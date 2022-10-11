Amy Barnhill Kipping Cayen passed peacefully from this earth on Oct. 7, 2022, in the loving embrace of her only child Emily Grace, after a short but valiant fight against cancer. Born Feb. 17, 1965, Amy was the third child of Mary Emory Barnhill and Richard Barnhill. Growing up primarily in Cazenovia, Amy attended elementary school, middle school and two years of high school in Cazenovia then went on to graduate from Manlius Pebble Hill School in 1983. She attended Syracuse University, from which she earned a bachelor’s degree in English in 1988 and a master’s degree in special education in 1990. Amy taught in the Syracuse City School District for 28 years as a special education and English teacher at Webster Elementary School and Nottingham High School.

Amy was a fierce and loyal friend, a dedicated teacher and colleague, and most of all a devoted and loving mother to Emily. She was a talented writer and faithful correspondent, with uniquely perfect penmanship that made many recipients keep her letters for decades. In her youth, Amy was a “famous published poet” and as an adult, an incredible source of experience, strength and hope to so many.

Amy loved concerts, movies, travel, skiing, trivia, reading, the ocean and helping others. She leaves behind a legacy of laughter, loving kindness and a remarkable wit that served her well for 57 years. Amy’s beautiful smile lit up every room she walked into.

Amy is survived by her beloved daughter, Emily Grace Kipping; sister Carter (John) Schwonke; brother Richard “Barney” Barnhill and many, many dear friends and colleagues. She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Mary.

A memorial service and calling hours were held at Carter Funeral Home in Syracuse on Thursday, Oct. 13.