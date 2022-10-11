ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Pastor’s wife dies after being hit by stray bullet while asleep

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DlBnI_0iUauG3500

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who was hit by a stray bullet while sleeping in her home has died nearly one week after the shooting.

Lashunda Ellison was shot in the head before her husband, Mac, woke up on Oct. 12 to find his wife unresponsive, WSB-TV reported. Mac awoke in the middle of the night and shook his wife, before calling in his children to help move her.

“I just woke up to very heavy breathing,” Mac told WSB-TV. “And we saw blood everywhere.”

Mac, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries, announced on his Facebook page that his wife died on Monday, saying, “My wife Lashunda Heath-Ellison gained her wings. I believe to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Please give us a moment to process this. My Perfect Angel is gone but forever in our hearts.”

Doctors found a bullet in Lashunda’s head after she arrived at the hospital, and the family said they later found a hole in the wall from the bullet as well, WSB-TV reported.

“It went through the headboard and right into the top of my wife’s head,” Mac told the station.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Officials: 3 charged with murder after victim’s body found days later with duct tape in Georgia

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Three people have been charged with murder after a body was found in duct tape days later, according to officials. According to WSB-TV, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a house on September 18 for a possible murder. When deputies got to the house, they found the victim, Stiles Stilley, inside. He was bound with duct tape and believed to have been dead for a few days.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temple, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pastor#Wsb Tv#Stray Bullet#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

Police asking for public’s help to identify man who threw rocks at two metro Atlanta homes

Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they believe threw rocks through the doors of two homes. Police said that the incidents happened on Oct. 4 around 10:30 pm. on Dalston Drive. Officers met with a woman who said she was sitting in her living room when a man she didn’t know approached her front door and threw a rock through the window, shattering the glass.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia fire department mourns the loss of one of its own

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Newnan Fire Department is mourning the death of one of their firefighters. Fire officials did not say how firefighter Damien Sorrells died, but praised his service, how well-loved he was, and how his presence would be missed. “It is with the heaviest heart that...
NEWNAN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSB Radio

Atlanta wants to extend water bill amnesty, but cutoffs coming

ATLANTA — Atlanta Watershed Commissioner Mikita Browning wants the city council to extend the water bill amnesty program until January for nearly 30,000 residential customers who have millions of dollars in unpaid water and sewer bills. This would be the second extension of the program that began July 28 and was originally scheduled to end the first week of October.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
98K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy