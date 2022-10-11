ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, IN

WISH-TV

Sheriff: Person dies in dump truck crash near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The Johnson County sheriff says the department is investigating a fatal crash involving a dump truck Wednesday afternoon. Police received a call at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday, about an accident near the 3100 block of South Mauxferry Road. That is in a rural area about two miles south of Franklin.
FRANKLIN, IN
WTHR

1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville. Authorities have not identified the person...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Something to do for week of Oct. 11

Back Roads of Brown County Studio Tour — Locations across Brown County. Information: bcstudiotour.com/. “Collector’s Showcase: Snowfall” — Exhibit, Brown County Art Gallery, 1 Artist Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music — Big Woods Pizza, 44 N. Van Buren St., 5 to 8 p.m....
BROWN COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Indiana State Police Conducting Death Investigation

The final autopsy and toxicology results are still pending at this time. Greensburg-On Monday, October 10, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were contacted by the Greensburg Police Department and requested to conduct a death investigation after a Greensburg, Indiana man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers with the police department.
GREENSBURG, IN
WTHR

Greensburg man dies shortly after being taken into custody

GREENSBURG, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers in Greensburg. The incident happened Monday night, when officers were called to a home in the 300 block of West 11th Street. They were called to the area at around...
GREENSBURG, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man drives intoxicated with children in the car

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Friday afternoon after Bedford Police Officers received an alert from Jackson County Dispatch, advising of a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers located the vehicle, a black Kia Rio after the driver failed to signal his lane change, where officers then initiated a traffic...
BEDFORD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police arrest man after stabbing outside Bloomington Kroger

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he stabbed another man during a struggle over the knife Monday. The Bloomington Police Department said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Kroger located on South Liberty Drive around 11 p.m. Monday. The victim was able to identify Curtis Martin as the suspect, saying he spotted him outside Kroger when they arrived at the store.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested for drugs following vehicle accident

BEDFORD – Tuesday night, at 9:12 p.m., Bedford Police officers were called out to an accident near Eastside Carwash on 16th Street, that resulted in a Bedford man being arrested for drug possession. When officers arrived, they saw two men standing outside of the vehicle. The driver, identified as...
BEDFORD, IN
bcdemocrat.com

SALUTE TO FIRE: Recognizing local volunteer fire departments

BROWN COUNTY (NASHVILLE) VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT: 231 E. Main St., Nashville. Front row, from left: Cadet Kate Wilson, President Lacy Hazelgrove, Second Lt. Rhonda Ellegood, firefighter Lane Rice, associate member Pam Kelp, First Lt. Shawn Fosnight, probationary firefighter Michele Wedel, probationary firefighter/EMT Dale Wedel, Lt. Hunter Riebl, firefighter Dak Kelp, firefighter David Ratowitz, Chief Nick Kelp, firefighter Jonathan Catt, Capt. Corey Ellegood, firefighter Jeffrey Hershey. Not pictured: Probationary firefighter Adam Shelton, associate members Stacy Rice, Andi Wilson, Dustin Stinson, Matt Roberts, Brandy Childers, Lisa Shaner and Marge Young.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crews put out a structure fire in Clay County

CARBON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews worked to put out a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Locust Street Tuesday morning. The call came in around 6:50 a.m. and Clay County Dispatch said it was cleared up by 11 a.m. Dispatch also said the home was not a total loss and fire crews were […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Traffic stop results in Mitchell man arrested for drug possession

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Sunday morning after officers observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed on State Highway 37. Officers were patrolling the area when they saw 30-year-old Carl Reynolds driving 78 miles per hour, well over the posted speed limit of 55. A pursuit then began when Reynolds pulled over near the Marathon Gas station.
MITCHELL, IN
WANE-TV

State police look for suspect who shot man driving on Indiana highway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Troopers are investigating after a man was shot Monday while driving on I-70, according to a release from Indiana State Police. Just before 7 p.m., state troopers and Indianapolis officers responded to reports of someone being shot inside a vehicle on the ramp from I-70 eastbound to Keystone Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

