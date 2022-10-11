Read full article on original website
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Indiana is a Must VisitTravel MavenEdinburgh, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
WISH-TV
Sheriff: Person dies in dump truck crash near Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The Johnson County sheriff says the department is investigating a fatal crash involving a dump truck Wednesday afternoon. Police received a call at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday, about an accident near the 3100 block of South Mauxferry Road. That is in a rural area about two miles south of Franklin.
WTHR
1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville. Authorities have not identified the person...
bcdemocrat.com
Something to do for week of Oct. 11
Back Roads of Brown County Studio Tour — Locations across Brown County. Information: bcstudiotour.com/. “Collector’s Showcase: Snowfall” — Exhibit, Brown County Art Gallery, 1 Artist Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music — Big Woods Pizza, 44 N. Van Buren St., 5 to 8 p.m....
953wiki.com
Indiana State Police Conducting Death Investigation
The final autopsy and toxicology results are still pending at this time. Greensburg-On Monday, October 10, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were contacted by the Greensburg Police Department and requested to conduct a death investigation after a Greensburg, Indiana man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers with the police department.
Greensburg man dies shortly after being taken into custody
GREENSBURG, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers in Greensburg. The incident happened Monday night, when officers were called to a home in the 300 block of West 11th Street. They were called to the area at around...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — A fight at a local Kroger store Monday night resulted in felony charges
A fight at a local Kroger store Monday night resulted in felony charges for a one of the participants. Bloomington Police were called to the store on South Liberty Drive around 11:00. Upon arrival, they found a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed in the abdomen. The man identified his attacker as Curtis Martin, who had reportedly fled the scene.
Man riding moped dies in crash on U.S. 31 in Johnson County
At least one person died in a crash early Thursday in rural Johnson County, according to the sheriff's office.
Firefighters rescue woman from White River on Indy's near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a woman who jumped into the White River on Indianapolis' near west side early Thursday morning. Police and fire crews responded to the 10th Street bridge over the White River shortly before 2 a.m. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the woman eventually jumped off the...
wbiw.com
Bedford man drives intoxicated with children in the car
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Friday afternoon after Bedford Police Officers received an alert from Jackson County Dispatch, advising of a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers located the vehicle, a black Kia Rio after the driver failed to signal his lane change, where officers then initiated a traffic...
Woman taken to hospital after Hancock County crash involving train and car
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Hancock County sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash Wednesday morning involving a train and a car. Deputies said the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 67 and North 400 West, near McCordsville. According to a preliminary investigation, 44-year-old Jasmina Poluciano, of...
cbs4indy.com
Police arrest man after stabbing outside Bloomington Kroger
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he stabbed another man during a struggle over the knife Monday. The Bloomington Police Department said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Kroger located on South Liberty Drive around 11 p.m. Monday. The victim was able to identify Curtis Martin as the suspect, saying he spotted him outside Kroger when they arrived at the store.
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested for drugs following vehicle accident
BEDFORD – Tuesday night, at 9:12 p.m., Bedford Police officers were called out to an accident near Eastside Carwash on 16th Street, that resulted in a Bedford man being arrested for drug possession. When officers arrived, they saw two men standing outside of the vehicle. The driver, identified as...
bcdemocrat.com
SALUTE TO FIRE: Recognizing local volunteer fire departments
BROWN COUNTY (NASHVILLE) VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT: 231 E. Main St., Nashville. Front row, from left: Cadet Kate Wilson, President Lacy Hazelgrove, Second Lt. Rhonda Ellegood, firefighter Lane Rice, associate member Pam Kelp, First Lt. Shawn Fosnight, probationary firefighter Michele Wedel, probationary firefighter/EMT Dale Wedel, Lt. Hunter Riebl, firefighter Dak Kelp, firefighter David Ratowitz, Chief Nick Kelp, firefighter Jonathan Catt, Capt. Corey Ellegood, firefighter Jeffrey Hershey. Not pictured: Probationary firefighter Adam Shelton, associate members Stacy Rice, Andi Wilson, Dustin Stinson, Matt Roberts, Brandy Childers, Lisa Shaner and Marge Young.
Fox 59
Fortville mother hospitalized after she, 2 children escape car moments before train crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A mother was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a train crashed into her car while she and her two children were stopped on the tracks near McCordsville, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. near County Road...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Surplus Auction to be held this Saturday
LAWRENCE COUNTY – The County Surplus Auction will be held on Saturday, Oct 15 at 10 a.m. at the Lawrence County Complex, located at 1 County Complex Road. The items listed in the auction can be previewed at www.auctionzip.com.
Crews put out a structure fire in Clay County
CARBON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews worked to put out a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Locust Street Tuesday morning. The call came in around 6:50 a.m. and Clay County Dispatch said it was cleared up by 11 a.m. Dispatch also said the home was not a total loss and fire crews were […]
Woman critically injured in shooting outside of west side Kroger
Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the chest outside of a Kroger store on the west side of Indianapolis Wednesday.
wbiw.com
Traffic stop results in Mitchell man arrested for drug possession
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Sunday morning after officers observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed on State Highway 37. Officers were patrolling the area when they saw 30-year-old Carl Reynolds driving 78 miles per hour, well over the posted speed limit of 55. A pursuit then began when Reynolds pulled over near the Marathon Gas station.
WANE-TV
State police look for suspect who shot man driving on Indiana highway
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Troopers are investigating after a man was shot Monday while driving on I-70, according to a release from Indiana State Police. Just before 7 p.m., state troopers and Indianapolis officers responded to reports of someone being shot inside a vehicle on the ramp from I-70 eastbound to Keystone Avenue.
WTHR
Mezuzah vandalized in Bloomington
We reached out to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office about the case. They tell us they summoned the suspect to court.
