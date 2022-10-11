ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCMO Facebook group invites Turkish man to watch Chiefs play at GEHA Field

By Leslie DelasBour
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mRXrg_0iUav4eF00

Musa Türkmen loves his Kansas City Chiefs.

For his first visit to the United States, Türkmen flew all the way from Turkey to Kansas City for one thing — to watch the Chiefs play at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Türkmen is working to perfect his English, but with a smile, he told KSHB 41 News how much he supports the Chiefs.

“I’m watching the Chiefs game all Monday, all Sunday,” Türkmen said. “I love red too, Chiefs is love for me.”

On Monday, Türkmen was tailgating at Arrowhead stadium while sporting his red, yellow and white with pride. He told KSHB 41 he is happy to be in Kansas City.

“I am so very excited to watch the Chiefs game,” Türkmen said.

Like many, Türkmen joined a Facebook group during quarantine to pass time. He then met many friends, including Catherine Baskett.

“We met him off of quarantine beer chugs — we were bored like all of America was,” Baskett said. “We didn’t know what to do with ourselves during quarantine.”

Basekett said Türkmen had a positive energy that could not be beat, and this led them to becoming closer. Then, Baskett found out Türkmen was a Chiefs fan.

“We invited him to virtual cocktail hour, during that cocktail hour, he barely spoke any English,” Baskett said. “So all we got out was, 'Go Chiefs' over and over again for four hours straight.”

After talking with other group members, Baskett led the efforts to raise money and created a game plan to get Türkmen to GEHA Field.

“There was a GoFundMe that was created to get him here, that stalled. It was about a year ago it was sent to me and I said 'Let’s make it happen,'" she said.

Now, Türkmen is thankful for his new friends and says he is enjoying Kansas City.

“I am very happy now, because they are very friendly, they are very Chiefs Fan,” Türkmen said.

Baskett said hosting Türkmen has been great. Although culturally they are different, they are alike in more ways than one.

“Musa represents the Chiefs kingdom being worldwide, epic, personable, positive,” she said.

Now finally in Chiefs Kingdom, Türkmen is dancing and happy where he belongs.

“Chiefs is love, Chiefs is my love," he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Chiefs Fan News

Kansas City Chiefs fans were displeased by a controversial roughing the passer penalty that cost the team a takeaway in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. They responded to the questionable call with classless behavior directed at the opposing team. Fans threw beer cans at Raiders players as...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Kcmo Facebook#Turkish#Kansas City Chiefs
FanSided

Podcast: In the aftermath of Chiefs vs Raiders

Hosts Sterling Holmes and Matt Conner weigh in on Victory Tuesday following the Chiefs close win over the visiting Raiders on Monday Night Football. It was a wild night, but the only thing that matters in the National Football League is whether a team win or loses. No one will be calling for style points either way at the end of the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy