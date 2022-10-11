ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Amy Cayen

By Jennifer Wing
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago
Amy Barnhill Kipping Cayen passed peacefully from this earth on Oct. 7, 2022, in the loving embrace of her only child Emily Grace, after a short but valiant fight against cancer. Born Feb. 17, 1965, Amy was the third child of Mary Emory Barnhill and Richard Barnhill. Growing up primarily in Cazenovia, Amy attended elementary school, middle school and two years of high school in Cazenovia then went on to graduate from Manlius Pebble Hill School in 1983. She attended Syracuse University, from which she earned a bachelor’s degree in English in 1988 and a master’s degree in special education in 1990. Amy taught in the Syracuse City School District for 28 years as a special education and English teacher at Webster Elementary School and Nottingham High School.

Amy was a fierce and loyal friend, a dedicated teacher and colleague, and most of all a devoted and loving mother to Emily. She was a talented writer and faithful correspondent, with uniquely perfect penmanship that made many recipients keep her letters for decades. In her youth, Amy was a “famous published poet” and as an adult, an incredible source of experience, strength and hope to so many.

Amy loved concerts, movies, travel, skiing, trivia, reading, the ocean and helping others. She leaves behind a legacy of laughter, loving kindness and a remarkable wit that served her well for 57 years. Amy’s beautiful smile lit up every room she walked into.

Amy is survived by her beloved daughter, Emily Grace Kipping; sister Carter (John) Schwonke; brother Richard “Barney” Barnhill and many, many dear friends and colleagues. She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Mary.

A memorial service and calling hours were held at Carter Funeral Home in Syracuse on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville gymnasts, swimmers both have meets

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Gaining its second victory of the season, the Baldwinsville gymnastics team took on Central Square last Tuesday night and, led by Sydney McKenney and Ava Wazen, defeated the Redhawks 120.4-116.2. It was McKenney winning the floor exercise with an 8.6 routine while adding an 8.1...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Kirby’s closes its doors in Fayetteville

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE- After decades of business, the Kirby’s Grill and Taphouse in Fayetteville has closed its doors. The barbecue restaurant at 408 E. Genesee St. dates back half a century on the dot, having opened in October 1972 as a Mr. Steak franchise. The name would end up being changed in the early 1990s to Kirby’s according to longtime manager Charles Kauffman, with a prominent gold star featured in the place of its logo’s apostrophe.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Helen J. Vickers, 83

Helen J. (Lenkiewicz) Vickers, 83, of Camillus, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at home. Born in Syracuse, she was employed by Dr. Anthony J. LaTessa for 29 years, retiring in 1998. Helen was a graduate of St. Patrick’s High School. She was a former communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Syracuse where she was a member of the choir, officer of the Mothers’ Club, and Girl Scout leader. She was also an officer of the Camillus Figure Skating Club. Helen’s interests included reading and shopping, as well as traveling with her family, especially her daughters and nieces, Suzanne Presley and Annemarie Walsh, to her favorite spots which included Ireland, Poland, San Antonio, Boston and Virginia.
CAMILLUS, NY
