louis Vuitton X experience in June 2019 sporting an asymmetrical vest with an attached sparkle shawl.

Turner-Smith's Louis Vuitton look played with angles and patterns thanks to a reversible Louis Vuitton logo shawl.

The piece was paired with black pointed-toe booties and a black leather handbag.

Jodie Turner-Smith arrives at the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Oscars in October 2019. CHRIS DELMAS/Getty Images

At the 11th Annual Governors Awards Gala in October 2019, Turner-Smith donned a Balmain emerald green silk one-piece.

Turner-Smith's red carpet one-piece included draped, silk sleeves that the actress paired with black and gold stilettos and a 90s-reminiscent high-top fade.

Her bold lip and gold accessories tied the entire red carpet look together.

Jodie Turner-Smith at the "Queen & Slim" premiere at AFI Fest November 2019, in Hollywood. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In November 2019, Turner-Smith donned a sheer number with a leather choker to the "Queen & Slim" AFI premiere.

Turner-Smith's Gucci lilac number featured a scaled, lace under-dress with a matching sheer shawl.

The actress paired the look with simple black heels and a thick black choker. Turner-Smith also donned finger waves for a sleek hairstyle that paired perfectly with her outfit.

The actress attended the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party in February 2020. David M. Benett/Getty Images

This sparkly yellow number stole the show at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party in February 2020.

Turner-Smith's maternity look featured a plunging neckline and a sheer, sparkly skirt. Her bob cut and black clutch were simple additions to her ensemble and highlighted the yellow number.

Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja and Jodie Turner-Smith don matching dresses during the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival in July 2021. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Turner-Smith's feathered July 2021 Cannes look complimented her "After Yang" costar Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja's frilly yellow dress.

The actress dazzled in a white and black bustier that cascaded into a long, yellow feathered train at the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival. The ensemble paired perfectly with her "After Yang" costar's dress, and they walked the red carpet hand in hand.

Turner-Smith wore a high bun up-do and a statement necklace with her bright, multi-colored look.

Jodie Turner-Smith shines at the 2021 LACMA Art+Film 10th Annual Gala in November 2021. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Turner-Smith showed up to the November 2021 LACMA Gala in show-stopping fuchsia.

Turner-Smith's pink look played with texture by mixing a jeweled dress with detached feather sleeves.

The actress's high up-do showed off her green and pink makeup look that complimented the bold monochromatic look.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Award in March 2022. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Turner-Smith donned an off-the-shoulder silk blue dress when she hit the 2022 Critic's Choice Awards red carpet in March.

During her first Critic's Choice Awards, the British actress wowed in a teal silk ensemble. Turner Smith paired the Gucci dress with a stylish headband and silver, jeweled rings.

"From the first time I tried the gown on, I was deeply in love. The color was divine [and] the way the fabric moved and slid across my skin! That dramatic trailing train!" Turner-Smith told Vogue about the look. "It felt like a beautiful homage to gowns of years past, romantic elements meeting an aesthetic that could have belonged as well in the '70s as now."

Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband Joshua Jackson photographed on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Turner-Smith joined her husband Joshua Jackson at the 2022 Gilded Age-themed Met Gala in May wearing a flapper-inspired look.

The couple wore Gucci to fashion's biggest night earlier this year. Turner-Smith's diamond-fringed body suit was complete with a peach-pink sheer train that Jackson helped adjust on the red carpet.

Turner-Smith's hair and makeup paid homage to the flappers of the 1920s, perfectly in theme.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the "White Noise" and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in August 2022. Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Turner-Smith was draped in a red and black plunging Gucci dress, with green elbow-length gloves at the August 2022 "White Noise" premiere in Venice.

Turner-Smith's plunging neckline left her sparkly necklace on full display. The actress wore a sheer, sparkly gown with statement shoulders and red trimming.

Turner Smith's green gloved accessories tied the entire red carpet ensemble together.

Turner-Smith attended the 79th Annual Venice International Film Festival in September 2022. Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Turner-Smith stunned in this black and blue gown with detached puffy sleeves and silk train during the 2022 Venice Film Festival in September.

Turner-Smith repeated her gloved accessory moment at the Venice International Film Festival in a true blue gown with black and white detailing.

The actress donned a slim-fitting, layered dress with an upper-chest cutout and white diamond jewelry for the red carpet.

Jodie Turner-Smith on the "Bones and All" red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival 2022. Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Turner-Smith turned heads when she walked the red carpet at the festival's "Bones and All" premiere in an all-denim ensemble.

Turner-Smith's Balmain mermaid-fit denim gown stunned on the festival's red carpet. Her dress featured a high neckline with cutouts and different shades of layered denim.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at the New York Public Library. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Turner-Smith displayed a pink-dyed buzz cut and Christian Siriano mermaid-style mesh dress at the Inaugural Albie Awards in September 2022.

The see-through mesh wrap dress showed off Turner-Smith's ability to mix edgy fashion with classic looks. The gown's sheer mesh bunched at the bottom, creating a layered effect that added to Turner-Smith's elegance.

Her dyed buzz cut framed Turner-Smith's simple makeup look.

Jodie Turner-Smith at the screening of "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" during the 66th BFI London Film Festival. David M. Benett/Getty Images

The British actress wore a Christopher Kane cutout dress to the 2022 London Film Festival in October.

Turner-Smith recently hit the red carpet in a black cutout long-sleeve dress with gold links. The unique fitted dress had a high neckline, and the actress paired the look with black booties and gold accessories.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the "White Noise" UK premiere in October 2022. John Phillips/Getty Images

Turner-Smith mixed textures and trends in this futuristic Balmain gown she wore to the London Film Festival's "White Noise" film premiere in October.

Turner-Smith's gilded gold and silver Balmain gown stunned on the red carpet. She paired the mixed-textured dress with a blue-dyed shaved head and gold accessories.

The angled shoulders and high neckline gave the look an elegant, futuristic feel.